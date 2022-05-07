Raptors among teams that would be interested in Rudy Gobert

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Ian Begley @IanBegley
A few Knicks/Nets notes on Rudy Gobert, the Raptors and other topics: sny.tv/articles/how-d…10:29 AM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
I got a lot of questions from @Utah Jazz fans for today’s mailbag, and I did my best to cover the biggest topics.
Plenty of thoughts on Gobert and Mitchell, other players’ trade values, and who would fit better on the roster.
#TakeNote | @kslsports
kslsports.com/?p=4856276:55 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
I feel like this is an under-discussed factor for the Heat: Bam Adebayo does a great job seeking out contact and getting to the line.
11 points, 5/6 FTs in 1st half. Averaged 6.1 FT attempts a game in regular season. Only centers with more:
– Embiid
– Gobert
– Jokic
– Towns – 8:52 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
🗣NEW @HardwoodKnocks 📬
🔘 Bucks-Celtics (3:21)
🔘 Gobert & Mitchell (20:41)
🔘 Gobert trades (27:31)
🔘 Hawks (50:51)
🔘 Pelicans or Wolves (55:12)
🔘 Heat or Warriors (59:05)
🔘 Raptors (1:06:11)
🎧 https://t.co/djydyH1lfS
SUBSCRIBE
https://t.co/9QmXcb5ZAF
FULL BREAKDOWN⬇️ pic.twitter.com/Q3grjj7xBp5:43 PM

Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
NEW: Is it time for the Jazz to break up the Donovan Mitchell-Rudy Gobert tandem? @Howard Beck and I disagree — and debate — over @SInow si.com/nba/2022/05/04…2:53 PM

More on this storyline

