Impending free agent Tyus Jones on Knicks' radar

Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
The Poole blow-by on Tyus Jones was so fast Jaren didn’t even have time to react – 10:35 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Tyus Jones of Memphis has led NBA four straight seasons in assists-to-turnover ratio. A former Thibodeau soldier, Jones could be solid consolation point-guard prize to Jalen Brunson #Grizzlies #Mavericks #Knicks #NBA @grindcitymedia nypost.com/2022/05/07/tyu… – 5:49 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
Grizzlies Head Coach Taylor Jenkins was ready to move on when I asked him about Dillon Brooks’ suspension.
But Tyus Jones & Ziaire Williams spoke at length about Brooks and the narrative of him (and the team) being a dirty player. pic.twitter.com/GWjVHwQd2C – 6:12 PM
The Cavs could pivot, taking Rubio out of their hypothetical plans. There are some quality options in free agency. Cleveland would have interest in Memphis’ Tyus Jones, Atlanta’s Delon Wright, Washington’s Raul Neto (has close ties to assistant coach Antonio Lang) and Goran Dragic, who may leave Brooklyn after one drama-filled season. -via Cleveland Plain Dealer / April 28, 2022
