Robert Covington's extension fully guaranteed

Robert Covington's extension fully guaranteed

Main Rumors

Robert Covington's extension fully guaranteed

May 7, 2022- by

By |

Andrew Greif: A source has confirmed Robert Covington’s two-year, $24 million extension to stay with the Clippers, as @wojespn first reported. Gives the team another switchable, multi-positional forward to throw at teams. Jesse Beer: Hey Andrew is the contract fully guaranteed. Andrew Greif: Yeah, it’s a full guarantee, no option deal.
Source: Twitter @AndrewGreif

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
New Dunc’d On Prime: DAL/PHX and PHI/MIA Game 3s. Join @Danny Leroux and me duncdon.supportingcast.fm We also give our thoughts on the Robert Covington extension for the Clippers. – 1:54 AM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Even the Taxpayer MLE, at $6.4M, is going to be a nice chunk of spending power this summer, because so many teams are capped out and/or dancing around the tax line.
Clippers locking up Robert Covington leaves them with few holes to fill. That MLE will get them a real player. – 11:10 AM
Dwight Jaynes @dwightjaynes
From @Tom Ziller ‘s fine daily newsletter: “I still can’t believe how cheaply LA picked up Norman Powell and Covington from the fire sale Blazers. Powell is locked up for a few more years and now Covington will return. Great investment with a billionaire’s money.” – 10:03 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: Clippers extend Robert Covington for two years, $24 million nba.nbcsports.com/2022/05/05/rep…8:49 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Robert Covington confirms new money on IG instagram.com/p/CdMjwyFpjbD/…8:20 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
📰 @TheAthletic
Robert Covington and LA Clippers agree to a 2-year extension, checking off a top offseason priority 7 weeks before the 2022 NBA Draft
theathletic.com/news/clippers-…8:01 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Back on March 1 in Houston, Robert Covington opened up about his place on a team that he had only been on for 25 days to that point and prioritizing his mental health. Clippers are Covington’s 5th team since start of 2018-19 season.
Now Covington knows that he’ll be staying. pic.twitter.com/K3EIDC7wUH7:32 PM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Since his trade to LAC in Feb until the end of the regular season, Robert Covington shot 69.6% on corner three-pointers — 2nd-best corner accuracy among all players with at least 10 attempts in that span.
latimes.com/sports/clipper…7:20 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
Wouldn’t surpirise me if there are more short extensions like Robert Covington’s this offseason that come in juuuust above the NTMLE. With such a limited amount of cap space this summer, it’s basically just signing with bird rights before free agency starts. – 7:07 PM
Eric Pincus @EricPincus
This is very subjective, but pre-extension, I had Covington as a top-five FA wing. Defensively, arguably the top available wing (outside of GPII). That’s assuming Beal, KCP, Dort, Hart, Oubre are kept/opt in, etc. – 7:03 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Source confirms to @TheAthletic that Robert Covington will not hit unrestricted free agency and will stay on a deal that takes him through the 2023-24 season. @Adrian Wojnarowski first. – 6:55 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Robert Covington’s extension should push the Clippers beyond $170 million in salary next season. The MLE, a raise for Nic Batum and minimum deals will only make them more expensive.
Say they get to $180 million in salary. That would add a projected $90 million in luxury taxes. – 6:45 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Robert Covington has agreed to a two-year, $24M contract extension with the Clippers, per @Adrian Wojnarowski. pic.twitter.com/l4xKuLg7gH6:38 PM

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN story on Robert Covington agreeing on a two-year, $24M contract extension with the Clippers: es.pn/3kHZ4A66:35 PM

More on this storyline

Robert Covington: We back!!! pic.twitter.com/MYagr1WVLh -via Twitter @Holla_At_Rob33 / May 5, 2022

, Main Rumors

, , ,

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home