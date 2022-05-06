Kyle Lowry back for Game 3

Anthony Chiang: Kyle Lowry is back in the Heat starting lineup.
Source: Twitter @Anthony_Chiang
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Lowry from the logo and somehow the Sixers didn’t get this rebound pic.twitter.com/TqL6Qs8maa – 8:03 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
Paul Reed and Kyle Lowry had some words after the last play in which Tobias Harris was whistled for fouling the #Heat‘s Lowry. #Sixers – 7:53 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Lowry on Harris is something I expected to see a lot of in this series when healthy
Winning that allows bothering length on Harden-Maxey etc – 7:26 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Kyle Lowry continues to be the best post defender on the Heat’s roster. – 7:25 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Kyle Lowry coming back means Miami bench that has whipped Philadelphia bench just gets deeper, because they get Gabe Vincent back with that second unit with Herro, Oladipo, Caleb Martin, Dewayne Dedmon
Matisse Thybulle needs a statement game or something – 7:15 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Joel Embiid is back. Kyle Lowry is back. Game 3 is minutes away.
miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 6:51 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Kyle Lowry returns for Heat, Joel Embiid back for 76ers in Game 3 of East semis. https://t.co/UYool0kpWU pic.twitter.com/miJi2SR6dT – 6:48 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Lowry back in Heat starting lineup, alongside Max Strus, Jimmy Butler, P.J. Tucker and Bam Adebayo. – 6:31 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Kyle Lowry will start, alongside Max Strus, Jimmy Butler, PJ Tucker and Bam Adebayo. – 6:30 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Kyle Lowry out shooting much later than usual. Lowry on one side of the court, Embiid on the other. They should sell tickets to this. – 6:30 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Heat guard Kyle Lowry is getting a warm up in. He’s been out with a hamstring injury, but he intends to play tonight. #Sixers #Heat pic.twitter.com/tQImnFOqgw – 6:29 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Kyle Lowry back for Heat; status of 76ers’ Joel Embiid’s still unclear. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 6:06 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
The latest on the status of Joel Embiid and Kyle Lowry ahead of Game 3, with tipoff an hour away miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 6:05 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
The intention is for Kyle Lowry to warm up and play tonight vs. the Sixers. – 5:32 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Erik Spoelstra on Kyle Lowry: “The intention is for him to warm up and play.”
Same for other questionable Heat players. – 5:32 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
On Kyle Lowry, Spo said the “intention is for him to warm up and play.” – 5:32 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Heat coach Erik Spoelstra says Kyle Lowry is planning to warm up tonight with the intent to play in Game 3. Lowry has missed the last four games with a hamstring injury. – 5:32 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Spoelstra says the intention is for Kyle Lowry to warm up and play tonight in Game 3. – 5:32 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Miami Heat coach says Kyle Lowry (hamstring) will warm up with the intention to return tonight in Game 3 against the Philadelphia 76ers. – 5:31 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Erik Spoelstra says Kyle Lowry is warming up right now with the intent to play – 5:31 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Erik Spoelstra said Kyle Lowry will warm up with the intention of playing tonight. – 5:31 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Spoelstra on Lowry, “The intention is for him to warm up and play.” – 5:31 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Heat coach Erik Spoelstra on Kyle Lowry’s status in Game 3 vs #Sixers: ‘The intention is for him to warm up and play.’ – 5:31 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Erik Spoelstra says that Kyle Lowry and all other questionable Heat will warm up with the intent to play. – 5:31 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Kyle Lowry will warm up with the intention to play
Everyone else available as well – 5:31 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Doc Rivers, on Heat possibly (probably?) having Lowry back, “For them, it just adds another guy.” Rivers said it would not change the 76ers’ approach. – 5:21 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Doc Rivers noncommittal on Joel Embiid’s status for a game now less than two hours away. Eric Spoelstra gets his chance to be non-committal about Kyle Lowry at 5:30 p.m. Game is at 7 p.m., by which time the coaches might have a better idea. – 5:17 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Joel Embiid is still listed as doubtful for Game 3. The latest on his status miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Also, Kyle Lowry remains questionable for tonight after missing the last four games with a hamstring injury – 3:37 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
NEW: 76ers All-Star center Joel Embiid takes big step toward potential return vs. Heat. Latest on Embiid’s status for tonight’s Game 3 in Philadelphia miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Heat could also get a big boost tonight with the potential return of Kyle Lowry – 12:11 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
From PM: Updates on status of Lowry and Embiid, lots of Heat tidbits, more interesting stuff from Rivers, and 76ers explain why series is going to change: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 9:26 AM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
The latest on Lowry and Embiid; the reasons the Sixers are so convinced they’re going to get back in this series (Harden says 76ers are coming back to Miami); Wade visit; and bunch of Heat things: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 7:29 PM
More on this storyline
Barry Jackson: Heat said Kyle Lowry will warm up with intention of playing after missing four games with hamstring -via Twitter @flasportsbuzz / May 6, 2022
Brady Hawk: Kyle Lowry making trip to Philly and upgraded to questionable. Bunch of other questionable tags that I can ramble off but reality is all of those guys will play -via Twitter @BradyHawk305 / May 5, 2022
Ira Winderman: Tyler Herro says it makes it easier to feel more comfortable with Lowry getting extra rest when the team is winning. -via Twitter @IraHeatBeat / May 3, 2022
