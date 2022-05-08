Chris Paul's family harassed during Game 4 in Dallas

Dave McMenamin: A source familiar with Chris Paul’s tweet after Game 4 told ESPN that Paul’s mother had hands put on her by Dallas fans and Paul’s wife was also pushed. To make matters worse, Paul’s kids witnessed it. “They felt very unsafe,” the source said.
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“”It was crazy, man. Crazy. Tough. Tough. We’ve got to bounce back Game 5.” Chris Paul after Game 4 loss as he fouled out only playing 23 minutes with only four coming in the second half. #Suns #Mavs #NBAPlayoffs2022 #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/LjTjCT2r3S – 8:26 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Statement from the Mavericks: “The Dallas Mavericks are aware of an incident between a fan and the family of Chris Paul. It was unacceptable behavior and will not be tolerated. The Mavericks, along with American Airlines Center, swiftly removed the fan from today’s game.” – 8:18 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Given these reports about what happened with Chris Paul’s mom, it’s perfectly understandable he wanted nothing to do with that postgame presser. Honestly, it’s commendable he walked away without going off on an ugly situation, which he was well within his rights to do – 8:13 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
A source familiar with Chris Paul’s tweet after Game 4 told ESPN that Paul’s mother had hands put on her by Dallas fans and Paul’s wife was also pushed. To make matters worse, Paul’s kids witnessed it. “They felt very unsafe,” the source said. – 7:56 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Here’s Chris Paul asking Suns comms if he could leave the postgame presser so he didn’t get fined. He left about a minute later.
Between the officiating and whatever happened that he just tweeted about, CP3 is not happy right now: pic.twitter.com/BFCjGoxnHI – 7:27 PM
Chris Paul @CP3
Wanna fine players for saying stuff to the fans but the fans can put they hands on our families….fuck that!! – 7:23 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Chris Paul played 3 minutes, 58 seconds in the second half.
Didn’t attempt a shot.
Didn’t score.
Fouled out with 8:58 remaining in #Suns Game 4 loss.
#NBAPlayoffs #Mavs – 7:22 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Dorian Finney-Smith on Mavs getting Chris Paul into foul trouble: “He’s up in age, so we’re just trying to use it against him.” – 7:00 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Luka Doncic says Chris Paul asked him after the foul call in the final second of the first half, “Did I push you that hard?”
Doncic’s answer: “No, but it was a smart play.” – 6:43 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Luka on the Suns not having CP3 for almost all of the second half: “If you don’t have CP out there, it’s for sure tougher on the team. That’s Reggie and Doe. They’re warriors.” – 6:42 PM
Justin Garcia @tmjgarcia
Chris Paul teams are now 11-23 in games played after going up 2-0 in a series.
They’ve lost that series in 6 games 3 times – 6:39 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Chris Paul over last 2 games
17 points
12 rebounds
11 assists
9 turnovers
10 personal fouls
Mavericks defense made it difficult for CP3. #NBAPlayoffs – 6:39 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Chris Paul on the foul trouble: “It was crazy, man. Crazy.” Said they have to bounce back in Game 5 – 6:37 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Luka Doncic gives Chris Paul a taste of his own medicine as Mavs knot series 2-2 with Suns dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 6:34 PM
Jeff Zillgitt @JeffZillgitt
NBA pool report with referee Kane Fitzgerald explaining fifth and sixth fouls on Suns guard Chris Paul: pic.twitter.com/8eRP2kzdqT – 6:33 PM
Mike Lynch @SportInfo247
Chris Paul joins Chris Kaman & Devin Harris as the only players in the last 40 seasons to have at least 10 fouls, 9 turnovers and fewer than 20 points (combined) in consecutive playoff games
He’s the only of the 3 to also lose both games – 6:28 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
“Just trying to save our guy.”
Monty Williams said the challenge on Chris Paul’s 5th foul was a case of having to do it, hoping it would be overturned – 6:27 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Suns players this playoffs:
Chris Paul:
22 PPG, 11 APG vs Pelicans
16 PPG, 6 APG vs Mavs
Mikal Bridges:
17 PPG, 53 3P% vs Pelicans
11 PPG, 22 3P% vs Mavs
Deandre Ayton:
21/10, 70 FG% vs Pelicans
16/8, 56 FG% vs Mavs pic.twitter.com/VmiyaY5t0B – 6:27 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Monty Williams said everyone’s gotta take ownership, and that includes himself. Said he should have taken CP3 out of the game at the end of the first half before the 4th foul. – 6:22 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Monty Williams on his message to the Suns: “Everybody’s gotta take ownership, and it starts with me.”
Mentioned making some bad decisions in regards to keeping Chris Paul on the floor with foul trouble, and as a team, needing to guard the ball – 6:21 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
First time Suns have had 3 straight games of more than 15 turnovers since Christmas.
