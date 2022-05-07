Giannis Antetokounmpo scores 42 in Bucks win against Boston

The Celtics had their chances to win. Even late. Even after climbing all the way back from a 14-point deficit. But Al Horford’s last-second tip-in was deemed too late as the clock went off before the ball left his fingers. The Celtics fell 103-101 to the Bucks on Saturday at Fiserv Forum. Boston now trails Milwaukee 2-1 in the Eastern Conference semifinals, with a key Game 4 coming up at 7:30 p.m. Monday.
Source: Souichi Terada @ Booth Newspapers
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
going to discuss in detail on Radio Roulette later, but biggest takeaway from Game 3 for me is importance of the Bucks getting out to the lead early. allows Bud to steal Giannis rest mins (played only 38 today), results in him being more aggressive both ends/avoid foul trouble – 7:02 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Al Horford praised Giannis’ aggressiveness today: “I think he understood this was an important game.” – 6:58 PM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
That was like 1 of the 2006 Finals ref disasters. No consistency, no feel, all over the place on charges/no-charges and then they completely botched the Jrue push off and Smart’s 3 FT that somehow turned into 2. Just brutal. I hope the NBA is horrified. PS: Great game by Giannis. – 6:26 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Milwaukee Bucks leads 2-1 in the series vs the Celtics because of Giannis Antetokounmpo. Greek Freak put the team on his back proving he’s the best player in the world. Definetely!
Milwaukee Bucks leads 2-1 in the series vs the Celtics because of Giannis Antetokounmpo. Greek Freak put the team on his back proving he’s the best player in the world. Definetely!
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
What a ride Bucks-Celtics was. Giannis is otherworldly. 30 shots for Giannis and Jrue is probably the way it’ll have to be with no Middleton. Celtics went too much away from the drive and kick all game, especially with Tatum badly struggling. Last 2 minute report will be comical. – 6:24 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jrue Holiday both took 30 shots today.
Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jrue Holiday both took 30 shots today.
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
That was an all-time classic from Giannis and I’m pissed that the thing I’m gonna remember from this game is that bad call right at the end. – 6:19 PM
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
Bucks win Game 3 with a ridiculous performance by Giannis.
42, 12 and 8.
Bucks win Game 3 with a ridiculous performance by Giannis.
42, 12 and 8.
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Kane Pitman @KanePitman
The Bucks are desperately missing Khris Middleton on offense in this series but Giannis came in tonight and said get on my back fellas, I’m the best player in the world and we’re winning this game. Just his latest phenomenal playoff performance. – 6:18 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
StatMuse @statmuse
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
i have no idea why they went jrue iso on grant williams followed by jrue iso on tatum with a giannis bucket in between but the bucks just might get away with it – 6:13 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks take a 103-100 lead on back-to-back buckets by Giannis Antetokounmpo & Jrue Holiday — with an Antetokounmpo block in-between. – 6:13 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Wow, #Bucks respond with buckets from Giannis and then Holiday to take a 3-point lead with 11.2 left. – 6:12 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Haralabos Voulgaris @haralabob
Would to see a Jrue PNR with Giannis as screener here with Lopez spaced high up above the break. – 6:11 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Bud should get a timeout here to rest Giannis. He’s out of gas. – 6:10 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I think Jaylen Brown is the best defender I’ve ever seen get hunted on switches. It’s not remotely a slight against him. Boston’s defense is just so good that he’s the closest thing to a favorable matchup for Giannis. – 6:08 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Jaylen Brown has been covering Giannis after Horford gets switched off since Grant Williams got his fifth foul and Boston isn’t sending help until Giannis gets to the middle of the paint. – 6:07 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Al Horford has 22 points now for the #Celtics and has gotten them within 97-95 with 3:40 to go in regulation.
Al Horford has 22 points now for the #Celtics and has gotten them within 97-95 with 3:40 to go in regulation.
