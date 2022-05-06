Lakers interviewed Terry Stotts for head coaching job

Adrian Wojnarowski: The Lakers interviewed former Portland Trail Blazers coach Terry Stotts for the franchise’s coaching job this week, sources tell ESPN. Stotts made the playoffs in eight straight seasons with Blazers, including two trips to conference semifinals and a berth in conference finals.
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Kerry Eggers @kerryeggers
Shams Charania: The Los Angeles Lakers have interviewed former Golden State Warriors coach Mark Jackson for their head coaching job, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium . Jackson is among the finalists for the Sacramento Kings head coach opening. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / May 6, 2022
Shams Charania: Lakers request permission to interview Toronto Raptors assistant for LA’s head coaching job, sources say: -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / May 4, 2022
Josh Lewenberg: Masai said he’s been getting calls about Adrian Griffin, among other Raptors assistants. It would appear one of those calls was from the Lakers. “I think Adrian is right there on the cusp of becoming a head coach in this league”- Ujiri on Griffin yesterday. -via Twitter @JLew1050 / May 4, 2022
