Dewayne Dedmon ruled out against 76ers

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — Heat’s Dewayne Dedmon out for Game 4 vs. 76ers due to illness. https://t.co/3yCLg6BKs3 pic.twitter.com/YGXaOBWf7W7:23 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Everybody on Heat roster besides Dedmon is available tonight. – 6:34 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Heat coach Erik Spoelstra says Dewayne Dedmon tested negative for COVID-19. He’s out for tonight’s game with a cold. – 6:34 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Dedmon was tested for covid and is negative – 6:33 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
All the other questionable Heat players aside from Dedmon are expected to play tonight, Spoelstra says – 6:33 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat injury update: Dewayne Dedmon (knee) out.
Other Heat players listed questionable expected to play:
Tyler Herro (ankle sprain), Kyle Lowry (hamstring strain), Caleb Martin (ankle sprain), Max Strus (hamstring strain), P.J. Tucker (calf strain), Gabe Vincent (knee irritation). – 6:33 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Doc Rivers said before they even heard about Dedmon being ruled out tonight:
“We really believed they would go smaller today anyway against our second unit.” – 6:22 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Rivers said even before learning Dedmon is out, he expected Heat to go small more tonight – 6:22 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Rivers on Dedmon being out, “I don’t worry about who Joel plays against.” Rivers said he already anticipated Heat going smaller against 76ers’ second unit. – 6:21 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
NEW: Dewayne Dedmon out for Heat in Game 4 vs. 76ers. Who will fill the backup center minutes tonight? miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia…6:13 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat’s Dewayne Dedmon out for Game 4 vs. 76ers due to illness. https://t.co/3yCLg6kHq3 pic.twitter.com/G6z9PRabjy5:55 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat backup center Dewayne Dedmon out tonight with a head cold. – 5:49 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
According to the 5:30 injury report, Dewayne Dedmon is out with a head cold. – 5:45 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Miami’s Dewayne Dedmon has been ruled OUT for tonight’s game due to illness – 5:43 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Dewayne Dedmon out tonight with illness
So possibly Markieff Morris at the 5 with PJ Tucker
Hard to see them go small with Martin or go the Yurtseven route – 5:39 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Dwayne Dedmon (illness) is out for the Heat tonight. – 5:38 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Usual a lot of questionable (and then seemingly assuredly everyone plays) for Heat on injury report:
D. Dedmon (head cold)
T. Herro (ankle sprain)
K. Lowry (hamstring strain)
C. Martin (ankle sprain)
M. Strus (hamstring strain)
PJ Tucker (calf strain)
G. Vincent (knee irritation) – 5:38 PM

Anthony Chiang: Kyle Lowry and Dewayne Dedmon are out tonight vs. Hornets. Caleb Martin, Markieff Morris, P.J. Tucker and Gabe Vincent expected to play. -via Twitter @Anthony_Chiang / April 5, 2022

