Grizzlies vs. Warriors: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Memphis Grizzlies (1-1) play against the Golden State Warriors (1-1) at Chase Center
Game Time: 8:30 PM EDT on Saturday May 7, 2022
Memphis Grizzlies 66, Golden State Warriors 87 (Q3 05:45)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
Golden State delivering a resounding haymaker to the Grizzlies. Memphis on the ropes and wobbly. – 10:15 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Klay drilled this three OFF ONE FOOT 🤯 pic.twitter.com/Ada5fj5rBg – 10:14 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Jordan Poole has 13 points off the bench, and the Warriors are up 21 in the third quarter with 6:11 left. – 10:14 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
If the Warriors are gonna hit 3-pointers while skipping then I think we’re probably done here. – 10:14 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
The Warriors are shooting 68 percent from the field and have a 21-point lead over the Grizzlies, 87-66, with 6:11 left in the third quarter. – 10:13 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Warriors starting to run away with this thing. Up 87-66 midway through the third. Just having whatever they want offensively. 68% from the field (9-for-16 from 3). – 10:13 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
If this was 2K, Grizzlies would have to pass the sticks right now. – 10:13 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Jenkins going early and often to small-ball lineups. They’d probably look a lot better, especially defensively, with Dillon Brooks in them. – 10:13 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Klay might’ve just taken his worst shot of the series, and drilled it — a one-footer off a screen – 10:12 PM
Adam Lauridsen @GSWFastBreak
Otto Porter: +28 in 18 minutes. And likely played himself into the starting line-up. – 10:08 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Ja Morant has been great again tonight. Score is still lopsided because they can’t get stops. – 10:08 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Warriors are doing a much better job on Morant tonight and he’s 9/13 for 23 points. 4/6 from 3, bu those have been largely tougher looks than previously. Ja also starting to adjust to being played to go left every time here in the 2nd half. – 10:08 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Grizzlies got some friendly whistles in the first half but that out of bounds call on Tillman just now was brutal. – 10:07 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
I’m not surprised Golden State is getting O boards. That can be explained by geometry — long shots, unpredictable rebounds, scrambling defensive rebounders.
I am surprised Memphis isn’t getting their usual supply. That’s the key to the series so far. Major credit to GSW’s wings – 10:07 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
“May I have this dance?” – Steph (maybe)
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
That’s a ridiculous play by Wiggins to negate the ridiculous split by Ja. Stayed with it and peeled onto Tillman when his man stepped up, got the steal. – 10:04 PM
Chris Vernon @ChrisVernonShow
The Warriors are shooting 72% from the field, and 67% from 3. Sorry folks, but their ain’t some great magical lineup to play haha. These jokers gotta miss some shots. – 10:03 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Grizzlies have been destroyed in the third quarters of this series. – 10:01 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Former Golden State Warriors coach Mark Jackson has reportedly interviewed for the Los Angeles Lakers’ opening at head coach. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/05/06/rep… – 10:00 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Klay is currently 6-8, 2-2 on a night where he’s hitting better shots – 9:59 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
That’s a quick 8-0 run out of the locker room from the Warriors. A couple Klay Thompson jumpers. Otto Porter is now +24 in 16 minutes, a +43 in 60 minutes this series. – 9:59 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Warriors open the third quarter on an 8-0 spurt to seize a 72-57 lead with 10:48 left in the third quarter. – 9:59 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
second half
starts with a SPLASH.
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Otto Porter starts the second half instead of Jonathan Kuminga. Given how impressive Porter was in that first half, I can’t say I’m surprised. – 9:56 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Otto Porter Jr. starting the second half in place of Jonathan Kuminga. Porter just had his best half of the playoffs. – 9:55 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Wild thing about Ja having a game-high 17 at half is that he was mostly chilling. Only attempted two shots in the paint through two quarters.
Of course, too many Grizzlies were chilling defensively, and they need to get stops if they want to play a relevant fourth quarter – 9:54 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
I think the Grizzlies’ strategy is to accept some layups, Steph back screens, and cuts by guys like Wiggins as a trade-off to addressing the activity at the three-point line. I’m not sure they wanted to accept THIS many. – 9:48 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
The Warriors are shooting 70 percent from the field, but their 14 turnovers are the reason for their 7-point halftime lead. – 9:45 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Draymond only Warrior with 3 fouls, only one of which was legitimate – 9:45 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Andrew Wiggins’ 15 points so far are the most he’s scored in a first half of a playoff game in his entire career. A good sign for the Warriors — as anyone will tell you: an assertive Wiggins is the best version of Wiggins.
