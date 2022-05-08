Ime Udoka: Celtics need to do a better of setting up Jayson Tatum

Jay King: Ime Udoka said the Celtics need to do a better job setting up Jayson Tatum: “We didn’t set screens great for him in Game 3 like we did in Game 2.” Thought Tatum still passed up some looks he would normally take.
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Ime Udoka maintains the officials got it wrong on the Smart foul call, but the real issue was the way the Celtics played in the third quarter. Especially staying tough against Giannis and his extreme physicality.
“Overall the refs have a rough job as far as that.” – 1:28 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Takeaways from Boston-Milwaukee Game 3 are up for @celticsblog:
-Missed opportunity
-Really bad Q3
-Ugly transition D
-Horford came up huge
-Brown was a star
-Tatum can’t be Simmons
-White’s confidence showed
-Rob doing a bit of everything
-Yes, the refs
celticsblog.com/2022/5/8/23062… – 9:06 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Ime Udoka takes shot at refs after game 3 loss: I’ll Teach My Guys to Flop More
sportando.basketball/en/ime-udoka-t… – 8:51 AM
Brian Windhorst @WindhorstESPN
In a tight series where Giannis Antetokounmpo is doing everything to carry his team, the Celtics need more from Jayson Tatum: espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 8:21 AM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
Poor shooting nights happen. Poor effort/focus nights can’t happen, especially on the road in the playoffs.
Grant and Tatum get caught complaining while Bucks turn their lateness into 3s.
Ime Udoka: “Let me talk to the refs, let them bitch at the refs, and let’s keep playing.” pic.twitter.com/kOqqbFnTXA – 5:09 AM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
New: The Celtics nearly pulled off an improbable comeback in Game 3 despite a dud from Jayson Tatum. However, an old flaw resurfaced at the worst possible time in the defeat masslive.com/celtics/2022/0… – 4:12 AM
Jay King @ByJayKing
The Celtics had chances to win anyway. They had other regrets after Game 3. But after dropping a huge game, Jayson Tatum said he “probably was thinking a little bit too much.”
My story on his rough outing and what more the Celtics need from him: theathletic.com/3299384/2022/0… – 12:17 AM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Postgame podcast with @Tom Westerholm is up on YouTube. Jayson Tatum’s struggles, still remaining confident despite the loss, and yes, we have to talk about the officiating.
Audio version should be hitting feeds shortly
Watch: https://t.co/tdc2J0vdSM pic.twitter.com/WdytZNck8K – 11:39 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
New on BSJ: Jayson Tatum’s tough night was poorly timed, and now there’s no more margin for error bostonsportsjournal.com/2022/05/07/kar… – 10:14 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Ime Udoka took an understandable jab at the officials after Game 3 for the way the Celtics were called from a defensive standpoint masslive.com/celtics/2022/0… – 9:22 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
BSJ Game 3 Report: Bucks 103, Celtics 101 – Rough Tatum night costs Celtics chance to take series lead
bostonsportsjournal.com/2022/05/07/buc… – 9:16 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Jayson Tatum (10 points, 4-of-19 FG) had his worst postseason performance in three years on Saturday masslive.com/celtics/2022/0… – 8:40 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Antetokounmpo scores 42, Tatum struggles, Bucks hang on to beat Celtics in wild Game 3 nba.nbcsports.com/2022/05/07/ant… – 8:26 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
New story @The Athletic: Ime Udoka said the rip-through foul that only granted two free throws on Marcus Smart’s attempt for a game-tying three was a “Poor call.”
