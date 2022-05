Monty Williams on Luka Doncic: He's got really good footwork

So when Suns star Devin Booker referred to this season as a “revenge tour” after Phoenix’s win over Dallas in Game 2 of their Western Conference semifinals series, I was struck by the statement that the 2021 Finals nerve, so to speak, was still raw. “Yeah, I kind of let that slip,” he said with a smile afterward as we chatted in the Footprint Center hallway . -via The Athletic / May 8, 2022