Jason Kidd never considered challenging Luka Doncic's fifth foul in Game 3

Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“Luka is built more like Karl Malone, plays like Magic [Johnson], but has the touch and finesse of Larry Bird.”
@Sam Mitchell tells @Brian Geltzeiler he loves what he’s seeing from Luka Dončić #MFFL pic.twitter.com/5EXB8ZyPWb – 3:00 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Jason Kidd said unlikely Mavs switch starting center for Game 4, beyond: “We like what DP’s doing, and we like the role Maxi’s in. The luxury to start him or start him in the second half is something we’ve talked about, but we haven’t gone that way. That’s always a possibility.” – 1:35 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Jason Kidd says there was no consideration given to challenge the fifth foul call against Luka Doncic last night. Though Doncic clearly upset there was no challenge, Mavs had less than 30 seconds to make a decision and “I thought it was a foul,” Kidd said. 1/2 – 1:30 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Jason Kidd said he never considered challenging Luka Doncic’s fifth foul last night, despite Luka’s frustration on the sideline: “It’s all right for him to be frustrated. … I love that he expressed himself.” – 1:30 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Hollinger & Duncan: Suns Scorch Luka: Playoffs Week 3 w/ @John Hollinger
Subscribe: https://t.co/T1AUApVtfy pic.twitter.com/LFIJafKuam – 12:30 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
From @KSherringtonDMN:
As a true point guard, Luka Doncic’s gravitational pull was felt in Mavs’ Game 3 win dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 12:05 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Jalen Brunson finally made his presence felt in the second round. Luka Doncic responded to the challenge to participate on defense. “Everybody joined the party,” Jason Kidd said after the Game 3 win, and now it’s a series against the Suns. espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 11:28 AM
John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann
Looks like CJ Paul had a nice chat w/ Luka last night. Probably inviting him to the birthday party. pic.twitter.com/lRfXgWfMnH – 10:18 AM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Luka Doncic last night:
✅ 26 PTS
✅ 13 REB
✅ 9 AST
It’s the 15 time Doncic has recorded at least 20p/5r/5a in a playoff game.
The only player in NBA postseason history to reach that mark in fewer games than Doncic (19) is Oscar Robertson (16). pic.twitter.com/1hXdvOnx6Y – 10:04 AM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Start of 3rd down to 5 after Bridges’ make and Doncic turnover then
— Crowder missed open 3
— Brunson’s airball is a pass to Powell to set up a DFS 3
— Ayton non-shooting foul
— Booker turnover
— DFS open 3 while still arguing call
— Ayton miss from 4 feet
— Powell lob – 2:54 AM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Luka, Mavs fire message to Suns during Game 3 win: Pick on Doncic at your own risk dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 1:21 AM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Luka, Mavs fire message to Suns during Game 3 win: Pick on Doncic at your own risk dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 1:00 AM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Dorian Finney-Smith on Luka Doncic: “The first or second possession, he was on the floor. When the best player does that, it sets the tone.” – 12:30 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Doncic and Embiid are back in charge, Mavs and Sixers get the home wins
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/13… – 12:28 AM
Michael Dugat @mdug
Fun to see the highlights and Booker just fouling the shit out of Brunson for no call while remembering how Luka got his fifth. – 12:28 AM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Luka Doncic: “The energy was insane. This crowd gets us going. Our crowd was amazing the whole game. But the energy and the execution were way better.” – 12:26 AM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Luka Doncic on the difference in the Mavs’ defense tonight: “The energy was insane.” – 12:26 AM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Seen a lot of Mavericks teams. Can’t recall ever seeing one defend a superior team into submission, as they did the Suns tonight. Responded to message sent by Jason Kidd and chief assistant Sean Sweeney – 12:13 AM
Haralabos Voulgaris @haralabob
I would bet we see Bridges on Brunson and Crowder on Luka in G4 – I’d also bet we see less of the Johnson, Shamet, Payne and McGee quartet. Easy fixes. – 12:13 AM
Paul Pierce @paulpierce34
I think if u put any Allstar around Luka instatitle jeeez Luka and the whoevers – 12:10 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Luka playoff career stats:
33.1 PPG
9.3 RPG
8.7 APG
49/39/64%
Clearly needs to work on his free throws. pic.twitter.com/kjxocO5BUT – 12:06 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Luka Doncic tonight:
26 PTS
13 REB
9 AST
2 STL
+20
No one on the Suns can guard him. pic.twitter.com/tK2pHptZYD – 12:03 AM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Luka Doncic single handedly outscored the rest of the Mavs starters in Games 1 & 2, but he got plenty of help tonight. Luka put up 26p 13r 9a in Game 3, but Jalen Brunson led DAL in scoring with 28 pts. Plus: Bullock 15 pts; Kleber 14 pts; Finney-Smith 14 pts. Mavs win 103-94. – 12:03 AM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
It’s a final: Mavs 103, Suns 94. Jalen had 28-4-5, Luka had 26-13-9, Reggie had 15 pts, Dorian had 14 pts, Maxi had 14 pts. Suns lead best-of-seven series 2-1. Game 4 is Sunday in Dallas at 2:30 p.m. – 12:03 AM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
Mikal Bridges is the best off-ball offensive player in the NBA. Showed it on that layup and the one he missed. Mavs were lucky.