Warriors up 64-57 at the half. – 9:43 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
At the half: Warriors 64, Grizzlies 57
-Crushing the glass (21-14)
-Crushing FG%: 70.3-43.5
-Crushing the paint points: 32-16
But . . . 14 turnovers, giving MEM 19 points – 9:43 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Ja Morant sinks a half court 3-pointer to end the half. Warriors lead the Grizzlies 64-57. Golden State is shooting 70.3 percent from the field and playing solid defense. If it weren’t for Memphis’ hot start from deep and 14 turnovers, Dubs could be up big. – 9:43 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
GSW with 81% TS in the first half. Shot 74% from 2 and 6/10 from 3. But turned it over on 28% of their possessions. 7 Memphis steals, 2 Porter travels, 2 step out of bounds, 2 Draymond illegal screens. The Porter travel and Dray screens were very iffy calls. – 9:43 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Rebounds:
Warriors- 21
Grizzlies- 14
Grizzlies franchise/NBA single-season offensive rebounding leader:
Steven Adams
Minutes:
Steven Adams – 0 – 9:42 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
They never call traveling on the inbounder but Bane traveled before Ja hit the halfcourt shot. – 9:42 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
One thing I wonder in the Timberwolves loss to Memphis, was if Anthony Edwards will take anything away from how effective it was for Memphis when Ja just kept attacking, almost every time down there floor. Edwards says it’s hard to keep doing that, but the results can be great. – 9:42 PM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
Ja Morant from 48-feet to ensure Memphis trails Golden State, 64-57, after a first half in which the Warriors shot better than 70 percent from the field. Grizzlies playing an imperfect but resilient brand of basketball. – 9:42 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Grizzlies led 21-8 in that first half. They were outscored 56-36 over the last 18:19 of that half.
It has been a rough go for the bench. – 9:42 PM
Adam Lauridsen @GSWFastBreak
Not going to draw parallels to Curry’s 2015 heave in Memphis. Not ready to go there. – 9:42 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Warriors shot 70% (!) from the field in the first half. Good Grizzlies 3-point shooting (11-23) and Warriors turnovers (14) keeping the game close. Dubs up 64-57. – 9:41 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
HALFTIME: Warriors up 64-57 on the Grizzlies. Golden State is shooting an absurd 70.3% from the field. Getting some great production from Wiggins (15 points) and Porter (10). – 9:41 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Draymond Green upset with Steph Curry at the end of the half. Curry danced with the ball up top and it ends up drawing Draymond into a second illegal screen. Threw a seat cushion and went to locker room as Ja Morant hit halfcourter. Eleventh Memphis 3, but Warriors still up 7. – 9:41 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Two flops by Memphis on Draymond screens were huge plays to keep the Grizz close. – 9:41 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Ja! Keeping Memphis in it. That 3 at the buzzer makes it 64-57 at the half. Both teams should feel a little sheepish the scorer is where it is – 9:40 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
The offensive foul on Green was the Warriors’ 14th turnover of the half. That and the Grizzlies’ 11 threes are why Memphis is still in the game – 9:40 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Wow. Ja Morant from 50 feet for a buzzer beater.