Was he right? theathletic.com/news/ime-udoka… – 8:14 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Jayson Tatum said after Game 3 that his left wrist has bothering him for the last couple months but he tried to downplay it. masslive.com/celtics/2022/0… – 8:02 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Jayson Tatum: “Obviously I expect to play better. I’m gonna be ready Monday trying to get a win. I’m not gonna make it about me. Nothing like that. I gotta be better. I know that. My teammates know that.” – 7:32 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Jayson Tatum: “Obviously I expect to play better. I’m gonna be ready Monday trying to get a win. I’m not gonna make it about me or anything like that. I gotta be better. I know that. My teammates know that.” – 7:29 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Jayson Tatum on Game 4: “I expect to play better and try to get a win…I got to be better.” – 7:28 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Jayson Tatum on Celtics’ defense: “Transition is tough. We gotta take better shots and not turn the ball over.” – 7:28 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Jayson Tatum said his left wrist has been bothering him for about two months. Said it was bothering him after the dunk and foul on Giannis, but not any more than it has been. – 7:27 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Jayson Tatum on his struggles today: “I was probably just thinking a little too much.” – 7:26 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Tatum said his left wrist has been bothering him for about two months but he said nothing today made it worse. Said he’ll be fine. #Celtics #Bucks – 7:26 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Jayson Tatum said he’s been dealing with a wrist injury for the last 2 months. Said he fell on it and probably needed some rest then but played through it. Said it’s healed now but flares up at times. – 7:25 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Jayson Tatum on his wrist: “That’s something I’ve been dealing with for probably like two months now. It wasn’t anything abnormal. When I fell on it, it bothered me. but nothing I haven’t been dealing with the last two months.” – 7:25 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Jayson Tatum said his wrist was bothering him after the Giannis foul: “Yeah but that’s something I’ve been dealing with for two months now.” He tried to downplay it. – 7:25 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Jayson Tatum: “There were a couple of shots I should have took. I was trying to make passes, but I need to be better about making the right play.” – 7:24 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Jayson Tatum’s shot chart on Game 3 vs. the Bucks in Milwaukee.
Tatum ended up with 4/19 FG in Game 3. #BleedGreen #NBAPlayoffs2022 pic.twitter.com/VveUnr4MKn – 7:00 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Jayson Tatum was 4-of-19 from the field today. Wesley Matthews was a big part of that.
He’s living his best life right now, playing next to Jrue Holiday, the guy he has wanted to play with for the last decade. That story, while you wait, at @TheAthletic: theathletic.com/3296337/2022/0… – 6:53 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
New: Ime Udoka didn’t hold back when discussing the non-shooting foul call on Marcus Smart in the closing seconds of Game 3 masslive.com/celtics/2022/0… – 6:51 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
The realities of this Boston loss are:
-Tatum doesn’t play one of the worst games of his career, they probably win.
-They play like shit for the entirety of Q3, they probably win.
-They make one of two wide-open threes late, they probably win.
Credit the Bucks. Made the plays. – 6:39 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Ime Udoka said that “despite some obvious missed calls, I tell our guys all the time that they have to play through it.” – 6:32 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
On the Marcus Smart call late, Ime Udoka said it was a bad missed call.
Said the explanation he was given was that Smart was ripping through and not going into a shot. – 6:29 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Ime Udoka said the officials told him “If they don’t fall down, we’re not going to call it” as far as charge calls go. – 6:27 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
If the Celtics want to point the finger, which I understand because there were some questionable calls, the first one should still be pointed at their star, Jayson Tatum.
10 points, 4/19, 0/6 3s, 3 TOs in 41 minutes. He was the main reason they lost. – 6:27 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Ime Udoka not getting three free throws in final five seconds: “Poor no-call” – 6:25 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Ime Udoka says it was a poor, missed call on the foul on Smart at the end. Says the refs told him it was a sweep, but it was a shot – 6:25 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Ime Udoka says Marcus Smart was shooting on that last call: “It was a shot. He caught, left his feet and was going into his shot. It was a bad missed call.” – 6:25 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Ime Udoka said the refs told him Marcus Smart was making a sweeping motion on the final shot foul: “You cant say that’s a sweep, he’s going into the shot. Poor call.” – 6:25 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Ime Udoka: “We weren’t always taking the shots that were there. All the turnovers too. That third quarter got away from us.” – 6:24 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
What a ride Bucks-Celtics was. Giannis is otherworldly. 30 shots for Giannis and Jrue is probably the way it’ll have to be with no Middleton. Celtics went too much away from the drive and kick all game, especially with Tatum badly struggling. Last 2 minute report will be comical. – 6:24 PM
Greg Dickerson @gregdickerson13
If Tatum is a top 5 player waiting to happen, he’ll go for 40 in game 4…I bet he gets close at the least – 6:20 PM
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
Bucks win Game 3 with a ridiculous performance by Giannis.
