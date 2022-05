Mike Brown agrees to become Kings new head coach

The Kings were awaiting the arrival of Golden State Warriors assistant Mike Brown on Thursday as they entered what could be the final hours of their coaching search. One question that has lingered in league circles is whether Brown would be willing to leave a good situation with Golden State to take on a reclamation project in Sacramento, where the Kings are trying to end an NBA-record 16-year playoff drought. NBA agent Warren LeGarie, Brown’s representative at WGL Management, addressed that question in an exclusive interview with The Sacramento Bee, saying Brown is prepared to accept the job if the Kings offer it to him . -via Sacramento Bee / May 5, 2022