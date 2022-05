Warriors starting rookie Jonathan Kuminga in Game 3

Mark Medina: Luke Walton on site here for Game 3 of Warriors-Grizzlies. Crazy how it’s been seven years since he was here on Steve Kerr’s staff -via Twitter @MarkG_Medina / May 7, 2022

Very interesting move by the Warriors. Rookie Jonathan Kuminga has moved into the starting lineup for Game 3, alongside Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry. – 8:12 PM

Tillman remains in starting lineup for Grizzlies. Warriors going more athletic with Jonathan Kuminga. Bringing Jordan Poole off the bench. – 8:14 PM

Starting Jonathan Kuminga frees Andrew Wiggins from some paint (rebounding) duties to better deal with Ja Morant. This can work in Warriors’ favor if JK pounds the glass. – 8:19 PM

Wiggins and Kuminga both starting in a conference semifinals game they’re heavily-favored in is wild, considering they were acquired together in the DLo deal. – 8:21 PM

Over the first two games, Jonathan Kuminga spent a grand total of 1:55 matched up defensively against Ja Morant.The 19-year-old gets the start in part to help defend Morant.Hell of a spot for the rookie. – 8:36 PM