42, 12 and 8.
Jayson Tatum with one of his worst overall offensive performances of the season. Didn’t make shots (4-19) and didn’t really create many easy opportunities for his teammates. – 6:19 PM
Bucks win Game 3 with a ridiculous performance by Giannis.
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Three close calls in final 11 seconds go against Celtics and rightly so. Refs don’t buy Tatum flop against Holiday nor Marcus Smart’s faux shot attempt from 3 and Boston tip-in comes after buzzer. Bucks win and lead 2-1. – 6:18 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Jayson Tatum in Game 3:
10 PTS
4-19 FG
0-6 3P
3 AST
3 TOV pic.twitter.com/b84kZcb7Oa – 6:18 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Bucks ESCAPED
up 12 with 9 mins remaining
giannis 40 piece
tatum 4-19
smart 1-7
could’ve been a devastating loss – 6:18 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Ime Udoka should take whatever fine is coming because this was a bunch of a horseshit. – 6:17 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Ime Udoka and Marcus Smart are living as Jrue Holiday fouls Smart going up for a 3 and they call it on the ground, even though it looked like Smart was in the air when Holiday hit his shooting arm. – 6:15 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
i have no idea why they went jrue iso on grant williams followed by jrue iso on tatum with a giannis bucket in between but the bucks just might get away with it – 6:13 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Jayson Tatum, Lord have mercy is he playing some awful basketball. – 6:13 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Brutal luck for Tatum as Holiday steps on his foot and send him to the floor, but Holiday hit an incredible floater over Horford there to give Milwaukee the 3-point lead going into the final possession. – 6:13 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Just a terrible decision by Tatum to fall down. He’s got a huge size advantage on Jrue, has him cut off, and just falls to try to draw the call. The chances of getting a miss are so much higher than getting the call there. – 6:13 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
I want Tatum to get all the way to the rim with Connaughton on him. No kickouts. Just get to the rim for the layup/dunk or draw the free throws. – 6:10 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Tatum had Connaughton’s back turned and didn’t take full advantage. He’s just not himself today. #Celtics #Bucks – 6:10 PM
Greg Dickerson @gregdickerson13
Leading w a minute to go w Tatum having an awful game? Wow!amazing win if they get it – 6:09 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Ime Udoka challenging the charge call on Grant Williams. Connaughton got his foot there in time to establish position, but tough call if his body was still moving when Williams left his feet. Looked like a charge in real-time. – 5:55 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Tatum’s offense has been brutal to this point, but he’s played pretty good defense. He’s matched his playoff career-high with four blocks. – 5:50 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
The fact that the Celtics are still very much in this game right now with the way Jayson Tatum has shot is something. Big quarters so far from White/Brown/Horford. – 5:49 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Tatum’s game is the most confusing. Pritchard’s shooting for the series isn’t far behind. He’s missed a lot of really open looks. – 5:44 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics play a horrible 3Q, trail 80-67. Brown 12, White 11, Horford 10, RWilliams 10, GWilliams 9, Tatum 8 (3-17 FG); Antetokounmpo 31, Holiday 21, Lopez 11. – 5:38 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
34-17 Bucks in the third quarter. Just awful, awful stuff from Boston. Especially from Tatum. – 5:37 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
C’s continue to get solid penetration on the White/Tatum PnR the rare times they run it. – 5:29 PM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
Celts need to make Tatum point forward, keep the ball in his hands and spread it out. – 5:25 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
All caught up.
Felt like a first half both teams just sort of managed through.
