Ja Morant considered doubtful for Game 4

Geoff Calkins @geoff_calkins
It appears the Grizzlies will be without Ja Morant for Game 4. On Ja, Jordan Poole, Steve Kerr, Dillon Brooks and a series that has taken a dismal turn. dailymemphian.com/subscriber/sec… – 8:10 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Grizzlies officially list Ja Morant as doubtful with knee soreness. – 8:03 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
The NBA’s latest injury report is out. Ja Morant is officially listed as doubtful for Game 4 against the Warriors Monday night with right knee soreness. – 8:02 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
The Memphis Grizzlies list Ja Morant as “doubtful” for Game 4 and say he has right knee soreness. – 8:00 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Ja Morant is officially listed as doubtful with knee soreness by the Grizzlies for Game 4. – 8:00 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Ja Morant is doubtful to play Sunday against the Warriors, per the injury report. – 8:00 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Ja Morant likely out for Game 4 with knee injury; League will take no action with Poole nba.nbcsports.com/2022/05/08/ja-… – 7:17 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Ja Morant likely will be out for Game 4 according to Taylor Jenkins. The NBA will not take any disciplinary action after reviewing the play the Grizzlies believe “triggered” Morant’s knee injury: espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 6:43 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Ja Morant is unlikely to play on Monday with a knee injury. dailymemphian.com/section/sports… – 5:47 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Can confirm that the league will not be taking any further action involving the Jordan Poole play with Ja Morant that the Grizzlies feel led to Morant’s knee injury. – 5:45 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
I can’t recall another time when a team has gone this long without saying what a player’s injury is. Usually, there’s a general descriptor, like “knee soreness” or something. No word from the Grizzlies on Ja Morant yet, beyond that it’s a knee. Taylor Jenkins declined to say more – 5:41 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
No action will be taken against Golden State’s Jordan Poole for his Game 3 contact on Memphis’ Ja Morant, NBA says.
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 5:39 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
No further review on the play between Ja Morant and Jordan Poole yesterday, a league source tells @YahooSports – 5:33 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
There will be no action taken from the NBA on the Jordan Poole, Ja Morant play from Game 3. – 5:33 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Tyus Jones called it an “interesting play” when describing the Jordan Poole play on Ja Morant. He added that he believes that there are no dirty players in this series and believes that Poole was not intentionally trying to injure Morant in any kind of way. – 5:22 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Ja Morant injury update: Grizzlies star expected to miss Game 4 vs. Warriors with knee injury
cbssports.com/nba/news/ja-mo… – 5:22 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Taylor Jenkins would not say what the exact injury is to Ja Morant other than it is a knee injury. – 5:16 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins said that Zach Kleiman has been in touch with the league office about the Ja Morant-Jordan Poole play. But Jenkins didn’t have anything to add on what the league office’s feedback has been – 5:15 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Ja Morant is unlikely to play Monday night in Game 4, per Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins. – 5:14 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Taylor Jenkins said the team watched film today and some players will go to the arena and get some shots up. Jenkins says Ja Morant was not able to do anything today due to his knee. – 5:14 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Coach Jenkins said there’s a good chance that Ja Morant does not play in Game 4.
Jenkins said Morant was not able to do anything today and that Grizzlies GM Zach Kleiman has been in contact with the league office. – 5:14 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Reminder: The Grizzlies are 20-5 without Ja Morant this season. pic.twitter.com/aBfZx0G2Th – 5:14 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Taylor Jenkins says Zach Kleiman has been in communication with the league about the play that the Grizzlies feel Ja Morant got injured on involving Jordan Poole. – 5:13 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Ja Morant was not able to do anything today as far as workouts or practice. – 5:13 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Grizzlies‘ Ja Morant (right knee) is likely to miss Game 4 vs. Warriors, coach Taylor Jenkins says. – 5:11 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins on Ja Morant: ‘There’s probably a really good chance he doesn’t play tomorrow.’ – 5:11 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Taylor Jenkins says Ja Morant continues to undergo treatment on his knee. – 5:10 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Taylor Jenkins makes it clear that he and the Grizzlies believe that Jordan Poole play where he grabs Ja Morant’s knee led to this injury. “This injury is caused by that play.” – 5:10 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Taylor Jenkins said there is a really good chance Ja Morant will not play tomorrow. He said he is being matter of fact that the injury occurred from Jordan Poole’s grab of his knee. – 5:10 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Taylor Jenkins on Ja Morant: “There’s probably a really good chance he won’t play tomorrow.” – 5:09 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins says Ja Morant is getting further evaluation on his knee now, but there’s a good chance he doesn’t play in Game 4. – 5:09 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Taylor Jenkins says Ja Morant is getting further evaluation on his knee but there’s a chance he doesn’t play in Game 4. – 5:09 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins said “there’s a good chance” that Ja Morant won’t play tomorrow in Game 4, though he said he’s still being evaluated. – 5:09 PM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
Taylor Jenkins on Ja Morant: “There’s probably a really good chance he doesn’t play tomorrow.” – 5:09 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
“I’m really him. I’m really him.”