Mavericks defense was awful in Phoenix after a great series vs Jazz. Let’s see if Suns get their point god back in the desert… – 6:13 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Mavs win Game 4 to knot series. They took advantage of Chris Paul’s absence. Details here:
mavs.com/mavs-win-game-… – 6:10 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Chris Paul has manipulated more calls in his favor than any player over the last 20 years.
Were a few questionable? No doubt.
But he’s absolutely the last person who can gripe about these.
He knows EXACTLY how this goes.
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Not a lot of sympathy for CP. The dribble in front of the guy is a cheap move, and the feel some contact and fall down going for a loose ball is also one he uses to great effect all the time. And he did grab Brunson’s arm and then pull back, not a smart play with 5 fouls. – 5:52 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns trailed by as many as 17, Chris Paul has fouled out. but are only down six with 7:12 left in the game
Timeout #Mavs #NBAPlayoffs2022 – 5:48 PM
J. Kyle Mann @jkylemann
would pay money to find out what CP3 was saying to the crew as we went to commercial there – 5:47 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
So Chris Paul is gone with six fouls and the Mavericks have no excuses. Just win this game, baby. They are up, but only 89-83 with 7:12 to play. – 5:46 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
What a strange series for Chris Paul. At his best in Games 1 and 2 including that masterful 4th quarter. Followed by two stinkers in Dallas, his worst two playoff games with the Suns – 5:46 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Chris Paul fouled out with 8:58 remaining in the 4th Q and the Suns down by 8. It’s the 4th time Paul has fouled out of a playoff game in his career, and the first since 2018, per @ESPNStatsInfo – 5:45 PM
Allia LaForce @ALaForce
In 139 career post season games, this is just the FOURTH time Chris Paul has fouled out of a game. @Phoenix Suns @NBAonTNT #NBAPlayoffs – 5:45 PM
Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1
That non-foul called against Chris Paul, which was late and wrong, should get that referee suspended for a game!!! – 5:45 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Fourth time Chris Paul has ever fouled out of a playoff game
But first time ever that Chris Paul ended a playoff game with more fouls (6) than points (5)
37 has not been kind to CP3 at all. – 5:44 PM
Allia LaForce @ALaForce
Chris Paul has fouled out with 8:58 left in this game. Monty Williams used his challenge in his last foul. So none left. @NBAonTNT #NBAPlayoffs @Phoenix Suns – 5:44 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Chris Paul fouls out.
6th personal.
Brunson got first shot on him and missed.
Got rebound. Paul called for foul.
8:58 left in game. #Suns down eight. – 5:43 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Chris Paul has fouled out of the game with 8:58 remaining, Mavs up 89-81.
Immediately after the whistle, Luka Doncic looked at Jason Kidd, smiling and clapping. – 5:43 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Chris Paul fouls out with 8:58 remaining. On the bright side for the Suns, his 37-year-old legs should be fresh for Game 5 in Phoenix. – 5:43 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Unbelievable. Chris Paul has fouled out with 5 points and 23 minutes played. Wow. – 5:43 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
And now Chris Paul has fouled out with 8:58 to go. Building erupts – 5:43 PM
Allia LaForce @ALaForce
The 4 fouls against Chris Paul in the first half were the most in a first half in his career, but the Mavs have shot 17 FTs and the Suns 18 so far. @NBAonTNT @Phoenix Suns @Dallas Mavericks #NBAPlayoffs – 5:42 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
When would you bring Chris Paul back in with five fouls?
#Suns #Mavs #NBAPlayoffs – 5:38 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
We all know Chris Paul is coming back at some point soon. We all know about the Suns’ Paul-led 4th quarter dominance of Mavs. Question is how big a lead Dallas will have when Paul returns. – 5:38 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Mavericks’ lead has shrunk to 82-76 with 1:57 to go in the third. Suns have cheated death without Chris Paul on the floor. – 5:27 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Well, Suns played enough games without Chris Paul to know how to play – 5:15 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Big game for offseason rule interpretations. We saw Crowder not got the 3-shot foul for jumping into a defender in the first half, and now we see CP3 get the offensive foul for veering into Brunson’s path in the second half. – 5:15 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Chris Paul picks up foul No. 5 with 9:32 to play in the third quarter … and it stands after a Phoenix challenge.
The Suns are within seven despite Paul’s nightmarish afternoon. – 5:12 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Chris Paul picks up his 5th foul during a backcourt collision with Jalen Brunson with 9:32 to go in the 3rd Q. The Suns are challenging. Would be a huge call against PHX if it stands. – 5:11 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Chris Paul called for fifth foul.
Coach’s challenge.
