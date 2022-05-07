Raptors among teams that would be interested in Rudy Gobert

One note on Gobert: The Toronto Raptors are among the teams who would have a degree of interest in trading for him if he’s made available, sources say. Would Brooklyn be interested in Rudy Gobert? The Nets would need to include Ben Simmons in almost any trade to satisfy salary requirements.
Source: SportsNet New York
Source: SportsNet New York
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Ian Begley @IanBegley
A few Knicks/Nets notes on Rudy Gobert, the Raptors and other topics: sny.tv/articles/how-d… – 10:29 AM
A few Knicks/Nets notes on Rudy Gobert, the Raptors and other topics: sny.tv/articles/how-d… – 10:29 AM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
I got a lot of questions from @Utah Jazz fans for today’s mailbag, and I did my best to cover the biggest topics.
Plenty of thoughts on Gobert and Mitchell, other players’ trade values, and who would fit better on the roster.
#TakeNote | @kslsports
kslsports.com/?p=485627 – 6:55 PM
I got a lot of questions from @Utah Jazz fans for today’s mailbag, and I did my best to cover the biggest topics.
Plenty of thoughts on Gobert and Mitchell, other players’ trade values, and who would fit better on the roster.
#TakeNote | @kslsports
kslsports.com/?p=485627 – 6:55 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
I feel like this is an under-discussed factor for the Heat: Bam Adebayo does a great job seeking out contact and getting to the line.
11 points, 5/6 FTs in 1st half. Averaged 6.1 FT attempts a game in regular season. Only centers with more:
– Embiid
– Gobert
– Jokic
– Towns – 8:52 PM
I feel like this is an under-discussed factor for the Heat: Bam Adebayo does a great job seeking out contact and getting to the line.
11 points, 5/6 FTs in 1st half. Averaged 6.1 FT attempts a game in regular season. Only centers with more:
– Embiid
– Gobert
– Jokic
– Towns – 8:52 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
🗣NEW @HardwoodKnocks 📬
🔘 Bucks-Celtics (3:21)
🔘 Gobert & Mitchell (20:41)
🔘 Gobert trades (27:31)
🔘 Hawks (50:51)
🔘 Pelicans or Wolves (55:12)
🔘 Heat or Warriors (59:05)
🔘 Raptors (1:06:11)
🎧 https://t.co/djydyH1lfS
SUBSCRIBE
https://t.co/9QmXcb5ZAF
FULL BREAKDOWN⬇️ pic.twitter.com/Q3grjj7xBp – 5:43 PM
🗣NEW @HardwoodKnocks 📬
🔘 Bucks-Celtics (3:21)
🔘 Gobert & Mitchell (20:41)
🔘 Gobert trades (27:31)
🔘 Hawks (50:51)
🔘 Pelicans or Wolves (55:12)
🔘 Heat or Warriors (59:05)
🔘 Raptors (1:06:11)
🎧 https://t.co/djydyH1lfS
SUBSCRIBE
https://t.co/9QmXcb5ZAF
FULL BREAKDOWN⬇️ pic.twitter.com/Q3grjj7xBp – 5:43 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
NEW: Is it time for the Jazz to break up the Donovan Mitchell-Rudy Gobert tandem? @Howard Beck and I disagree — and debate — over @SInow si.com/nba/2022/05/04… – 2:53 PM
NEW: Is it time for the Jazz to break up the Donovan Mitchell-Rudy Gobert tandem? @Howard Beck and I disagree — and debate — over @SInow si.com/nba/2022/05/04… – 2:53 PM
More on this storyline
Teams continue to monitor the situation in Utah after the Jazz’s first-round loss to the Dallas Mavericks. If Utah decides to make major roster changes, several teams – including the Knicks – will gauge their interest on potential Donovan Mitchell trades. Teams will also gauge Utah’s interest in Rudy Gobert trades. -via SportsNet New York / May 7, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.