Halftime:
Warriors 64 Grizzlies 57
Memphis started off shooting lights out, but the offense hasn’t been good in the halfcourt, and the defense hasn’t been good at all without Dillon Brooks. Warriors shooting 70.3 (!!) percent. – 9:40 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Andrew Wiggins with Brandon Clarke in the paint this series pic.twitter.com/6DG7aJK3hF – 9:39 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
What the hell has gotten into Andrew Wiggins lately? That was nasty. – 9:38 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
I could be wrong, but it seems like the Warriors are using the zone whenever Bane is out of the game. – 9:35 PM
Geoff Calkins @geoff_calkins
Let’s see. Grizzlies struggling on defense and in half-court offense. Think Dillon might help? – 9:35 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Dillon Brooks is probably yelling very loudly into the TV watching the Grizzlies play defense right now. They clearly miss him. – 9:35 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Beautiful Gortat screen from Draymond to free Steph to the rim. – 9:35 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Grizzlies are now 10 of 19 from 3. They made 30 in the first two games. Their hot shooting continues in San Francisco – 9:34 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Ja Morant has mostly been an outside shooter and passer so far. But on his lastest basket, he took it right to the whole past Draymond – 9:34 PM
Brad Botkin @bradbotkincbs
No way anyone will convince me the new ball hasn’t affected Curry’s shooting. He has smaller hands, relative to NBA players, and the smaller the hands the more dependent you are on the grip and feel of the ball. There is no other explanation for how far some of his misses are off – 9:34 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Ja Morant went right at Draymond Green and finished at the rim. – 9:33 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Rough back-to-back sequence for Ziaire Williams… airmails a catch-shoot 3 then fouls Curry on a 3 attempt – 9:33 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Hot take: Damion Lee is a solid player and somebody should pay him tax-MLE type money this summer – 9:33 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
yeah yeah yeah take flight @Ziaire Williams pic.twitter.com/vmjyRvPedL – 9:33 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Otto Porter Jr. has been arguably the best player on the floor tonight. Feels like a good to re-plug my feature on him from Thursday: sfchronicle.com/sports/warrior… – 9:33 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Stephen Curry drains 3 FTs. Warriors up 54-42. Their biggest lead in the series – 9:32 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Grizzlies fall in love with the 3 too much to have a chance in this series imo – 9:31 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Warriors got lucky, were supposed to be in the zone and not everyone was, but Ziaire airballed the 3. – 9:30 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
Ziaire caught the lob and ion wanna hear it 🗣️
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
GP2 is at the game, currently riding the tunnel bike, large brace on his left arm. – 9:27 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Ziaire Williams has 2 alley oop dunks and the GSW scorer still hasn’t credited the Grizz with a shot at the rim yet. I know I complain about this every game but it’s truly absurd. – 9:27 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
The Grizzlies are essentially playing Steph from behind. Melton kinda let him go by that last play and chased him down to prevent the shot. New-age strategy, that’s for sure. – 9:26 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
STRAIGHT TO IT.
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Otto Porter Jr drains his first 3 in 7 years. Top of the circle. All net.
Look out – 9:23 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
If Otto Porter plays the way he did early in the season, the Warriors are going to be very hard to beat. – 9:23 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Otto Porter Jr. has been that dude tonight. 3-3 from the field and he’s been everywhere defensively. – 9:22 PM
Brad Botkin @bradbotkincbs
Whatever this trash is Klay keeps trying to throw up off the dribble needs to go – 9:22 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Jordan Poole is going at Ja Morant right now. That’s back-to-back buckets in isolation. – 9:21 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Xavier Tillman Sr. is back in, so Steven Adams is definitely not in the rotation. – 9:20 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
I know this sounds crazy, but the Warriors have to challenge JJJ. He’ll block some shots, but he’ll also pick up some fouls. They’re driving and kicking without even challenging him. – 9:19 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Warriors open Q2 with 10-2 blast, take 36-30 lead, and Grizzlies call timeout with/9:10 left.
If not for the cascade of turnovers (10 according to stat screen) Warriors are up 15. Shooting 70pct – 9:19 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
The Warriors have 10 turnovers in 15 minutes and Curry only has three points. Yet, they’re up six. That bodes well. – 9:19 PM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
If Golden State shoots 69.3 percent from the field and Memphis shoots 37.5 percent from the field — which is the case right now — I like the Warriors’ chances in this one. – 9:18 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Otto Porter is a +16 already tonight. He was a +17 in Game 2. He’s 2 of 15 from 3 in the playoffs, but remains a steady part of the rotation for several reasons. Rebounding loudest among them. He has 20 rebounds the first 10 quarters of this series. – 9:18 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Grizzlies are playing the Warriors too close to even on the offensive/defensive glass like the first two games. This time, Steven Adams is on the bench in a t-shirt. – 9:17 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Porter Jr. and Wiggins have been absolute hell on the offensive glass since the GPII injury. – 9:17 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Otto Porter Jr. is such an essential glue guy. Does all the little things to keep the Warriors humming. Has the best plus-minus on the team this postseason behind Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins. – 9:17 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
Otto Porter has been great all postseason even without hitting open looks. If he can get that part of his game back on track, it’d be invaluable. – 9:17 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
The Grizzlies are getting decent looks. Can’t make anything. Gotta weather this storm and start getting some shots to fall. – 9:16 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Grizzlies playing a 10-man rotation without two regular starters and the bench is 2-11 from the floor. – 9:15 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Grizzlies offense is struggling. Ja Morant is returning in the second quarter a little earlier than normal. – 9:15 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Everything begins against the Grizzlies with getting in the paint – 9:15 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
3p play by Klay gives Warriors their first lead, 31-30, 10:40 Q2. Poole 3 makes it 34-30 – 9:15 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Klay has made his first four shots, all within the paint. The latest came on a drive where he fell and drew a foul before converting on the layup – 9:14 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Klay Thompson entered today shooting 29 percent and 22 from 3 in this series.