Jordan Poole went right back at Ja Morant and the Grizzlies in Game 3. The Warriors are +26 in the non-Steph minutes in this series.
Game 1: +5 in 2nd; +5 in 4Q
Game 2: +5 in 2Q; +3 in 4Q
Game 3: +10 in 2Q; -2 in 4Q
https://t.co/ImXo00OH7H pic.twitter.com/wcFDZSBjTX – 4:03 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Steve Kerr after watching the Jordan Poole and Ja Morant incident.
“I watched the play. There is nothing to comment on.” – 3:57 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Steve Kerr with basically a long no comment on the Jordan Poole, Ja Morant play pic.twitter.com/MM0kXLUyuI – 3:54 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Steve Kerr on the Jordan Poole/Ja Morant incident:
“I watched the play. There’s nothing to comment on.” – 3:53 PM
Howard Beck @HowardBeck
“I watched the play. There’s nothing to comment on,” Steve Kerr says of the Jordan Poole/Ja Morant play. – 3:53 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Steve Kerr on Jordan Poole/Ja Morant: “I don’t have a take. There’s nothing to comment on.” – 3:52 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
I’d be surprised if the NBA punishes Jordan Poole in any way on last night’s play with Ja Morant. But I guess we’ll see – 3:29 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
After Dillon Brooks’ flagrant foul on Gary Payton II, Steve Kerr said that Brooks “broke the code.”
Now, after Ja Morant injured his knee in Game 3, he suggested that Jordan Poole did the same in a tweet.
See what both teams said about the incident here: basketballnews.com/stories/did-jo… – 3:18 PM
After Dillon Brooks’ flagrant foul on Gary Payton II, Steve Kerr said that Brooks “broke the code.”
Michael C. Wright @mikecwright
Jalen Brunson has scored 217 points this postseason. That’s 4th-most this playoffs, behind Ja Morant (244), Giannis Antetokounmpo (237) and Stephen Curry (221). – 11:06 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Takeaways from the Warriors’ Game 3 win over the Grizzlies, beginning with the accusations from the Grizzlies on Jordan Poole pulling on Ja Morant’s knee on.nba.com/3Frws7O – 11:06 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
🆕️ @TheAthletic
Controversial Game 3s due to officiating in Milwaukee and the response to Ja Morant’s injury in Golden State
theathletic.com/3299201/2022/0… – 9:41 AM
🆕️ @TheAthletic
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Jordan Poole and Ja Morant take center stage as the Warriors take Game 3 in this series of high drama
https://t.co/ImXo00OH7H pic.twitter.com/kBK8QVxsQx – 3:33 AM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
People are peeved.
Story from San Francisco on Ja Morant, Jordan Poole and more accusations of breaking the code ($1 a month subscription offer inside): https://t.co/yrzN2ZYBXx pic.twitter.com/qqbfGwyWK5 – 2:36 AM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
I wrote about Jordan Poole and a sequence with Ja Morant that could determine both of these teams’ fate: sfchronicle.com/sports/warrior… – 2:17 AM
Rick Noland @RickNoland
Rooting for GSW slightly, but love Ja Morant and really just want to see him healthy and playing, because it’s been a fun series to watch. But to suggest that “broke the code” is dead wrong, and glad Ja took down tweet – 12:48 AM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Warriors crush Memphis 142-112 in Game 3; Grizzlies guard Ja Morant hurt
https://t.co/7spPKDF8ie pic.twitter.com/voVcPRuHAC – 12:47 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Warriors offense carves up Grizzlies on way to 30-point win; Ja Morant leaves with knee injury nba.nbcsports.com/2022/05/08/war… – 12:34 AM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
‘You know that term ‘hot stove contact?’ That’s what it felt like. Keep it moving.’
Stephen Curry, on the Grizzlies implying Warriors teammate Jordan Poole intentionally tried to injury Ja Morant – 12:32 AM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
We have some serious drama unfolding in Grizzlies vs. Warriors.
The latest is a pull on Ja Morant’s knee that has Memphis upset. Jordan Poole said it was a basketball play, and his teammates were very defensive of him.
