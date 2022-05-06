Nate McMillan safe?

For those thinking the Hawks might make a change to their leadership, Ressler quieted the noise when I asked about his confidence in both McMillan and Schlenk being the right leaders for the organization. “The simple answer is I think they are the right guys to lead this team going forward,” Ressler said. “I have enormous confidence in both Travis and Nate. I think I, as owner, Travis, the president of basketball operations, Nate, as head coach, all underperformed this year. I think if you asked any one of us — hopefully all of us — we would all agree that we all underperformed. We all thought we would be better, and we intend to be better. But if the question is do I have great confidence in their ability, the answer is yes.”
Source: Chris Kirschner @ The Athletic
“Between Travis, Landry and Nate, we have a hell of a team in our front office and coaching staff,” Ressler said. “I have enormous confidence in all of those folks. We have a really professional sense. As our front office helps the coaching staff set a focus, we have players that need to appreciate that every game matters. I think after this season — I might be wrong — our roster and players were as disappointed as our coaching staff, front office and ownership. It’s not like any of us were completely thrilled with the season. We can give out a list of excuses — we did have injuries, COVID, and didn’t have all of the things you’d expect. This isn’t a business about excuses. I do think with another year, our players will be more mature, our coaching staff and front office will get better, and hopefully our ownership gets better and decision-making, overall, gets better.” -via The Athletic / May 6, 2022
Lloyd Pierce was fired last season because he lost the locker room, and mainly Young. One source was asked after Tuesday’s Game 5 loss if McMillan had support in the locker room this season and if he felt like the players believed in their coach; he just laughed. As of a few days ago, McMillan’s job security was not in question. The manner in which the Hawks lost could change opinions, but that remains unclear right now. This series was another reminder, though, of McMillan’s lack of playoff success. In his 18 seasons, he’s only advanced out of the first round twice: last season and in 2005 with the Seattle SuperSonics. -via The Athletic / April 27, 2022
