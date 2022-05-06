Marcus Smart probable for Game 3

Chris Mannix: Marcus Smart listed as probable for Game 3, per Celtics
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
Marcus Smart officially listed as probable for Game 3, as Ime Udoka earlier noted.
Poor local guy Sam Hauser is listed as our due to a right shoulder instability episode. – 5:38 PM
Marcus Smart officially listed as probable for Game 3, as Ime Udoka earlier noted.
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
The Celtics say Marcus Smart is probable to play in Game 3 tomorrow with the right quad contusion that kept him out of Game 2 and limited him in Game 1. – 5:38 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Ime Udoka said Marcus Smart is feeling “much better” today and that Smart is “probable” for Game 3. – 12:25 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Ime Udoka said Marcus Smart will be listed as probable for tomorrow’s Game 3. – 11:35 AM
Mark Murphy @Murf56
Ime Udoka said Marcus Smart, who went through shootaround, will be listed as probable. “Feeling much better.” – 11:35 AM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Marcus Smart listed as probable for Game 3 vs Bucks. #BleedGreen – 11:35 AM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Ime Udoka says Marcus Smart will be upgraded to probable and is doing much better. Jaylen Brown is fine and isn’t on the injury report. – 11:35 AM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Marcus Smart will be listed as Probable for tomorrow’s Game 3. He went through shootaround today, and Ime Udoka says he’s doing much better – 11:35 AM
Howard Beck @HowardBeck
Jared Weiss: Marcus Smart: “Strong likelihood I should be back for Game 3. We’re just dealing with the last part of it getting that restriction of the knee and the joints so I’ll be able to bend it. Once that goes away, I should be back to myself.” -via Twitter @JaredWeissNBA / May 5, 2022
Brian Robb: Ime Udoka to @ZoandBertrand on Marcus Smart: “We’re anticipating he’ll be good to go for Game 3.” -via Twitter @BrianTRobb / May 5, 2022
Jared Weiss: Ime Udoka on Marcus Smart’s Game 3 status with quad contusion injury: “We’ll know more tomorrow based on how he feels today, but he obviously feels better today than walking around yesterday when he couldn’t go.” -via Twitter @JaredWeissNBA / May 5, 2022