Play under review. #Suns #Mavs #NBAPlayoffs2022 – 5:11 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Chris Paul gets his fifth foul with 9:32 remaining in the third quarter when he tried to bait Jalen Brunson into a cheap foul. Huge challenge here by Monty Williams. – 5:11 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Chris Paul now has 5 fouls to match his 5 points just 2:28 into Q3.
Monty Williams is challenging the call when Paul and Jalen Brunson got tied up in transition because, yeah he’s gotta. – 5:11 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Monty Williams is challenging that foul call on Chris Paul. Kevin Young came over to him and said they have to challenge that and there’s no way. Monty got the sign off from the replay on his bench. – 5:10 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Did a cold front blow through at halftime. Teams were a combined 1-of-6 from both the field and the foul line until Booker’s two FTs. Mavericks are still up 68-61 and Chris Paul just drew his fifth foul with 9:32 left in the third. Phoenix is challenging. – 5:10 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Woooooow. Chris Paul gets his 5th foul on an offensive foul call, and Monty will challenge it. Big review coming up here – 5:10 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Chris Paul since turning 37:
— 7 turnovers in one half
— 4 fouls in one half
Both are career firsts. pic.twitter.com/MoR7Vc7uj2 – 5:07 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
First half thoughts:
1) Shooting variance is a hell of a drug
2) James Williams way too amped up at the start of this one. Lots and lots of James Williams.
3) what are the odds of CP3 getting his 4th chasing an offensive board? Right play keeping him in but Suns burned by it. – 4:51 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Chris Paul called for HUGE 4th foul as he went after his own miss right before end of half.
Reviewed it and saw it was 1.1 seconds left.
Doncic 2 FTs.
#Suns down 12 at end of half. #NBAPlayoffs2022 – 4:51 PM
J. Michael Falgoust @ThisIsJMichael
As Luka just showed with these refs: Fall you get a call. No way in hell that contact from CP3 was enough to knock down a guy that much bigger than him. But NBA refs continue to incentivize this practice➡️ 🗑️ – 4:50 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Mavs lead the Suns 68-56 at halftime of Game 4. Luka Doncic is Chris Pauling Chris Paul. – 4:50 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Stunning mental mistake by Chris Paul to pick up his fourth foul just before the halftime buzzer by chasing an offensive rebound. Luka Doncic might have embellished the contact a bit, but CP3 can surely respect that. – 4:47 PM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
Chris Paul has 4 fouls. Why did the Suns bring him back in the game with less than 50 seconds to go in the first half — with 3 fouls? – 4:47 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Wow, what an un-Chris Paul-like play. Picks up his fourth personal with a fraction of a second left in the half trying for a tipin over Luka. Play being reviewed. – 4:47 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
And now Chris Paul picks up his 4th right before halftime contesting his own miss. That’s a play you can’t make in a game where nothing’s gone your way – 4:46 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
3rd foul on Chris Paul as he got called for pulling Doncic on Doncic post up. #Suns #NBAPlayoffs2022 – 4:41 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Luka Doncic just hunted down Chris Paul’s 3rd foul. Knew exactly what he was going for there with that switch. – 4:41 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Chris Paul picks up his 3rd foul with 1:52 to go in the first half – 4:40 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
-5assist for Chris Paul on that Jae Crowder 3-pointer. He was passing the ball to Deandre Ayton, who missed the pass, which bounced two or three times before reaching Crowder in the corner for an open triple. Offense for both teams has been pretty amazing. Mavs up 51-37. – 4:24 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Mavs went 8-for-13 from 3. Hard to tell exactly what the Suns tried to tweak defensively but it was a disaster in terms of execution.
Suns down 12. This has got to be a superstar shift from CP3 to stabilize the team on his own. – 4:15 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Mavericks are up 24-13 with 5:11 left in the first. Ayton and Booker have scored all of Phoenix’s points. CP3 with 2 fouls. The Mavericks could not have asked for a better start. – 4:04 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
How it’s going for Suns 7 minutes into Game 3:
– CP3 2 fouls
– Book tech
– Bridges scoreless
– Crowder in the locker room
– Ayton getting targeted
I don’t think Cameron Payne, Cameron Johnson, and Landry Shamet are saving Suns this afternoon – 4:04 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Chris Paul picks up his 2nd foul on an offensive foul call. Luka Doncic flopped pretty good on that one from this angle – 4:00 PM
Chris Sheridan @sheridanhoops
Who will have a bigger impact today in #NBA Playoffs: Referees? Bam Adebayo Milk Carton Man? James Harden (point goal O/U down to 19 1/2)? Or CP3 the turnover machine: sidelines.io/nba/previewing… – 11:19 AM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
25+ ppg & 10+ apg through first 8 games in postseason history:
2022 Ja Morant
2017 John Wall
2016 Russell Westbrook
2008 Chris Paul
1991 Tim Hardaway pic.twitter.com/igE6bq4MOm – 8:27 PM