4-4 today – 9:14 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Wow, Klay not only actually worked into deep post position, but then went left shoulder for once. Totally faked out Bane for the and one. – 9:13 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
If Golden State can quell the turnovers just a bit, this game will turn into a blowout if it continues in this fashion. Grizz are not getting good enough shots. – 9:12 PM
Mike Richman @mikegrich
Dubs gotta feel okay about their chance. The Grizzlies started out super hot from 3, Golden State had a bunch of dumb turnovers they can clean up and Chin Balancer is in the arena. – 9:11 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Warriors commit 8 turnovers and allow Grizzlies to shoot 6/11 from 3 and trail by only 2, 28-26, after the first quarter.
-66.7 pct FG
-Wiggins 7 pts, solid D on Ja
-Klay 2/2 FG, Curry 1/3
-Rebounds: 9-8 MEM – 9:11 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Wild stat relative to how the Grizzlies played all season: Warriors have more turnovers (8) than the Grizzlies have points in the paint (6). – 9:11 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Warriors 11/13 in the paint, Grizz 3/10. 70% from 2 for GSW, 30% for MEM. – 9:10 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
First quarter: Seven Warriors turnovers. Scattered and sloppy offensively. High risk passing from Draymond/Steph/Kuminga. But only down two because of a focused defensive effort. Memphis has rained some difficult 3s, but GSW making everything tough. – 9:10 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Warriors are 12-for-18 from the field, 2-for-5 from 3. If not for the eight turnovers … – 9:10 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
a quarter of runs.
good guys lead 28-26 after the first 12.
6-11 rom deep in the first quarter. pic.twitter.com/3W3EQ3tsIt – 9:10 PM
Adam Lauridsen @GSWFastBreak
7 Warriors turnovers, Memphis 6/11 from three, down 2? I will take it. – 9:09 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
After the 1st qtr, Grizzlies up 28-26.
Grizzlies were able to knock down 6 threes and the Warriors did most of their damage from inside the paint (20pts) – 9:09 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Stephen Curry drills a 3-pointer from the right wing to beat the first-quarter buzzer, his first bucket of the night. Grizzlies lead the Warriors 28-26 heading into the next frame. Not the best start for Golden State defensively, but they’re shooting 63.2 percent from the field. – 9:09 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
END OF Q1: Warriors trail the Grizzlies, 28-26. After falling behind by 13, Golden State clawed back within 2. The Warriors already have seven turnovers. – 9:09 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Golden State grinds themselves to within two after the first. Shooting 63 percent after a choppy turnover-filled start – 9:09 PM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
Grizzlies were 1 for their last 9 from the field after that initial avalanche. Half court offense didn’t look good the final 6 mins or so. Golden State getting better looks on its end. – 9:09 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Warriors trim the Grizzlies first-quarter lead to 28-26. Warriors making an effort to own the paint points (20-6), while Memphis has shot well from deep (6-of-11). – 9:09 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
After several bad calls against them, all those turnovers, and the flurry of Grizzlies threes early, being down two after 1 is a win for GSW. – 9:08 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Grizzlies built 13-point lead early on hot 3-point shooting. Warriors weathered the storm and have worked back to within 2. Grizzlies only 3-10 inside the arc. – 9:08 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Good news: Grizzlies lead after 1.
Bad news: Grizz offense really his a slide there in the 1st. Only field goal after that Ziaire Williams dunk was an awkward Kyle Anderson floater from the free-throw line. – 9:07 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
At 19 years, 213 days old, JK is the youngest player to start a playoff game since at least 1970-71. pic.twitter.com/PIq3f9juQf – 9:05 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Warriors have tightened things up defensively as the first quarter comes to a close. 4 point game. – 9:04 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
With both Sacramento head coaching finalists inside Chase Center for this Warriors & Grizzlies Game 3, Kings owner Vivek Ranadive is seated courtside. – 9:04 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
ESPN & ABC Analyst, Jeff Van Gundy, tells Justin Termine and Eddie Johnson what Memphis needs to do to have a chance in this series.
