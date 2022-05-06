Steven Adams active for Game 3

Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Steven Adams will be active tomorrow for Game 3 vs the Warriors. No decision has been made on the starting lineup. The Grizzlies feel that he’s progressed enough to be ready to go tomorrow night. – 4:01 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Steven Adams is back.
“He’s a bruiser,” teammate De’Anthony Melton said. “We all know what Steve-O brings to the table. We are going to need that now, at a high level.” dailymemphian.com/section/sports…5:21 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Jaren Jackson Jr.’s reaction to getting Steven Adams back:
“Woo!” – 3:40 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Health and safety protocols is different for everyone, but three days in between games is a major deal for the potential return of Steven Adams. Taylor Jenkins and multiple players talked about the need to improve in rebounding vs. GSW. A weapon who can change that is lurking. – 2:40 AM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
So Kyle Anderson has to keep playing because Brooks is out?
Steven Adams absolutely can’t play, but starting Tillman — who is being guarded by Klay — has to happen?
Williams + Melton + Anderson playing together? It’s impossible to play 4 of your 7 best players all the time? – 10:44 PM

Ohm Youngmisuk: Steven Adams (health and safety protocols) remains out for Game 1 on Sunday. Ziaire Williams is questionable with knee soreness. -via Twitter @NotoriousOHM / April 30, 2022

