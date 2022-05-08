Mike Brown agrees to become Kings new head coach

Adrian Wojnarowski: The Sacramento Kings have agreed with Golden State assistant Mike Brown on a four-year contract to become the franchise’s next coach, sources tell ESPN.
Source: Twitter @wojespn
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
This is how long it’s been since Mike Brown was last a head coach.
This Cavaliers team was also the only time Mike Brown was a head coach on a team that didn’t have LeBron James or Kobe Bryant on it.
He’s seen some things for sure pic.twitter.com/YLLFfonEAd – 7:28 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
If Mike Brown lasts all four seasons of his contract, he will be the first of the 13 Kings coaches since Adelman to do so.
Dave Joerger lasted 3 seasons. Paul Westphal and Luke Walton (technically) were fired early in their 3rd season. – 7:23 PM
Jason Jones @mr_jasonjones
Mike Brown is also the second time in the last three hires the Kings will hire a former Lakers coach. – 7:22 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Warriors assistant Mike Brown has been named the next coach of the Sacramento Kings. – 7:10 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN story on the Sacramento Kings hiring Golden State Warriors assistant Mike Brown on a four-year contract to become coach espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 7:10 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
I saw Mike Brown early Saturday afternoon in Union Square as I was getting in my car. Chatted for a second before dipping off. He is always smiling but he really had this sh*t eating grin yesterday. He knew!😂 – 7:09 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
The past few days have been fraught with palace intrigue, but sources confirm the Sacramento Kings are hiring Golden State Warriors assistant Mike Brown as their new head coach. Read all about it right here ⬇️
sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 7:08 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Sources confirm that Warriors assistant coach Mike Brown is the next head coach of the Sacramento Kings. @Adrian Wojnarowski first. – 7:05 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
The Sacramento Kings have agreed with Golden State assistant Mike Brown on a four-year contract to become the franchise’s next coach, sources tell ESPN. – 6:58 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
I’ve been told if the Kings hire Mike Brown as their new head coach, he is expected to remain with the Warriors through the end of their playoff run, in case anyone is wondering about that. – 10:54 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Mike Brown on the Warriors’ bench. Mark Jackson at the broadcast table. Vivek Ranadive sitting courtside. What a time to be alive! pic.twitter.com/NFhtIM1RCo – 9:11 PM
More on this storyline
Mark Jackson was indeed a Klutch client in the past and, sources say, maintains a strong relationship with Klutch CEO Rich Paul, whose foremost client, of course, is the Lakers’ LeBron James. There is undeniably a level of support within the Klutch camp for Jackson’s candidacy with the Lakers, but Jackson’s chances of finally getting another NBA coaching shot after an eight-year wait are much stronger with Sacramento. -via marcstein.substack.com / May 7, 2022
The Kings were awaiting the arrival of Golden State Warriors assistant Mike Brown on Thursday as they entered what could be the final hours of their coaching search. One question that has lingered in league circles is whether Brown would be willing to leave a good situation with Golden State to take on a reclamation project in Sacramento, where the Kings are trying to end an NBA-record 16-year playoff drought. NBA agent Warren LeGarie, Brown’s representative at WGL Management, addressed that question in an exclusive interview with The Sacramento Bee, saying Brown is prepared to accept the job if the Kings offer it to him. -via Sacramento Bee / May 5, 2022