Hear Game 3 between Memphis and Golden State right NOW on NBA Radio https://t.co/AYipQpeyBw pic.twitter.com/IZM236IAP2 – 9:02 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Grizz shooting has been ridiculous so far, but Warriors defense much better in Game 2. That starts with Ja, they are not letting him get left and actually providing some pressure to direct the ball. – 9:01 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Hold on, the Lil Baby verse with Ja Morant x NBA commercial is 🔥 🔥 – 9:01 PM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
Dillon Brooks shot selection can sometimes drive you nuts but Grizzlies are missing him here at end of the first quarter. He’s usually out there with Morant and the reserves as a secondary shot creator. Could use more of that with Golden State’s defense amped up another level. – 8:59 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
I continue to believe Kerr is overthinking it with not starting Jordan Poole – 8:58 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
The Slo-Mo minutes have been rough for the Grizzlies offense in this series. – 8:58 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
First time at Chase, first time at a Warriors game since the 2019 Finals. Gotta say… a silent-ish crowd – 8:57 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Grizzlies hit the offensive skid after starting 6-for-8 from 3 to start. Five straight possessions with a turnover or miss. – 8:57 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Jordan Poole with the finesse layup to cut Memphis’ lead to 6 with 3:42 left in the first quarter. Chase Center is starting to wake up a bit. – 8:57 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
We are all used to it at this point but man Draymond. Passing up an easier look to get your teammate a more difficult one 🤯 – 8:56 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
CALIFORNIA LOVE 👀
@Ziaire Williams | @De’Anthony Melton pic.twitter.com/zRR8hvhTLc – 8:56 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Even when Brooks is back, Grizzlies got to find time for this young kid Williams. Athletic. Shoots threes. Long. Gonna be a problem one day. – 8:55 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Kuminga’s 7 minutes: two buckets – and three glaring mistakes, 2 of which resulted in turnovers – 8:55 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Jordan Poole and Otto Porter Jr. are the first players off the bench for the Warriors. They’re out there with Curry, Wiggins and Green. – 8:55 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Good and bad from Jonathan Kuminga in that first stint. Held up well against Ja Morant a couple times on defense, but was in too big of a rush a few times on offense. Two scattered turnovers and a missed corner 3. – 8:55 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Kuminga just gotta go for the dunk. If he gets a charge, he gets a charge – 8:54 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
I’ve said it many times, but no exaggeration at all … Ziaire Williams is one the best forwards in the NBA at running the wing in the transition. All those alley-oops don’t happen on accident. That’s a skill. – 8:54 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Warriors finally made their first 3 at the 6:11 mark off of Klay’s drive-and-kick to Wiggins. We’ll see if the Warriors’ offense starts revving up soon. – 8:53 PM
Haralabos Voulgaris @haralabob
Klay really having trouble getting by anyone on the dribble and creating space off the ball. – 8:52 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
While Steve Kerr talked to the starters during timeout, Andre Iguodala demonstrated some defensive stance moves to some of the reserves on the bench. – 8:52 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Grizzlies have already made five 3s from 25 feet or longer five minutes into the game. You just tip your cap and move on, there’s no defending that. – 8:50 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
What an absurd shooting display by the Grizzlies. Meanwhile, absolutely disgusting, sloppy Warriors offense to start another game. Happens too often for Golden State – 8:49 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
trip let it ride from beale street 〽️ pic.twitter.com/iTXiNMJSoU – 8:49 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Grizzlies jacking up 3s – and making them: 6/8 in 5 minutes, accounting for every point in 18-8 lead over Warriors. 6:40 – 8:49 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Ja Morant is now up to 11-of-25 (44%) from 3 in this series against the Warriors. – 8:49 PM
Candace Buckner @CandaceDBuckner
Jaren Jackson Jr. is exactly who I thought Myles Turner was going to become after his rookie year – 8:49 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Warriors with four turnovers and two tough threes in the first 5:20 – 8:49 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Warriors defense encouraging an ostensibly bad 3-point shooting team to take them, and again they’re making. – 8:49 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
All 18 of the Grizzlies points at the first time out have come on threes. They’re 6-8. – 8:49 PM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