Neither side can make a three.
Too many turnovers for Boston here in Q3.
Tatum needs to wake up and get going. – 5:17 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Giannis is 10 for 18 with 27 and 12.
Tatum is 2 for 11 with 6 and 2.
Somehow, it’s a two-point game. – 5:13 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Grant Williams gave a hard hip-check that knocked Grayson Allen down in the 2Q; this coming after Allen went for a loose ball that knocked Tatum down. Then I remembered that this wasn’t the first time Grant and Grayson had issues on the floor. youtube.com/watch?v=qhy68s… – 4:59 PM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
Need Tatum. Bucks D is too good to survive a bad road Tatum game. – 4:40 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Jayson Tatum was favoring his left wrist after a hard Giannis foul on a breakaway in the second quarter masslive.com/celtics/2022/0… – 4:39 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Jayson Tatum hit the stanchion hard and stayed down for a little extra time… he came up holding his left wrist. It’s the same wrist he’s had wrapped up. He’s staying in the game and wil shoot the and-1 – 4:21 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Jayson Tatum with the dunk, fouled at the end of the play by Giannis. It took him a minute or so to get to his feet. The play was being reviewed to see if it needed to be upgraded, but quickly determined it was just a common foul. – 4:21 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
The foul on Giannis Antetokounmpo on Jayson Tatum was quickly reviewed for a flagrant upgrade, but it was deemed a common foul. – 4:20 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Jayson Tatum is down in the stands holding his wrist and flexing his hand after Giannis knocked him out of the air going for the fast break block. He’s holding his left wrist as he walks back to the bench, but he hasn’t head to the locker room. – 4:20 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Tatum walks off holding his wrist after being fouled on that dunk. – 4:20 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Wow, Tatum dunks on Giannis, who knocks him into the stanchion. Let’s see if they look at this. Tatum is holding his wrist. #Celtics #Bucks – 4:20 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Jayson Tatum slow to get up after a hard foul. Officials going for a review. – 4:20 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Ime Udoka was not shy with showing his displeasure with Grant Williams in Game 3 after the Celtics forward got back late on defense while complaining to officials after a non-call masslive.com/celtics/2022/0… – 4:14 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Yo
I understand Bud being upset there 😆
He lost an impulsive challenge because Giannis trucked Grant Williams
Then he watched his man get trucked by Tatum, no call
That’s how the perception of make up calls happen 🗄️ – 4:14 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Not crazy about that challenge by Bud. The most you get out of it are 2 free throws for a 70% shooter, now you’ve lost your challenge.
Celtics shoot 32% (Tatum 1-5, Horford 1-4, Grant 0-4) and get outrebounded…yet only trail 22-19.
Bucks should be up by a lot more. – 4:14 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Tatum and GWilliams were a combined 1-for-9 FG in that opening Q. MIL 22, BOS 19.
Brown 6, RWilliams 6; Antetokounmpo 8. – 4:13 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Second straight game Ime Udoka has swapped the Williamses out early in the first when Rob wasn’t executing the game plan defending Giannis. Celtics run a middle pick and pop for Grant right away, which we haven’t seen much of this year. – 3:48 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Great play to get a potential alley oop for Robert Williams (which Tatum didn’t see) but then nice 2nd attack by Jaylen to get the dump off to Rob anyway. Both C’s buckets at the rim – 3:43 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics starters for Game 3:
Robert Williams
Al Horford
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Marcus Smart
Bucks starters:
Brook Lopez
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Wesley Matthews
Grayson Allen
Jrue Holiday – 3:19 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Celtics at Bucks – Fiserv Forum – May 7, 2022 – Game 3 Starters
Boston – Smart, Brown, Tatum, Horford, Rob Williams
Milwaukee – Jrue Holiday, Wes Matthews, Grayson Allen, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Brook Lopez
OUT: Boston: Hauser Milwaukee: Middleton pic.twitter.com/Gt2gNdvKrQ – 3:15 PM