I think you must be real careful doubling the ball for any amount of time against the Suns. You can still switch Luka on ball and close space off it – 12:00 AM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Suns with Crowder on Luka, Bridges on Brunson as the initial matchup. – 11:57 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Luka trying to performatively not foul to show how aggrieved he is with the refs isn’t going to lead to playing good defense. – 11:49 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Lead is down to 95-86 with 4:11 left. Crunch time for CP, Luka and everybody else. – 11:49 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Luka shouldn’t even need to come back in this game. Suns going to run out of time either way – 11:47 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Kidd going defense with Frank rather than offense with Dinwiddie with Luka off the floor. – 11:46 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Mavericks were up 90-73 but after Luka’s fifth foul, Booker hits a triple and Paul connects from the elbow. Lead is down to 90-78 with still 7:22 on the clock. That’s going to go about as fast as jail time from the Mavericks’ perspective. – 11:42 PM
Ryan McDonough @McDNBA
Jason Kidd is really going to regret not using his challenge on Luka’s 5th foul call if the Suns surge back in to this game – 11:42 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Luka Doncic now with five fouls.
Sat on the court.
Has come out the game. 8:07 left in 4th.
#Suns down 12 as Paul scores.
Timeout #Mavs 7:22 left in game. – 11:41 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Luka Doncic is heated that the Mavs didn’t challenge his fifth foul. – 11:40 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Luka with his fifth foul. Ntilikina quickly into the game. Mavs up 90-73 with 7:56 left. – 11:39 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Five fouls on Doncic. He’s coming back out. Suns down 17 with 8:07 left. Last chance here to get in it. – 11:39 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Think Luka should iso vs a small rather than getting the switch vs McGee. Because McGee is glued to Kleber on the perimeter and he can roll right in. – 11:39 PM
Chris Herring @Herring_NBA
Luka was at the rim, with no one in front, and passed that out – 11:37 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Jalen Brunson with no personal fouls through three quarters allowed him to have those 10 points in 1st and 3rd quarters each.
And that saves Luka from having to do everything as a scorer and playmaker
And that saves Luka from getting hunted with no resistance late – 11:37 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Even if Phoenix can hunt Luka here and start scoring, gonna take a lot to make up 15 points vs a whole quarter of Luka-led offense. – 11:37 PM
Haralabos Voulgaris @haralabob
Took two guys to hold Luka off the O glass there – he just wants it. – 11:35 PM
Haralabos Voulgaris @haralabob
PHX going to this bench lineup is a clear time for Dallas to give Luka some rest – So many targets for JB to hunt. – 11:32 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Mavs finished minus-1 without Luka Doncic in 5:14 to finish the third quarter.
Huge to hold onto a 15-point lead (82-67) entering the fourth quarter. – 11:30 PM
Mavs finished minus-1 without Luka Doncic in 5:14 to finish the third quarter.
Haralabos Voulgaris @haralabob
PHX O has scored .86 ppp with Luka on the bench this game. – 11:30 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
Luka went out with 5:14 left in the 3Q with four fouls. Game was 11-11 for the rest of the 3rd. Mavs up 82-67 after 3. – 11:30 PM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
Mavs lead 82-67 after the third quarter. Jalen has 24 pts, Luka has 23-10-7 and 4 fouls, Maxi has 12 pts, Dorian has 11 pts. – 11:30 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
This was the rotation I was calling for after Game 2, the small group vs McGee and Payne. Mavs got to it because of Luka’s foul trouble. They can score vs this group without him. – 11:27 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Luka Doncic checked out with 5:14 left in Q3 (instead of playing full 12 mins) after picking up his 4th foul.
