Taylor Jenkins on Grizzlies: 'We are the furthest thing from dirty'

In response, Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins did express sympathy for the Warriors and Payton, but he did not take kindly to his team being described that way by Kerr. Jenkins didn’t have to say he was talking about Kerr for everyone to know what he was talking about either. More from The Daily Memphian: “I also wanted to address a narrative out there that was said between Game 1 and Game 2,” Jenkins said. “It was said that we have to play more physical, and the word dirty has been thrown out there. I look at my locker room and I look at our culture and what we exude — we are the furthest thing from dirty. We are competitive. I want that to be squashed pretty quick here.” Source: Robert Zeglinski @ For The Win