Dewayne Dedmon ruled out against 76ers

Dewayne Dedmon out tonight with illnessSo possibly Markieff Morris at the 5 with PJ TuckerHard to see them go small with Martin or go the Yurtseven route – 5:39 PM

NEW: Dewayne Dedmon out for Heat in Game 4 vs. 76ers. Who will fill the backup center minutes tonight? miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia…

Rivers on Dedmon being out, “I don’t worry about who Joel plays against.” Rivers said he already anticipated Heat going smaller against 76ers’ second unit. – 6:21 PM

Rivers said even before learning Dedmon is out, he expected Heat to go small more tonight – 6:22 PM

Doc Rivers said before they even heard about Dedmon being ruled out tonight:“We really believed they would go smaller today anyway against our second unit.” – 6:22 PM

All the other questionable Heat players aside from Dedmon are expected to play tonight, Spoelstra says – 6:33 PM

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.