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Stephen Curry on the Jordan Poole/Ja Morant incident:
“There’s nothing malicious about what Jordan did. There’s no comparison to what Dillon did or Draymond…It’s not a joking matter. Ja’s hurt. The rest of it is just total BS.” – 12:30 AM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
What we know so far about the Jordan Poole-Ja Morant situation: sfchronicle.com/sports/warrior… – 12:10 AM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Klay Thompson, when asked about Jordan Poole injuring Ja Morant.
“I don’t even think he’s strong enough to affect somebody’s knee, but we’re not out there trying to hurt people or trying to club people in the back of the head on a fast break. We play the game the right way.” – 12:04 AM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Klay Thompson defends Jordan Poole against accusations of a dirty play on Ja Morant: “I don’t even think he’s strong enough to affect somebody’s knee.” – 12:03 AM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Klay Thompson said he didn’t think Jordan Poole had any malicious intent on the Ja Morant play.
“I don’t even think he’s strong enough to affect somebody’s knee.” – 12:02 AM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Draymond Green on what he saw during the play between Jordan Poole and Ja Morant that hurt the Memphis guard:
“It looked to me like they bumped knees before he even reached. It’s kind of what I thought I saw.” – 11:59 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Draymond Green said it looked like Ja Morant and Jordan Poole knocked knees. When told about Taylor Jenkins comment and Ja’s tweet, Green said, “I’m not going to sit here and go tit for tat. We’ve got a basketball game to try to win Monday.” – 11:56 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Draymond Green said he believed that Jordan Poole and Ja Morant bumped knees before Ja’s injury pic.twitter.com/8B3e763P6Q – 11:55 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Desmond Bane on the play where it appears Jordan Poole injured Ja Morant’s knee:
“It’s somewhat controllable.” – 11:50 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
DeAnthony Melton on level of concern for Ja Morant: “We’ve seen Ja heal like Wolverine out there (before).” – 11:46 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Jordan Poole on play that injured Ja Morant: “It was a basketball play. … I’m not even that type of player. I respect everybody.” – 11:37 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Jordan Poole said he was going for the ball when he grabbed at Ja Morant’s knee and said it was a basketball play.
“I’m not even that kind of player. I respect everybody. I hope he gets better.” – 11:36 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Jordan Poole watched the replay of the Ja Morant injury. Then Poole defends himself pic.twitter.com/Wv2Z3YZzll – 11:36 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Steve Kerr on whether Jordan Poole grabbed Ja Morant’s knee and yanked it: “I didn’t notice. I didn’t notice the play.” – 11:28 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Ja Morant just walked to the bus on his own power but with a limp. Didn’t take questions. pic.twitter.com/VuawDv7lJF – 11:27 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Steve Kerr says he didn’t notice Jordan Poole yank Ja Morant’s knee. – 11:26 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Steve Kerr said he didn’t see the play leading up to Ja Morant hurting his knee – 11:25 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Taylor Jenkins said Jordan Poole yanked Ja Morant’s knee. He said he’s getting evaluated now. – 11:17 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Taylor Jenkins says Grizzlies watched the play in which they think Ja Morant might’ve gotten hurt and Jenkins says Jordan Poole grabbed Ja Morant’s knee and “yanked it” and Morant is being evaluated right now. – 11:16 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
This looks like the play Ja Morant got hurt. pic.twitter.com/J24ssu5i9P – 11:15 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Ja Morant has been unstoppable in the Warriors series.
38.3 PPG
6.7 RPG
8.3 APG
3.0 SPG
50.6 FG%
43.3 3P% on 10.0 3PA
85.7 FT%
Hope that knee is okay. pic.twitter.com/LfdsMAlICL – 11:09 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Will be curious to hear the latest on Ja Morant. To have any chance in this series, the Grizzlies need him at 100%. – 11:05 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Warriors likely going to empty their bench after the timeout. Meanwhile, Grizzlies await word on how Ja Morant is doing – 10:55 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Ja Morant limping to the locker room pic.twitter.com/Nhdaf0oLfY – 10:54 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Ja Morant is heading back to the locker room. He was grabbing at his knee and limped off the court during the last timeout. – 10:54 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Steven Adams has checked into the game while Ja Morant goes to the locker room. – 10:53 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Ja Morant in the loss:
34 PTS
7 AST
3 STL
13-21 FG
4-7 3P
He’s hit 13 threes this series, after hitting only 4 in the First Round. pic.twitter.com/SivZGg4GVu – 10:53 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Ja Morant looked like he was leaning a bit on that left leg when exiting the game. We’ve seen him pop back up many-a time, though – 10:52 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
So many highlight moments from Ja Morant in this game and Ja isn’t going to care about any of them. – 10:42 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Warriors outscore the Grizzlies 35-21 in that 3rd qtr.