Everyone in this building, including me, thought Golden State would come out with a barrage. Instead, it’s Memphis dropping 3-pointers from all over the court. Amazing start on the road for the Grizzlies. – 8:49 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Four Warriors turnovers and 6-fo-8 shooting from deep has Memphis out to a 10-point lead early in Game 3. – 8:48 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Grizzlies have 18 points without a made two-pointer. Incredible start for Memphis. – 8:48 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Ok so the Grizzlies are 6-8 from 3-point range in just five minutes. Memphis up 18-8. Morant is 2-2 from deep. – 8:48 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
These Memphis threes look like when a college guy shoots from the NBA line. Deeeeeeep. – 8:48 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Made 3s so far this series
Ja Morant 11
Jaren Jackson Jr. 10
Steph Curry 8
Jordan Poole 6
Klay Thompson 5 – 8:48 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
You gotta figure (and hope) at some point they will come back to the mean but credit to Memphis, they’ve been shooting the hell out the ball all series. – 8:47 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Grizzlies getting what they want from deep (5-of-7). The Warriors aren’t (0-of-2). – 8:47 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Jenkins looks unhappy that the Grizzlies D fell asleep at the wheel two straight possessions. Beat on cuts. Finishing possessions will be big. – 8:47 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Grizz making nothing but threes, Warriors making nothing but 2’s. No sign of John Travolta or Nic Cage in the building, though – 8:47 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
4 minutes in and four Grizzlies starters have made 3-pointers. Golden State wants Memphis to shoot 3-pointers. Grizzlies making them think about that gameplan. – 8:47 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Kuminga 2-2 from the field through three minutes. Opened the scoring for the Warriors with a tip-in and just threw down a dunk. Impressive start by the rookie. – 8:46 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
Klay visibly irked by that Kuminga shot a few possessions ago. Made a “pass that” motion to them during the dead ball right after. – 8:45 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Bane quick catch-and-shoot from the corner, against tight defense. Huge sign for the Grizzlies. He couldn’t get that kind of shot off in Game 2. – 8:45 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Stephen Curry and Desmond Bane airballing in the same game? What’s happening? – 8:44 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Crashing the glass 💪
📺 #NBAonABC pic.twitter.com/IOeNPrwREd – 8:44 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Warriors want to make Ja Morant shoot. And he’s been obliging the first couple games. 23 3pt attempts in 2 games – 8:44 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Another game where the @Memphis Grizzlies start with a three-pointer and this time it’s Ziaire Williams. – 8:42 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Might be more scoring in this Rangers-penguins game than the Warriors-Grizz game – 8:42 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Kuminga just jumped center. Warriors not holding back with the young fella. – 8:41 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Jonathan Kuminga – 19 years, 213 days old – is the youngest player in NBA history to start a playoff game. – 8:40 PM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
Great scene at Chase Center for Grizzlies-Warriors Game 3 pic.twitter.com/vBxAhIbsxM – 8:39 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Chase center with some mail-it-in boos for the Grizzlies during lineup intros pic.twitter.com/yNBdoQQXK0 – 8:37 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Ja Morant got some healthy boos when his name was announced in the starting lineup here at Chase Center. – 8:36 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Over the first two games, Jonathan Kuminga spent a grand total of 1:55 matched up defensively against Ja Morant.
The 19-year-old gets the start in part to help defend Morant.
Hell of a spot for the rookie. – 8:36 PM
Geoff Calkins @geoff_calkins
Wilbon, Rose and Stephen A all pick the Warriors. Stephen A says, “going away.” – 8:31 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Worn by Warriors game staff tonight. (Payton, like Jaren Jackson Jr., is a finalist for the NBA’s “Community Cares” award.) pic.twitter.com/v3QDt6vEAI – 8:29 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
25+ ppg & 10+ apg through first 8 games in postseason history:
2022 Ja Morant
2017 John Wall
2016 Russell Westbrook
2008 Chris Paul
1991 Tim Hardaway pic.twitter.com/igE6bq4MOm – 8:27 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Your quick newser on the Warriors starting Jonathan Kuminga in Game 3 against the Grizzlies: sfchronicle.com/sports/warrior… – 8:26 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
STARTING 5⃣ vs. @Golden State Warriors
🥷 @Ja Morant
🎱 @Ziaire Williams
🎯 @Desmond Bane
🦄 @Jaren Jackson Jr.
