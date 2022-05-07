Darvin Ham, Adrian Griffin speak with Lakers about coaching job

The Lakers interviewed former Portland Trail Blazers coach Terry Stotts and former Golden State Warriors coach Mark Jackson in their search to replace Frank Vogel as head coach. Assistants Darvin Ham (Milwaukee) and Adrian Griffin (Toronto) have also spoken with the Lakers about the job.
Source: Dan Woike @ Los Angeles Times
I asked 14 of the #Hornets best writers, podcasters and content creators to rank their preference of head coaches.
A surprising 9 people had Darvin Ham ranked as their number one candidate and a clear top 3 emerged. pic.twitter.com/P72dnLFJJo – 7:03 AM
My latest over at @SI_Hornets profiling Darvin Ham who appears to be the front runner of choice for Hornets fans.
ICYMI, Thursday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! We discuss a new Lakers coaching candidate (Adrian Griffin!), Stephen A. Smith calling for a LeBron trade, NBA awards voting, and more. @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
Betonline.ag has Terry Stotts as a 5-1 choice to be the next @Los Angeles Lakers head coach, behind only Darvin Ham at 2-1 #RipCiry – 1:14 PM
When the decision was made to fire Vogel, sources say his handling of Westbrook and the inability to find a way to make him a more productive part of the program were among the factors that played a big part. There was a strong sense that it was on Vogel to make the Westbrook experiment work, and the fact that it didn’t lead to questions about whether Westbrook had been put in a position to succeed. That sure smells like the hope of a Russ revival to me. And how’s this for a tidbit to tie this thread up: Jackson is known to have been a fan of Westbrook’s throughout his career. Sources say Phil Jackson has no interest in taking on this coaching job (or any other) himself — let’s just stop that rumor right here — but his view of Westbrook is relevant. As we’ve established, Jackson’s voice matters again. -via The Athletic / May 5, 2022
Shams Charania: Lakers request permission to interview Toronto Raptors assistant for LA’s head coaching job, sources say: -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / May 4, 2022
Josh Lewenberg: Masai said he’s been getting calls about Adrian Griffin, among other Raptors assistants. It would appear one of those calls was from the Lakers. “I think Adrian is right there on the cusp of becoming a head coach in this league”- Ujiri on Griffin yesterday. -via Twitter @JLew1050 / May 4, 2022