Shook his head for the crowd as he walked to the bench with Mavs up 71-55. – 11:17 PM
Luka Doncic checked out with 5:14 left in Q3 (instead of playing full 12 mins) after picking up his 4th foul.
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Luka 4th foul. 5:14 left in 3rd.
Comes out.
Mark score. #Suns down 71-55. – 11:17 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Luka fought back tonight. Dude ain’t no punk and you gotta respect that – 11:15 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
During this break, Casey Smith is wrapping Luka Doncic’s right elbow with some gray tape where he’d already had a Band-Aid on.
Battle wounds, or something like that. – 11:14 PM
During this break, Casey Smith is wrapping Luka Doncic’s right elbow with some gray tape where he’d already had a Band-Aid on.
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Ayton is 3-of-7 FGs tonight for 10 points.
Nothing is in rhythm.
#Suns down 66-51 with 7:28 left in 3rd.
Timeout for infection control.
Doncic was bleeding from the elbow. #NBAPlayoffs2022 – 11:14 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Just a pathetic defensive possession by Luka on the Crowder 3. – 11:13 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Energetic 1st half for Mavs as hey lead Suns 51-44. Mavs have taken 14 more shots, as they have just 1 TO, while forcing 8 from PHX for 10 pts. Brunson the early initiator scoring 10 of his 14 in 1st qtr. Doncic w/16-9-6. 2nd half soon @theeagledallas – 11:00 PM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
Mavs lead 51-44 at the half. Luka has 16-9-6 and Jalen has 14 pts. – 10:51 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Mavs lead the Suns 51-44 at half.
Luka Doncic: 16 points, 9 rebounds, 6 assists
Jalen Brunson: 14 points (already his highest-scoring game of the series)
All the Mavs: No foul trouble, finally – 10:49 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Luka Doncic is on the way for another one triple double (16pts, 9rebs, 6asts in the 1st half). Great effort by the Mavericks. They’re up by 7 (51-44).
Chris Paul had a rough first half (7pts, 7tos). Jae Crowder is the Suns scoring leader (11pts, 4/5 FG). #dALLasIN #RallyTheValley – 10:49 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
That Luka Doncic offensive foul that could have been Chris Paul’s 4th foul was only Dallas turnover of 1st half
Devin Booker had a 1st quarter turnover
The other 7 turnovers for either team in entire game were all on Paul. A CP3 giveaway for every point Dallas is up at half. – 10:49 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
After a really solid first half, Mavericks lead 51-44. Could have been more, but the Suns are not going to go quietly. Luka with 16 points, nine rebounds, six assists and just one turnover. Suns have eight turnovers, six by CP3. Mavericks have only that one Luka turnover. – 10:48 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
That should have been CP’s 4th. Had his arms way forward and contacted Luka, got bailed out with the “elbow” but he was only in position to get elbowed because he was fouling him. – 10:47 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Luka imitating what he thinks Chris Paul did on drawing an offensive foul on him.
#Suns down seven with 5.1 seconds left. – 10:46 PM
Michael C. Wright @mikecwright
Luka looked like he was running off-tackle on the goalline right there. – 10:46 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Mikal was satisfied with initial Luka miss, didn’t box out. Suns didn’t secure rebound and Luka got an and-1 – 10:45 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Another great adjustment by Kidd, putting Luka in the post, instead of having him create from above the break, which has caused gradual wear and tear in second halves of the first two games – 10:45 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Third technical foul of Mikal Bridges’ career. I think he was still upset about the post bucket for Doncic a few possessions ago. – 10:40 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Luka Doncic looks like he got tired of being the hunted, so he decided to become the huntee.
If that makes any sense idk – 10:35 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Luka power shot over Bridges, fouled by Bridges.