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Al Horford is taking over on both ends, with the icing on the cake being a complete shut down on that last Giannis drive to force a desperate kickout that’s intercepted. – 6:02 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
“Fifth foul… Grant Williams… not guarding Giannis…”
“Fifth foul… Grant Williams… not guarding Giannis…”
Haralabos Voulgaris @haralabob
Not sure its worth preserving foul trouble for Williams and keeping him off Giannis. – 5:59 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jrue Holiday have taken 52 of the #Bucks 88 shots and scored 59 of their 92 points thus far. – 5:57 PM
J. Michael Falgoust @ThisIsJMichael
Sorry but contact btw GWilliams and Giannis in the post isnt a foul by either guy. Thats good, hard-nosed basketball. Unfortunately what 95% of defenders do today in that position is fall to get a call or the offensive player exaggerates the impact by snapping his head to get FTs – 5:55 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Grant Williams with one of his best plays of the series stopping Jrue on the PnR then getting vertical to stop Giannis getting the pocket pass and going for the layup, then Jaylen gets the and one one in transition and it’s a two possession game. – 5:54 PM
Ralph Lawler @Ohmeomy
I am now convinced, The Greek Freak is the best player in the NBA today. – 5:45 PM
NBA Kicks @NBAKicks
Giannis in the “MVP” Nike Zoom Freak 3 for afternoon action! #NBAKicks pic.twitter.com/hbvqHOJNL3 – 5:43 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Frank Madden @fmaddenNBA
HUGE third quarter finish from Holiday to buy Giannis some rest going into the fourth. 5/7 shooting in third after a rough first half. – 5:38 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
The Celtics have flat out been bad in the 3rd. After 4 1st half turnovers for 1 point, they turned it over 7 times in the 3rd for 8 points. Giannis had 2 assists in the 1st half, 4 in the 3rd quarter. 34-17 Bucks in the 3rd – 5:38 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics play a horrible 3Q, trail 80-67. Brown 12, White 11, Horford 10, RWilliams 10, GWilliams 9, Tatum 8 (3-17 FG); Antetokounmpo 31, Holiday 21, Lopez 11. – 5:38 PM
Dwight Jaynes @dwightjaynes
They don’t call many charges on Giannis but they could at least get him for carrying the ball 10 percent of the time he does it – 5:32 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Watching this game I came in rooting for the Bucks, being short handed. But I find myself switching because I feel like Giannis is being consistently rewarded by officials for playing a bit recklessly today. – 5:31 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Giannis is in the pace for 40-point, 20-rebound game today. Unstoppable force! #fearthedeer – 5:22 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Boston: we’re going to pack the paint.
Boston: we’re going to pack the paint.
Dave Early @DavidEarly
This was ruled a common foul on Grant Williams but Giannis didn’t get called for anything. Certainly looks like Giannis tried to wrench that arm in a non basketball play though. Williams is lucky he got it out of there pic.twitter.com/gYtv4PgV98 – 5:18 PM
Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa
Remember when Giannis and AD used to be in the same conversation? This guy is unstoppable – 5:17 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo has half of the #Bucks points as they lead the #Celtics 58-54. – 5:15 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Celtics turnovers killing them early in the 3rd, allowing Giannis to get out in transition where even 3 guys haven’t a prayer of stopping him. – 5:15 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Grant Williams delivers a hard foul to @Giannis Antetokounmpo. After official review, it was deemed a common foul. Giannis goes to the free-throw line, will shoot a pair of free throws. MIL fans start “ref you suck!” chants. – 5:13 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Common foul on Grant Williams, his second of the game. Giannis Antetokounmpo heads to the free throw line with the game tied. – 5:13 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Giannis with a defender in the paint pic.twitter.com/z3EIhUysyU – 5:12 PM
Mark Murphy @Murf56
Grant Williams with a grab of Antetokounmpo that’s now being reviewed. – 5:11 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Grant fouls Giannis hard and then tried holding him up. They’re going to review this. #Celtics #Bucks – 5:11 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Big And 1 for Giannis. All kids should practice this move 🤨 pic.twitter.com/eT4dvrRB2p – 5:11 PM
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
Middleton being out just puts so much pressure on Giannis. Especially when guys like Portis aren’t giving the Bucks much right now. – 4:55 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
The #Celtics lead 50-46 at the half. @Jaylen Brown has 10 pts, 7 rebounds. @Grant Williams has 7 pts. Al Horford 8 pts, 7 reb. The Bucks are led by Giannis (20 pts, 9 reb) and B. Lopez who has 11 pts, 7 reb. – 4:52 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Giannis out with 3 fouls and a minute left in the half (because if he gets his 4th with 24:01 left in the game it’s worst than 23:59) and they give up a 5-0 run in 2 possessions. Also, why Lopez out at the same time? – 4:50 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
