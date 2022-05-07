Warriors starting rookie Jonathan Kuminga in Game 3

Anthony Slater: Big surprise from the Warriors tonight. They are starting rookie Jonathan Kuminga in Game 3 vs Memphis. Steph Curry Klay Thompson Andrew Wiggins Jonathan Kuminga Draymond Green
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Over the first two games, Jonathan Kuminga spent a grand total of 1:55 matched up defensively against Ja Morant.
The 19-year-old gets the start in part to help defend Morant.
Hell of a spot for the rookie. – 8:36 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Your quick newser on the Warriors starting Jonathan Kuminga in Game 3 against the Grizzlies: sfchronicle.com/sports/warrior…8:26 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Wiggins and Kuminga both starting in a conference semifinals game they’re heavily-favored in is wild, considering they were acquired together in the DLo deal. – 8:21 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Starting Jonathan Kuminga frees Andrew Wiggins from some paint (rebounding) duties to better deal with Ja Morant. This can work in Warriors’ favor if JK pounds the glass. – 8:19 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Tillman remains in starting lineup for Grizzlies. Warriors going more athletic with Jonathan Kuminga. Bringing Jordan Poole off the bench. – 8:14 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Warriors rookie Jonathan Kuminga will get his first postseason start alongside Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, and Draymond Green. – 8:13 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Very interesting move by the Warriors. Rookie Jonathan Kuminga has moved into the starting lineup for Game 3, alongside Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry. – 8:12 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Rookie forward Jonathan Kuminga will start tonight for the Warriors. pic.twitter.com/ySKuCj2uB88:10 PM

Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Jonathan Kuminga will start tonight.
He joins Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins and Draymond Green. – 8:08 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Kuminga starting tonight. Very interesting. Joins Curry, Thompson, Wiggins and Green. – 8:07 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Big surprise from the Warriors tonight. They are starting rookie Jonathan Kuminga in Game 3 vs Memphis.
Steph Curry
Klay Thompson
Andrew Wiggins
Jonathan Kuminga
Draymond Green – 8:03 PM

More on this storyline

Mark Medina: Warriors coach Steve Kerr on Klay Thompson, who has shot 11 of 38 and 5 of 22 from 3 so far vs Memphis: "Klay has been in a little bit of a rush. I think he's trying too hard to get himself going and he just needs to be a little more patient."
Mark Medina: Luke Walton on site here for Game 3 of Warriors-Grizzlies. Crazy how it's been seven years since he was here on Steve Kerr's staff
Damichael Cole: Steve Kerr on Steven Adams being back and preparing for him: "It's been a topic of discussion in our coaches meetings. If they start him, we've planned for that." He said it doesn't change their starting lineup. Just changes who matches up against who.

