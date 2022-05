Magic Johnson: 'I hope LeBron James will be a Laker for a long time'

LeBron James received a lot of heat for the Lakers’ struggles this season, but Magic Johnson tells TMZ Sports he still wants to see LBJ in a Lakers uniform for the foreseeable future. We spoke with Magic — who won 5 titles with the Lakers during his career — out in L.A. this week, and asked him if the Lake Show should trade its 37-year-old superstar after the team missed the playoffs this season. Magic told us absolutely not … saying he wants LeBron in the purple and gold “for a long time.” Source: TMZ Staff @ TMZ.com