Suns vs. Mavericks: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Phoenix Suns (2-0) play against the Dallas Mavericks (2-2) at American Airlines Center

Game Time: 9:30 PM EDT on Friday May 6, 2022

Phoenix Suns 0, Dallas Mavericks 0 (Q1 11:57)

Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Magic head coach Jamaal Mosley, a former Mavericks assistant, is at the AAC for Game 3. He brought Cole Anthony and Wendell Carter Jr. with him. – 9:47 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
With the Sixers’ win in Miami tonight, Mavs-Suns Game 5 will tip off next Tuesday at 9 p.m. CT … if and when they get that far. – 9:46 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Maxi Kleber just threw a terrible lob pass to Jalen Brunson in the layup line. To make up for it, Kleber lifted Brunson up by the hips and the 6-1 guard dunked. It’s a different kind of assist. – 9:39 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
JaVale McGee comes out on the court with a big smile on his face as Dallas fans boo the Suns – 9:29 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
Due to the length of the Philadelphia vs Miami game, tipoff for Mavs vs Suns Game 3 won’t be until 8:50 CDT. – 9:28 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Mini-Widdie is locked in 🔒
@Spencer Dinwiddie | #dALLasIN pic.twitter.com/Xmy8yCdgrv9:06 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“The enthusiasm of the game, for a teammate to cheer on another teammate is special and I think sometimes we’re focused on the wrong thing.” Jason Kidd.
#Mavs fined $25K for bench being ‘on or encroaching upon’ court in Game 2 loss to Suns azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral9:06 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs starters: Bullock, DFS, Powell, Brunson, Doncic
Suns starters: Bridges, Crowder, Ayton, Booker, Paul
8:40 tip @theeagledallas9:05 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Your first five on the floor tonight.
@ModeloUSA | #FightingSpirit pic.twitter.com/7UIF9S33mT9:04 PM

Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Friday night drip drop 💧
@TISSOT | #dALLasIN pic.twitter.com/nSqY9CK2Br9:00 PM

Eddie Sefko @ESefko
J-Kidd on who he’ll run at CP3 tonight: “The whole team? The bigs are going to have a chance, the smalls have a chance. The mediums have a chance. Everybody has a chance . . . He understands when it’s winning time and he’s delivered. Hopefully tonight we can try to change that.” – 9:00 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
The five to begin our night. pic.twitter.com/RK5rEsEmmr9:00 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Coach Armstrong with the @TISSOT hardware ⌚️🔥 pic.twitter.com/dMOtkquPiG8:52 PM

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Take 3 on trying to get this stupid tweet right 🙄…
Luka Doncic is warming up for just his second home game this postseason.
Has some black K-tape down his right arm that I don’t remember seeing at any point this season. pic.twitter.com/XPtCiTpE9j8:48 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Mavericks fined over bench decorum nba.nbcsports.com/2022/05/06/mav…8:48 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Live on IG for Ayton/Booker/Crowder pregame work – instagram.com/kellanolson8:27 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Almost that time.
#RallyTheValley pic.twitter.com/SOXgguo0NW8:15 PM

Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
JB rockin’ the Kobe 6 Protro ‘Mambacita Sweet Sixteen’.
The @WNBA is back. pic.twitter.com/nJXbC3WPUa8:07 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
On the Dario Saric news, Monty Williams said Saric was ramping up from his ACL recovery. Wasn’t able to provide a specific timeline on the injury because meniscus injuries can sometimes be there without someone even knowing. – 8:06 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Monty Williams confirmed Torrey Craig is out. – 8:05 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Williams says Torrey Craig (elbow) is out. Had played 3 minutes each in the first 2 games. – 8:04 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Torrey Craig (elbow) OUT Game 3. #Suns8:04 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
The journey begins tonight.
Good luck on your season fam, @PhoenixMercury. #4TheValley pic.twitter.com/uUPAMsGA6z8:02 PM

Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
New @RealGM Radio podcast! @MoDakhil_NBA and I go through all four second round series, including Embiid’s (hopeful) return, the Suns’ dominant game two, Grizz/Warriors, Celtics/Bucks and much more basketball.realgm.com/wiretap/266840…7:33 PM
Sam Amick @sam_amick
Suns-Mavs pregame reading, at @TheAthletic
@John Hollinger on CP3’s (old man) brilliance theathletic.com/3295332/2022/0…
@Tim Cato on Luka the Hunted theathletic.com/3295593/2022/0…6:48 PM
Michael C. Wright @mikecwright
This supply chain stuff has even hit the barbers apparently. For 1st time in my life, I spent $50 for a haircut. Barber did his thing, but DAMN Dallas. As a native Texan, I’m appalled. – 5:54 PM
Tim Hardaway Jr @T_HardJR
Still going to be rocking #mffl5:51 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
New @RealGM Radio podcast! @MoDakhil_NBA and I go through all four second round series, including Embiid’s (hopeful) return, the Suns’ dominant game two, Grizz/Warriors, Celtics/Bucks and much more- basketball.realgm.com/wiretap/266840…5:35 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#NBA fines Dallas #Mavericks $25K for bench being ‘on or encroaching upon’ the court in Game 2 loss to #Suns in Phoenix #NBAPlayoffs #NBAPlayoffs2022 azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral5:21 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Mavericks need to pay heed to the shot clock, plus more thoughts on how to deal with Chris Paul, in our midday chalk talk.
mavs.com/midday-chalk-s…5:04 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Kidd: Suns will hunt Luka Doncic, “He’s got to participate. He’s got to play defense.” nba.nbcsports.com/2022/05/06/kid…5:00 PM
Eric Pincus @EricPincus
Latest @BleacherReport Looking closely at James Harden’s situation, feels like a Chris Paul/Phoenix-like compromise may be appropriate: bleacherreport.com/articles/10035…4:58 PM
Michael C. Wright @mikecwright
We’ll see tonight, but so far, Phoenix is using the Contra extra-man code ↑ ↑ ↓ ↓ ← → ← → B A on these Mavs. – 4:51 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Dallas #Mavericks vs. Phoenix #Suns: Monty Williams working 1-on-1 with Cam Johnson on post play (w/video of Johnson and Williams 1-on-1) #NBAPlayoffs #NBAPlayoffs2022 https://t.co/BZ2xdTeb3I via @azcentral pic.twitter.com/Hug8m5F7li4:39 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Dallas #Mavericks vs. #Phoenix Suns: Monty Williams working 1-on-1 with Cam Johnson on post play https://t.co/BZ2xdTeb3I via @azcentral pic.twitter.com/XEaNDCklcP4:36 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“It’s definitely something I’m working to add to my game and to expand upon as time goes on.”
Cam Johnson was working with #Suns coach Monty Williams on post play Thursday.
So you know what’s next?
Story incoming. #NBAPlayoffs2022 #NBAPlayoffs #Mavs pic.twitter.com/9HVYRNCASQ4:31 PM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Hollinger & Duncan: Suns Scorch Luka: Playoffs Week 3 w/ @John Hollinger
Subscribe: https://t.co/T1AUApVtfy pic.twitter.com/YiR0gfA8LA4:30 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Yo, #NBA 👀👀👀 everything.
#Mavs fined $25K for being too close to court during Game 2 of Western Conference semifinals series in Phoenix. #Suns #NBAPlayoffs2022 pic.twitter.com/hxEL81K4Iq4:25 PM

Jeff Zillgitt @JeffZillgitt
NBA fines Mavericks $25,000 for violating team bench decorum rules, per league.
“On multiple occasions, several players and a member of the coaching staff stood away from Dallas’ team bench and were on or encroaching upon the playing court during game action.” pic.twitter.com/pdl7eKtxlz4:10 PM

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
After an impressive performance vs. Utah in the first round, here are Jalen Brunson’s per-game averages in Round 2:
11.0 points,
2.5 assists (vs. 2.0 turnovers)
0.5 made three-pointers,
while shooting 32.1% from the floor and 25% from downtown – 4:07 PM
JD Shaw @JShawNBA
The Dallas Mavericks have been fined $25,000 for violating league rules related to bench decorum.
“On multiple occasions, several players and a member of the coaching staff stood away from Dallas’ team bench and were on or encroaching upon the playing court” in Game 2, NBA said. – 4:06 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Dallas Mavericks fined $25,000 for bad bench decorum. pic.twitter.com/BzPWNxvdmS4:06 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Bols predictions from @Zach Lowe and @Matt Barnes on #ESPN.
Lowe: #Suns sweep #Mavs.
Barnes: Luka Doncic goes for 50 in a close #Mavs win, but Suns take series in five in Phoenix.
#NBAPlayoffs2022 #NBAPlayoffs – 4:03 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Fadeaway, I lift that Luka knee up, BUCKET.
@jackharlow | #ComeHomeTheKidsMissYou pic.twitter.com/EkRGtuKFCR3:43 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Suns add Torrey Craig (right elbow contusion) to the injury report for Game 3 tonight, he’s doubtful. Took a hard fall at the end of Game 2 and appeared shaken up – 3:40 PM