The Celtics are shooting 6/16 in the paint and are somehow leading 50-46 at halftime. If Grant missed that last shot, both teams would be 3/18 from deep, which is wht Bucks shot in Game 2. Absolute blood bath of a game so far. Celtics 16/17 from the line, 3 fouls on Giannis. – 4:49 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics score 7 pts in final 57.7 seconds, lead #Bucks 50-46 at half. Brown 10, Horford 8, RWilliams 8, GWilliams 7, White 7; Antetokounmpo 20, Lopez 11, Holiday 9. – 4:48 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Giannis picks up his 3rd foul closing out on Grant Williams and he’s out of the game. Big moment for the Celtics with Giannis running through them the past few minutes. – 4:46 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo picks up his third foul with 57.7 seconds left in the first half. – 4:45 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Third foul on Giannis, hitting Grant on a drive. Key sequence. #Celtics #Bucks – 4:45 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Giannis the only player ever to display this level of dominance while hitting you with a dad joke running down the court. – 4:41 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Jayson Tatum was favoring his left wrist after a hard Giannis foul on a breakaway in the second quarter masslive.com/celtics/2022/0… – 4:39 PM
Alvaro Martin @AlvaroNBAMartin
Giannis contra los que le coloquen enfrente.. pic.twitter.com/0btljJG4Qp – 4:37 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
To be honest, that exact play is why Giannis is Giannis. For as great as he is, he truly doesn’t care about optics. He’ll do whatever he can to try to win. Doesn’t always work, but you respect the effort. – 4:23 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Jayson Tatum with the dunk, fouled at the end of the play by Giannis. It took him a minute or so to get to his feet. The play was being reviewed to see if it needed to be upgraded, but quickly determined it was just a common foul. – 4:21 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
The foul on Giannis Antetokounmpo on Jayson Tatum was quickly reviewed for a flagrant upgrade, but it was deemed a common foul. – 4:20 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Jayson Tatum is down in the stands holding his wrist and flexing his hand after Giannis knocked him out of the air going for the fast break block. He’s holding his left wrist as he walks back to the bench, but he hasn’t head to the locker room. – 4:20 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Wow, Tatum dunks on Giannis, who knocks him into the stanchion. Let’s see if they look at this. Tatum is holding his wrist. #Celtics #Bucks – 4:20 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Jevon Carter checks in to pair with Jrue Holiday, Grayson Allen, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Brook Lopez. #Bucks lead 28-27. – 4:19 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
The Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo called for an offensive foul, his first foul of the game. The Bucks are challenging the call. Time-out. Milwaukee leads 22-19 with 38.9 seconds to play in the first quarter. – 4:09 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Budenholzer is challenging the charge on Giannis. I’m not sure the value of challenging that call in the 1st quarter, but here we are – 4:08 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
too easy for Bucks perimeter players to get past those first defenders right now. C’s doing the quick shot thing again. Losing ground with Giannis on the bench is not going to end well – 4:05 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
the bucks should run that jrue-giannis side pnr until the celtics figure out how to stop it. they really don’t want to switch horford onto holiday – 3:51 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Second straight game Ime Udoka has swapped the Williamses out early in the first when Rob wasn’t executing the game plan defending Giannis. Celtics run a middle pick and pop for Grant right away, which we haven’t seen much of this year. – 3:48 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
For Celtics today — how well do they keep shooting the 3?
For Celtics today — how well do they keep shooting the 3?
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Jeff Zillgitt @JeffZillgitt
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
Giannis’ passing during this year’s playoffs doesn’t get talked about enough. He can make all of the passes now. pic.twitter.com/Mat6Nrx6lg – 8:20 AM
Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
My league sources are telling me that Adam Silver attended the wrong game tonight and will instead be in Milwaukee tomorrow to present Giannis with his MVP award on the ABC broadcast. – 8:31 PM
Giannis Antetokounmpo was aggressive all game on his way to 42 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists on 16-for-30 shooting. He powered his way forward for the Bucks and looked every bit his two-time MVP self. -via Booth Newspapers / May 7, 2022