❌ @Rookiedunker
@Verizon | #MemThis pic.twitter.com/wU9qorsAWq – 8:24 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Wiggins and Kuminga both starting in a conference semifinals game they’re heavily-favored in is wild, considering they were acquired together in the DLo deal. – 8:21 PM
Sean Kelley @SeanKelleyLive
Oh Mama! This is going to be spicy. Game 3 @Memphis Grizzlies @Golden State Warriors coming your way on @ESPNRadio. @CoryAlexanderVA and I have the call. @KevinPWinter in studio. See you on the radio. pic.twitter.com/Uf4aFBU56f – 8:21 PM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
Game 3 Grizzlies-Warriors aka Gary Payton II, in memoriam pic.twitter.com/CtISy8BusC – 8:19 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Starting Jonathan Kuminga frees Andrew Wiggins from some paint (rebounding) duties to better deal with Ja Morant. This can work in Warriors’ favor if JK pounds the glass. – 8:19 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Tillman remains in starting lineup for Grizzlies. Warriors going more athletic with Jonathan Kuminga. Bringing Jordan Poole off the bench. – 8:14 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Warriors rookie Jonathan Kuminga will get his first postseason start alongside Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, and Draymond Green. – 8:13 PM
Golden State Warriors PR @WarriorsPR
Tonight’s Starting Lineups: pic.twitter.com/uwCu9TPIrw – 8:12 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
#DubNation ROLL CALL
Where in the world are we watching from tonight? – 8:12 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Very interesting move by the Warriors. Rookie Jonathan Kuminga has moved into the starting lineup for Game 3, alongside Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry. – 8:12 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Rookie forward Jonathan Kuminga will start tonight for the Warriors. pic.twitter.com/ySKuCj2uB8 – 8:10 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Jonathan Kuminga will start tonight.
He joins Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins and Draymond Green. – 8:08 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
Stephen Curry debuts a new Curry 4 Flowtro colorway for Game 3 pic.twitter.com/RqQGRFZvdo – 8:08 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Starting lineups for Warriors-Grizzlies pic.twitter.com/RDO2WgFAUs – 8:08 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
Ja Morant breaks out the “Mambacita” Kobe 6s for Game 3 pic.twitter.com/w9ygO7XMkw – 8:07 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Kuminga starting tonight. Very interesting. Joins Curry, Thompson, Wiggins and Green. – 8:07 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Big surprise from the Warriors tonight. They are starting rookie Jonathan Kuminga in Game 3 vs Memphis.
Steph Curry
Klay Thompson
Andrew Wiggins
Jonathan Kuminga
Draymond Green – 8:03 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Ja Morant is wearing the brand new Kobe 6 Protro ‘Mambacita Sweet Sixteen’ sneakers 🔥🔥🙏🏽. Came out a week ago. pic.twitter.com/sgDtB8e1nZ – 7:58 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
allllll water
@Oracle || Game Ready pic.twitter.com/Vp9XW5za0q – 7:50 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Warriors coach Steve Kerr on Klay Thompson, who has shot 11 of 38 and 5 of 22 from 3 so far vs Memphis: “Klay has been in a little bit of a rush. I think he’s trying too hard to get himself going and he just needs to be a little more patient.” – 7:45 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Luke Walton on site here for Game 3 of Warriors-Grizzlies. Crazy how it’s been six years since he was here on Steve Kerr’s staff – 7:38 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins said that Desmond Bane is “progressing” and “significantly improved” with his back soreness since Game 2. Jenkins: “I don’t think he’s at full strength like he was in the regular season, but he’s the ultimate competitor.” – 7:37 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Now demanding a “Memphis Chowder” stand at FedExForum. pic.twitter.com/DEmjnuraM0 – 7:30 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
corner triples on repeat
@Oracle || Game Ready pic.twitter.com/PT9EDIBWXt – 7:27 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Already in the building for Game 3 of Warriors-Grizzlies: Luke Walton, Bill Walton, John Lynch, Kyle Shanahan. – 7:23 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Luke Walton on site here for Game 3 of Warriors-Grizzlies. Crazy how it’s been seven years since he was here on Steve Kerr’s staff – 7:19 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
see you at the watch party.
7pm start, 7:30pm tip at Fourth Bluff Park. pic.twitter.com/QeOjmvqJpd – 7:13 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins, asked if Steven Adams will play in Game 3 tonight vs. Warriors: ‘He’ll be available. Potentially, yes.’
