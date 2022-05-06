Kyle Lowry will warm up with intention to play

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Lowry back in Heat starting lineup, alongside Max Strus, Jimmy Butler, P.J. Tucker and Bam Adebayo. – 6:31 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Kyle Lowry will start, alongside Max Strus, Jimmy Butler, PJ Tucker and Bam Adebayo. – 6:30 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Kyle Lowry out shooting much later than usual. Lowry on one side of the court, Embiid on the other. They should sell tickets to this. – 6:30 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Heat guard Kyle Lowry is getting a warm up in. He’s been out with a hamstring injury, but he intends to play tonight. #Sixers #Heat pic.twitter.com/tQImnFOqgw – 6:29 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Kyle Lowry back for Heat; status of 76ers’ Joel Embiid’s still unclear. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 6:06 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
The latest on the status of Joel Embiid and Kyle Lowry ahead of Game 3, with tipoff an hour away miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 6:05 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
The intention is for Kyle Lowry to warm up and play tonight vs. the Sixers. – 5:32 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Erik Spoelstra on Kyle Lowry: “The intention is for him to warm up and play.”
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
On Kyle Lowry, Spo said the “intention is for him to warm up and play.” – 5:32 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Heat coach Erik Spoelstra says Kyle Lowry is planning to warm up tonight with the intent to play in Game 3. Lowry has missed the last four games with a hamstring injury. – 5:32 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Spoelstra says the intention is for Kyle Lowry to warm up and play tonight in Game 3. – 5:32 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Miami Heat coach says Kyle Lowry (hamstring) will warm up with the intention to return tonight in Game 3 against the Philadelphia 76ers. – 5:31 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Erik Spoelstra says Kyle Lowry is warming up right now with the intent to play – 5:31 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Erik Spoelstra said Kyle Lowry will warm up with the intention of playing tonight. – 5:31 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Spoelstra on Lowry, “The intention is for him to warm up and play.” – 5:31 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Heat coach Erik Spoelstra on Kyle Lowry’s status in Game 3 vs #Sixers: ‘The intention is for him to warm up and play.’ – 5:31 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Erik Spoelstra says that Kyle Lowry and all other questionable Heat will warm up with the intent to play. – 5:31 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Kyle Lowry will warm up with the intention to play
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Heat said Lowry will warm up with intention of playing after missing four games with hamstring – 5:31 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Doc Rivers, on Heat possibly (probably?) having Lowry back, “For them, it just adds another guy.” Rivers said it would not change the 76ers’ approach. – 5:21 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Doc Rivers noncommittal on Joel Embiid’s status for a game now less than two hours away. Eric Spoelstra gets his chance to be non-committal about Kyle Lowry at 5:30 p.m. Game is at 7 p.m., by which time the coaches might have a better idea. – 5:17 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Joel Embiid is still listed as doubtful for Game 3. The latest on his status miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Also, Kyle Lowry remains questionable for tonight after missing the last four games with a hamstring injury – 3:37 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
NEW: 76ers All-Star center Joel Embiid takes big step toward potential return vs. Heat. Latest on Embiid’s status for tonight’s Game 3 in Philadelphia miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Heat could also get a big boost tonight with the potential return of Kyle Lowry – 12:11 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
From PM: Updates on status of Lowry and Embiid, lots of Heat tidbits, more interesting stuff from Rivers, and 76ers explain why series is going to change: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 9:26 AM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
The latest on Lowry and Embiid; the reasons the Sixers are so convinced they’re going to get back in this series (Harden says 76ers are coming back to Miami); Wade visit; and bunch of Heat things: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 7:29 PM
