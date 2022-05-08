Monty Williams on Luka Doncic: He's got really good footwork

Callie Caplan: Monty Williams said Suns’ defense can’t spread out as much in Game 4 if they want to better guard Luka Doncic in the post: “I’m not quite sure anybody’s put a guy on Luka that’s totally shut him down. He knows how to pick his spots. He’s got really good footwork.”
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Luka finds Finney-Smith for corner 3.
#Suns assistant Bryan Gates had a look of disgust when Luka threw the pass as Finney-Smith has is now 4-of-6 from 3. – 4:32 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Davis Bertans knew the Mavs always wanted to pair Luka Doncic with a sharp-shooting Latvian big man. – 4:20 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Luka made only Dallas 3 that was unassisted… and assisted on 3 of the other 7 3s – 4:17 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Mavericks with a terrific first quarter, up 37-25. Davis Bertans did what he’s paid to do with a couple of 3-pointers in the final couple of minutes. Luka will likely sit as he usually does at the start of the second quarter. We’ll see how Mavs make out without him. – 4:15 PM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
Mavs lead 37-25 after the first quarter. Luka has 9-2-3, Dorian has 9-4. – 4:14 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
End of 1Q: DAL 37, PHX 25
Booker: 13 Pts, 3-7 FG
Ayton: 4 Pts, 2-4 FG
McGee: 3 Pts, 3 Reb
Doncic: 9 Pts, 3 Ast
DAL: 8-13 3P; PHX: 2-4 3P – 4:14 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Doncic picks up 2nd foul as Paul drew charge.
Bridges layup on other end
Doncic drive for two.
#Suns down 11. – 4:06 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Two fouls on Luka Doncic. He’s gonna come out at the next dead ball.
Suns really needed that. Not a good start defensively. – 4:06 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Two fouls on Doncic. Paul won that battle. Big call because Paul has two fouls. – 4:06 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Deandre Ayton’s missed a pair of bunnies at the basket. Nobody on the Suns really in a flow offensively other than Devin Booker. Meanwhile, Luka Doncic picks up his 2nd on an offensive foul – 4:06 PM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
No clue if it was purposeful but Luka immediately going over and helping Crowder to his feet probably prevented a dead-ball whistle. Easy 5 on 4 from there. Tricky tricky. – 4:04 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Luka just tried rip through on Bridges, no foul called.
But Paul just picked up his 2nd foul.
#Suns down 24-13. .
Crowder hopping on one leg off court. 5:11 left in 1st. #NBAPlayoffs2022 – 4:03 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Chris Paul picks up his 2nd foul on an offensive foul call. Luka Doncic flopped pretty good on that one from this angle – 4:00 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Paul on Finney-Smith
Crowder on Brunson
Bridges on Doncic.
Doncic scores. #Suns down 15-8. – 3:56 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
I don’t know how NBA players do it. Devin Booker gets called for an offensive foul on a drive to the basket, where he lowered the shoulder slightly, to clear space. Luka does similar space-clearing move THE VERY NEXT POSSESSION and there’s no call. pic.twitter.com/Sfyx64h6de – 3:55 PM
Bryan Kalbrosky @BryanKalbrosky
I’m obsessed with this reaction from Luka Doncic. pic.twitter.com/joaJsclGrF – 3:53 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
James Williams did Luka Doncic a favor by giving him an early tech – 3:52 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
LOT of chirping going on. Doncic to the refs and to Bridges. Finney-Smith to the Suns bench after that 3. Terrific intensity on both sides, really. – 3:52 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Mavs’ best start to a game this series, and it’s not even close. Luka Doncic looks like he woke up ready to fight someone. – 3:51 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Luka Doncic hit with technical as Brunson was scoring.
He went down hard in the paint.
Clearly upset, he was nodding his head and pointing at the bench.
Him and Jae Crowder are talking.
Now Booker gets called for offensive foul.
Chippy. Chippy
#Suns down 10-8 after Luka 3. – 3:50 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Luka needs to stop getting technical fouls on calls that were 100 percent not a foul… – 3:50 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Luka’s technical-free streak ends early in Game 4. He got sandwiched pretty good between Crowder and Ayton and no whistle blew. Mavs off to a solid start, leading 10-8. – 3:50 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Fans were not happy after Luka Doncic ran into Deandre Ayton and stayed down with no call. Doncic gets hit with a technical a few plays later – 3:49 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Tech on Doncic. Kinda saw that coming. As Brunson drove Doncic was still chirping about getting knocked down on the last possession. First tech for Doncic this postseason. – 3:49 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Luka Doncic just got his first technical foul of the playoffs. He is appalled that he didn’t get a foul call when he crashed to the floor after getting hit by Deandre Ayton and Jae Crowder. – 3:49 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Luka Doncic gets his first technical exactly 2:30 into Game 4. Nature might be healing. dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 3:49 PM
Michael C. Wright @mikecwright
Luka is a tough dude to be able to hop right back up from that. – 3:48 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns right before tip.
Devin Booker 5 points early.
Reggie Bullock 3. Luka Doncic 2.
Tied at 5-5.
#Mavs #NBAPlayoffs2022 pic.twitter.com/F2tLftozSu – 3:48 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
For Suns today — How do they get back to forcing turnovers? Dallas 25:8 AST-TO ratio in Game 3 was highest by a Suns opponent all year
For Dallas today — Will Luka Doncic continue to give more body blows than he takes? – 3:39 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Mavericks vs. Suns score: Live updates from NBA playoffs as Luka Doncic and Dallas aim to tie series in Game 4
cbssports.com/nba/news/maver… – 3:32 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs starters: Bullock, DFS, Powell, Brunson, Doncic
Suns starters: Bridges, Crowder, Ayton, Booker, Paul
2:45 tip @theeagledallas – 3:09 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“He’s got to play his game. I’ve talked to him about that all year long, but especially in the 1st round. I just said go out there and hoop and we can live with the results.”