Ja Morant had 13 of the 21pts. – 10:27 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
END OF Q3: Warriors up 101-80 on the Grizzlies. Golden State is just toying with Memphis right now. Outside of Ja Morant (30 points), the Grizzlies not getting much going. – 10:27 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
The non Ja Morant Grizzlies are shooting a combined 17-of-50 from the field. The Grizzlies are not complementing Ja’s offensive brilliance. Nor are they lifting him up on defense. – 10:26 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Ja Morant has 28 points on 11-for-18 shooting but he’s not getting much help. None of his teammates have even taken double-digit field goal attempts. – 10:25 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Ja Morant has been great again tonight. Score is still lopsided because they can’t get stops. – 10:08 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Ja Morant sinks a half court 3-pointer to end the half. Warriors lead the Grizzlies 64-57. Golden State is shooting 70.3 percent from the field and playing solid defense. If it weren’t for Memphis’ hot start from deep and 14 turnovers, Dubs could be up big. – 9:43 PM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
Ja Morant from 48-feet to ensure Memphis trails Golden State, 64-57, after a first half in which the Warriors shot better than 70 percent from the field. Grizzlies playing an imperfect but resilient brand of basketball. – 9:42 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Draymond Green upset with Steph Curry at the end of the half. Curry danced with the ball up top and it ends up drawing Draymond into a second illegal screen. Threw a seat cushion and went to locker room as Ja Morant hit halfcourter. Eleventh Memphis 3, but Warriors still up 7. – 9:41 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Wow. Ja Morant from 50 feet for a buzzer beater.
Halftime:
Warriors 64 Grizzlies 57
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Ja Morant has mostly been an outside shooter and passer so far. But on his lastest basket, he took it right to the whole past Draymond – 9:34 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Ja Morant went right at Draymond Green and finished at the rim. – 9:33 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Jordan Poole is going at Ja Morant right now. That’s back-to-back buckets in isolation. – 9:21 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Grizzlies offense is struggling. Ja Morant is returning in the second quarter a little earlier than normal. – 9:15 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Hold on, the Lil Baby verse with Ja Morant x NBA commercial is 🔥 🔥 – 9:01 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Good and bad from Jonathan Kuminga in that first stint. Held up well against Ja Morant a couple times on defense, but was in too big of a rush a few times on offense. Two scattered turnovers and a missed corner 3. – 8:55 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Ja Morant is now up to 11-of-25 (44%) from 3 in this series against the Warriors. – 8:49 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Made 3s so far this series
Ja Morant 11
Jaren Jackson Jr. 10
Steph Curry 8
Jordan Poole 6
Klay Thompson 5 – 8:48 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Warriors want to make Ja Morant shoot. And he’s been obliging the first couple games. 23 3pt attempts in 2 games – 8:44 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Ja Morant got some healthy boos when his name was announced in the starting lineup here at Chase Center. – 8:36 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Over the first two games, Jonathan Kuminga spent a grand total of 1:55 matched up defensively against Ja Morant.
The 19-year-old gets the start in part to help defend Morant.
Hell of a spot for the rookie. – 8:36 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
25+ ppg & 10+ apg through first 8 games in postseason history:
2022 Ja Morant
2017 John Wall
2016 Russell Westbrook
2008 Chris Paul
1991 Tim Hardaway pic.twitter.com/igE6bq4MOm – 8:27 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Starting Jonathan Kuminga frees Andrew Wiggins from some paint (rebounding) duties to better deal with Ja Morant. This can work in Warriors’ favor if JK pounds the glass. – 8:19 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
Ja Morant breaks out the “Mambacita” Kobe 6s for Game 3 pic.twitter.com/w9ygO7XMkw – 8:07 PM
Mark Medina: Case closed. I’m told the NBA is not handing out any punishment in regards to the Jordan Poole-Ja Morant play. -via Twitter @MarkG_Medina / May 8, 2022
Ohm Youngmisuk: Tyus Jones says Ja Morant’s “spirits are good.” Jones says he doesn’t think that Jordan Poole or anybody else is a dirty player but added “it’s an interesting play… I don’t think he was trying to injure 12 by any means.” -via Twitter @NotoriousOHM / May 8, 2022
Ohm Youngmisuk: Taylor Jenkins says “there is probably a good chance he doesn’t play tomorrow” when asked about Ja Morant -via Twitter @NotoriousOHM / May 8, 2022
