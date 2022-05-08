Deandre Ayton on free agency: I put that in God's hands and my agent's hands

Given how you played this year, what is your optimism on getting the contract that you feel that you deserve from Phoenix? Deandre Ayton: I put that in God’s hands and my agent’s hands. I’ve just got to do my part and make sure we’re the last team standing in this thing when it is all said and done. The only thing I can control is getting a dub.
Source: Sopan Deb @ New York Times
Mother’s Day: How the bond between Deandre and Andrea Ayton shaped path for the Suns’ star. Andrea: “Deandre gets a prayer from me every day.” on.nba.com/38cWa3M – 11:20 AM
A conversation with Deandre Ayton about his offseason plans, not receiving the max, how he can’t watch NBA games, and some other stuff.
nytimes.com/2022/05/08/spo… – 9:39 AM
Seen this a few places. If Charlotte didn’t resign Miles they wouldn’t have space for Ayton. They would have to renounce Bridges cap hold and then make additional salary dumping moves. Or they could try and complete a S&T which I doubt PHX have interest in. Complicated landscape pic.twitter.com/dYJyeVYRUF – 8:44 AM
“That fuels us.” Deandre Ayton on hearing trash talk in #Suns-#Mavs series. #NBAPlayoffs2022. pic.twitter.com/eY16fxTGyN – 6:04 PM
“We got distracted when the ball was in play.” Deandre Ayton on #Suns being affected by the calls in Game 3. #NBAPlayoffs2022 pic.twitter.com/l1dDIQxMWc – 6:02 PM
Deandre Ayton getting up shots going into Game 4. #Suns #NBAPlayoffs #Mavs pic.twitter.com/YYIAmGWjgs – 4:24 PM
Mother’s Day: How the bond between Deandre and Andrea Ayton shaped path for the Suns’ star https://t.co/vO9MhqUk17 pic.twitter.com/KMESeZ9wnG – 3:26 PM
Start of 3rd down to 5 after Bridges’ make and Doncic turnover then
— Crowder missed open 3
— Brunson’s airball is a pass to Powell to set up a DFS 3
— Ayton non-shooting foul
— Booker turnover
— DFS open 3 while still arguing call
— Ayton miss from 4 feet
— Powell lob – 2:54 AM
Bridges missed layup, be it a tough one, Ayton missed tip in.
#Suns down 13 as Brunson scores. – 11:56 PM
Ayton is 3-of-7 FGs tonight for 10 points.
Nothing is in rhythm.
#Suns down 66-51 with 7:28 left in 3rd.
Timeout for infection control.
Doncic was bleeding from the elbow. #NBAPlayoffs2022 – 11:14 PM
Deandre Ayton really hasn’t had much defensive impact this series other than a couple decent switches here and there. – 11:12 PM
Dwight Powell’s minutes haven’t gone well this series, but he just made two awesome plays, sprinting across the lane to contest Ayton’s spin move and then running the floor for a dunk. – 11:06 PM
Crowder is now 8-of-12 from 3 in 10 quarters in this series.
#Suns down nine as Ayton scores. #NBAPlayoffs – 10:36 PM
Great D by Maxi in the post on Ayton. All over the quick right shoulder turn, then bodied up nicely on the hook to make it uncomfortable. – 10:35 PM
Ayton has taken two shots in nine minutes.
Two. Made one.
#Suns down eight. – 10:31 PM
Mavs starters: Bullock, DFS, Powell, Brunson, Doncic
Suns starters: Bridges, Crowder, Ayton, Booker, Paul
8:40 tip @theeagledallas – 9:05 PM
Live on IG for Ayton/Booker/Crowder pregame work – instagram.com/kellanolson – 8:27 PM
He wanted No. 0, but Marquese Chriss wanted him to buy it off him.
Nope. Not doing that.
He then wanted No. 7, but Kevin Johnson wore that number.
Johnson’s in the ‘Ring of Honor’
So Deandre Ayton chose No. 22 #Suns #NBAPlayoffs azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 6:16 PM
Ayton, Booker and CP3’s shooting on non-paint2s has been 🔥 but are they running unsustainably hot?
Actual Points Per Shot plotted with Predicted PPS (xPPS) pic.twitter.com/JBOLm1VF1G – 5:55 PM
More on this storyline
Michael Scotto: I’ve heard some people in that front office that have an eye for Jalen Brunson. I’ve also heard there are people in the front office that could see Mitchell Robinson, who’s an unrestricted Knicks free agent, as a guy that they’d also look at. Deandre Ayton’s name has been floated out there too. My observation on this is guys like Brunson and Robinson are targets for Detroit because they’ll command less money (than Ayton). With Ayton, you’d have to give him a full max to try to get him there and out of Phoenix going into his (restricted) free agency. I think that would be tough. Whereas, with Brunson, Dallas knows there’s going to be a market for him. One of the reasons they got Spencer Dinwiddie was a hedge to cover themselves depending on what the market bears for Brunson. The Knicks have Robinson entering free agency and also have an eye for Brunson with the relationship with Leon Rose. They do need a point guard looking ahead. Immanuel Quickley is there, but it seems like he’s viewed as a microwave scorer off the bench, and Tom Thibodeau likes him off the bench in that role. -via HoopsHype / March 24, 2022
James Edwards: I agree. I like Ayton. I don’t think they’re going to go that deep into the well for him. Same for Miles Bridges. He’s a guy that’s been attached to them because he’s from Flint, Michigan. I like Miles, but if you end up with a forward in the draft and you already have Saddiq Bey, I don’t see committing that type of money. -via HoopsHype / March 24, 2022
Scotto: Detroit is a team I’ve heard that has interest in him. They’ll be linked to Deandre Ayton as well. The price gap between Mitchell Robinson and Ayton is going to be pretty significant. If Detroit can get other free-agent acquisitions, I think they’re certainly going to look at Robinson. Harold Ellis, who used to work for the Knicks, is with Detroit, so they’ve got some good inside knowledge on Robinson there. -via HoopsHype / March 10, 2022