Monty Williams on Cameron Payne, who didn’t score in Game 3 on 0-for-4 FGs. #Suns #Mavs #NBAPlayoffs2022 pic.twitter.com/GtX8ZsJBhs – 2:30 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Monty Williams said Suns’ defense can’t spread out as much in Game 4 if they want to better guard Luka Doncic in the post: “I’m not quite sure anybody’s put a guy on Luka that’s totally shut him down. He knows how to pick his spots. He’s got really good footwork.” – 2:19 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Gotta love Monty Williams, in mid-answer about the difficulty of defending Doncic when … pic.twitter.com/1mjmPYXcJE – 2:05 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Attention, @Nick DePaula: Jason Kidd and Monty Williams are wearing the same Jordans before Game 3. pic.twitter.com/c2T9dQSTik – 2:02 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Monty Williams says Torrey Craig is out again for Game 4 today – 2:00 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
#StatMuseSunday
Luka is averaging 35/10/8 vs the Suns.
We’re giving away $150 https://t.co/gd8GLxQrlo voucher to whoever can guess his exact PTS/REB/AST today. pic.twitter.com/uqNLtCum5N – 1:14 PM
#StatMuseSunday
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Hollinger & Duncan: Suns Scorch Luka: Playoffs Week 3 w/ @John Hollinger
Subscribe: https://t.co/T1AUApVtfy pic.twitter.com/ybhk8CPZRR – 12:30 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
New story: The Suns’ loss in Game 3 still had PHX on edge at practice the next day. Which Monty Williams says bodes well for his group es.pn/3vTg7Wk – 10:11 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“I tell our guys all the time, I don’t mind dogs, but you’ve got to bring the execution with the dog.” Monty Williams. #Suns #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/NNjLEZCEt6 – 8:25 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Torrey Craig still has “soreness” in elbow said #Suns coach Monty Williams as Craig was out Game 3 after injury in Game 2.
Williams said he wouldn’t commit to saying Craig would play Sunday’s Game 4.
#nbaplayoffs2022 #Suns #Mavs – 3:37 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“But they brought it.”
Monty Williams rattled off a number of issues in Game 3 loss, but gave #Mavs credit.
Game 4 Sunday. #NBAPlayoffs2022 #Suns pic.twitter.com/xXNP8HDjRs – 12:58 AM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
On the Dario Saric news, Monty Williams said Saric was ramping up from his ACL recovery. Wasn’t able to provide a specific timeline on the injury because meniscus injuries can sometimes be there without someone even knowing. – 8:06 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Dallas #Mavericks vs. Phoenix #Suns: Monty Williams working 1-on-1 with Cam Johnson on post play (w/video of Johnson and Williams 1-on-1) #NBAPlayoffs #NBAPlayoffs2022 https://t.co/BZ2xdTeb3I via @azcentral pic.twitter.com/Hug8m5F7li – 4:39 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Dallas #Mavericks vs. #Phoenix Suns: Monty Williams working 1-on-1 with Cam Johnson on post play https://t.co/BZ2xdTeb3I via @azcentral pic.twitter.com/XEaNDCklcP – 4:36 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“It’s definitely something I’m working to add to my game and to expand upon as time goes on.”
Cam Johnson was working with #Suns coach Monty Williams on post play Thursday.
So you know what’s next?
Story incoming. #NBAPlayoffs2022 #NBAPlayoffs #Mavs pic.twitter.com/9HVYRNCASQ – 4:31 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
This was cool to watch Monty Williams working through some things in the post with Cam Johnson. Good ol’ sweat equity as he calls it pic.twitter.com/5MVEjNPr46 – 8:16 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Monty Williams taking it back in showing Cam Johnson post play. #Suns #NBAPlayoffs #Mavs #NBAPlayoffs2022 pic.twitter.com/tSqzE65vHe – 8:13 PM
More on this storyline
So when Suns star Devin Booker referred to this season as a “revenge tour” after Phoenix’s win over Dallas in Game 2 of their Western Conference semifinals series, I was struck by the statement that the 2021 Finals nerve, so to speak, was still raw. “Yeah, I kind of let that slip,” he said with a smile afterward as we chatted in the Footprint Center hallway. -via The Athletic / May 8, 2022
Booker, whose Suns dropped Game 3 in Dallas and will look to take a 3-1 lead in Game 4 on Sunday, shared a few more thoughts about his admission as he headed for the exits. “That’s the greatest hurt in a lot of our careers, especially up 2-0 and then dropping it,” Booker, who is averaging 23.3 points (48 percent shooting overall, 50 percent from 3-point range), five assists and 4.3 rebounds against the Mavs, told The Athletic on Wednesday. “So, you channel it the right way, and we understand that it happens, (but) it’s the deepest hurt of our careers. And now, we have another chance at it. “We feel that hurt. It’s something that you’ll never get over. Even if the day comes when I get one, you’re gonna look back and be like ‘I should’ve had two,’ you know what I’m saying? It’s one of those situations.” -via The Athletic / May 8, 2022
The natural next question came next: Have you watched video of the Finals loss or avoided it entirely as a way of sidestepping the miserable memory? “Yeah, I’ve watched it plenty of times,” he said. “I’ve watched the highlights of it more than the full series, but I’ve watched it.” -via The Athletic / May 8, 2022
