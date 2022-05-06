Mark Jackson interviewed for Lakers coaching job

Shams Charania: The Los Angeles Lakers have interviewed former Golden State Warriors coach Mark Jackson for their head coaching job, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium . Jackson is among the finalists for the Sacramento Kings head coach opening.
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
The Los Angeles Lakers have interviewed former Golden State Warriors coach Mark Jackson for their head coaching job, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Jackson is among the finalists for the Sacramento Kings head coach opening. – 8:47 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Mark Jackson came out of Queens as a playground legend and became one of the NBA’s all-time leaders in assists. Now, he’s a finalist in the Sacramento Kings’ coaching search, but his candidacy has been controversial from the start.
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Sacramento Kings fans are tired of drama. They’ve seen and dealt with enough over the last 16 seasons.
The question is, if Mark Jackson is hired and there is more drama, but the team actually starts to win, are Kings fans willing to put up with that?
Jason Jones @mr_jasonjones
Does Mark Jackson fit what the Kings need? Can you channel your inner F-boy listening to Future? #tbpn @HoopsPodNet podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/rul… – 4:24 PM
Sam Amick @sam_amick
On the Kings front, they’re well aware (as always) that questions loom large about how Vivek Ranadive is handling this process. Exploring that dynamic and some of the organizational ties with Mark Jackson and Mike Brown here, at @TheAthletic
theathletic.com/3295039/2022/0… – 3:33 PM
Sam Amick @sam_amick
More detail on the Mike Brown-Kings visit: While he is meeting with team officials informally today, source says his formal interview is tomorrow. Similar format to Mark Jackson and Steve Clifford.
theathletic.com/3289972/2022/0… – 6:34 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Ep. 56 of The Kings Beat Podcast: Kings coaching search is down to three. Mike Brown, Steve Clifford and Mark Jackson move onto round 2. Via @James Ham, @BrendenNunesNBA and @Sean Cunningham.
kings-beat.beehiiv.com/p/ep-56-kings-… – 1:42 AM
Adrian Wojnarowski: The Lakers interviewed former Portland Trail Blazers coach Terry Stotts for the franchise’s coaching job this week, sources tell ESPN. Stotts made the playoffs in eight straight seasons with Blazers, including two trips to conference semifinals and a berth in conference finals. -via Twitter @wojespn / May 6, 2022
Shams Charania: Lakers request permission to interview Toronto Raptors assistant for LA’s head coaching job, sources say: -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / May 4, 2022
Josh Lewenberg: Masai said he’s been getting calls about Adrian Griffin, among other Raptors assistants. It would appear one of those calls was from the Lakers. “I think Adrian is right there on the cusp of becoming a head coach in this league”- Ujiri on Griffin yesterday. -via Twitter @JLew1050 / May 4, 2022