#Suns down 12 as Doncic misses FT. – 10:34 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Luka was out for almost five minutes and the Mavericks only lost one point off their lead. They are up 35-27 with 7:02 left in the half. – 10:32 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Mavericks led 29-20 at the end of the first. Can they survive these second-quarter Luka-less minutes? – 10:20 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
The Mavs hold serve in the opening quarter at home, going up 29-20 despite Luka Doncic shooting 3-for-10. Jalen Brunson has it going early with 10 pts on 4-for-7 shooting — he averaged just 11 pts on 32.1% shooting in Games 1 & 2 in PHX. – 10:19 PM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
Mavs lead 29-20 after the first quarter. Jalen has 10 pts, Luka has 7-7-5. Triple-double watch. Maybe one of those 25-18-12 triple-doubles. – 10:17 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Mavs lead Suns 29-20 after Q1.
Big smile from Luka Doncic as he heads to the bench, on first-half triple-double pace with 7 points, 7 rebounds and 5 assists. – 10:16 PM
Mavs lead Suns 29-20 after Q1.
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Suns made up a bit of ground but then fittingly botch a switch on Doncic to close a quarter full of little screwups. One of those quarters where it feels like the deficit could have been much worse. – 10:16 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Doncic raises his arms as if to say, “Finally!”
After one quarter: Dallas 29, Phoenix 20. – 10:15 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Nice adjustment by Jason Kidd inserting Frank into the rotation. Perimeter defense needed a little juice – 10:15 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Sometimes Luka passes up a really good shot for a pump fake, reset and takes a really difficult one. Shot recognition is something he’ll have to look at this summer – 10:15 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
JaVale stuck to Kleber on the outside while Luka just meanders into the lane all day to find a shot vs Booker. – 10:14 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Dancing with the stars, Luka Doncic edition #dALLasIN
pic.twitter.com/ni2m26cqlX – 10:11 PM
Tom Haberstroh @tomhaberstroh
Chris Paul vs Luka Doncic is a 48 minute anything you can do I can do better game – 10:08 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Brunson 3. #Mavs up five.
This morning, Jason Kidd said #Mavs had to get in their offense faster. They’re doing that here early. #Suns – 10:04 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
One of the little things I talked about with @Danny Leroux for Dallas was pressuring up more full court so PHX would have less time to mismatch hunt. Everyone on Dallas doing it early, even Luka who picked up a foul and had Crowder blow by him. – 10:02 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“The enthusiasm of the game, for a teammate to cheer on another teammate is special and I think sometimes we’re focused on the wrong thing.” Jason Kidd.
#Mavs fined $25K for bench being ‘on or encroaching upon’ court in Game 2 loss to Suns azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 9:06 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs starters: Bullock, DFS, Powell, Brunson, Doncic
Suns starters: Bridges, Crowder, Ayton, Booker, Paul
8:40 tip @theeagledallas – 9:05 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Take 3 on trying to get this stupid tweet right 🙄…
Luka Doncic is warming up for just his second home game this postseason.
Has some black K-tape down his right arm that I don’t remember seeing at any point this season. pic.twitter.com/XPtCiTpE9j – 8:48 PM
Take 3 on trying to get this stupid tweet right 🙄…
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Jason Kidd before Game 3 on Mavs’ fine for “bench decorum” in Game 2: “I didn’t know that. That’s cool. … The league is looking at the wrong things.” – 7:59 PM
Sam Amick @sam_amick
Suns-Mavs pregame reading, at @TheAthletic
@John Hollinger on CP3’s (old man) brilliance theathletic.com/3295332/2022/0…
@Tim Cato on Luka the Hunted theathletic.com/3295593/2022/0… – 6:48 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Kidd: Suns will hunt Luka Doncic, “He’s got to participate. He’s got to play defense.” nba.nbcsports.com/2022/05/06/kid… – 5:00 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Hollinger & Duncan: Suns Scorch Luka: Playoffs Week 3 w/ @John Hollinger
Subscribe: https://t.co/T1AUApVtfy pic.twitter.com/YiR0gfA8LA – 4:30 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Bols predictions from @Zach Lowe and @Matt Barnes on #ESPN.
Lowe: #Suns sweep #Mavs.
Barnes: Luka Doncic goes for 50 in a close #Mavs win, but Suns take series in five in Phoenix.
#NBAPlayoffs2022 #NBAPlayoffs – 4:03 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Video of Jason Kidd’s full quote from shootaround this morning (which is calmly making the rounds on Mavs Twitter) about Suns picking on Luka Doncic’s defense: pic.twitter.com/CXseJXLIE0 – 2:59 PM