Coy.
Tough matchups led to Adams playing sparingly in the first round vs MIN and he was in health/safety protocols for Games 1 and 2 vs GSW – 7:09 PM
Geoff Calkins @geoff_calkins
Taylor Jenkins says Desmond Bane is “significantly improved” from Game 2. And that Steven Adams is “potentially available.” – 7:07 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Taylor Jenkins said Desmond Bane has “significantly improved” since Game 2, but he’s not 100% – 7:04 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Taylor Jenkins says Steven Adams is available to play but he won’t talk about Adams’ role tonight. – 7:04 PM
Krishna Narsu @knarsu3
Looking at the Expected vs. Actual 3pt Shot Making in the Golden State vs. Memphis series. GS has severely under-performed their shot making ability in this series. pic.twitter.com/jKiwt2NVT4 – 7:03 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Taylor Jenkins says Desmond Bane isn’t 100% with his back issue but that he has “significantly improved” since Game 2. – 7:03 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins on Steven Adams: “He’ll be available potentially, yes.” – 7:03 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Bill Walton’s question to Steve Kerr in the pregame availability:
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Bill Walton here for Steve Kerr’s pre-game presser and asked what it will take for Steph Curry to get more half-court shots. – 6:51 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Grizzlies center Steven Adams will be back in the lineup tonight. Here’s Steve Kerr on how the Warriors plan to adjust: pic.twitter.com/dZUEnysamy – 6:51 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
black and red like I’m thriller ⚫️🔴 pic.twitter.com/NP61Oipcg0 – 6:50 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Steve Kerr on Steven Adams being back and preparing for him:
“It’s been a topic of discussion in our coaches meetings. If they start him, we’ve planned for that.”
He said it doesn’t change their starting lineup. Just changes who matches up against who. – 6:50 PM
Golden State Warriors PR @WarriorsPR
By The Numbers | Warriors vs. Grizzlies | Game #3 pic.twitter.com/z4kyiY8hXi – 6:40 PM
Darren Wolfson @DWolfsonKSTP
Payton Willis, the Big Ten’s most efficient 3-point shooter last year, has draft workouts coming up with the #Warriors and #Hawks. He has Golden State Tuesday, Atlanta Thursday. #Gophers pic.twitter.com/RZ4uxdjbCN – 6:36 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Grizzlies guard Dillon Brooks has been suspended for Game 3 against the Warriors for his flagrant foul two that injured Gary Payton II. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/05/05/gri… – 6:00 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Tyus Jones of Memphis has led NBA four straight seasons in assists-to-turnover ratio. A former Thibodeau soldier, Jones could be solid consolation point-guard prize to Jalen Brunson #Grizzlies #Mavericks #Knicks #NBA @grindcitymedia nypost.com/2022/05/07/tyu… – 5:49 PM
Ryan McDonough @McDNBA
Pat Connaughton has gotten very accurate at catch and shoot 3’s without ever dipping the 🏀
Only Klay Thompson, Devin Booker and a few other elite shooters can consistently make those shots
It’s more of a quick push 3 than a traditional jump shot so it requires tremendous touch – 5:48 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
A little more than 3 hours until Game 3.
Grizzlies will have to …
1. Fight out that inevitable first W’s avalanche
2. Get aggressive, attacking Ja Morant
3. Win the rebounding battle
4. Avoid long stretches of poor shot making
5. Get a big performance from someone else but Ja – 5:25 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Gotta rep for the hometown fam.
Jordan Poole 🤝 @Arike_O pic.twitter.com/BO5R4BxRZO – 5:23 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Back home, feelin’ #GoldBlooded
Let’s get it. pic.twitter.com/f4hcyfSiz9 – 4:45 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Despite drumbeat for Brunson, Tyus Jones’ career year could make him PG consolation prize #NBA #Knicks #Grizzlies nypost.com/2022/05/07/tyu… – 3:55 PM
Greg Dickerson @gregdickerson13
Draymond Green on sacrificing for career: ‘I don’t believe everyone wants to win’ sports.yahoo.com/draymond-green… via @Yahoo
@Draymond Green is 1000% right..some guys just play because they’re good enough to b in the nba. Not all want to win and do what it takes to win – 3:46 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Seth Curry gave love to Danny Green on his Instagram story #Sixers pic.twitter.com/t5u69DDW0V – 3:23 PM
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.