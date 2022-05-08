NBA rules Jrue Holiday's non-shooting foul on Marcus Smart was correct

Jay King: The NBA ruled that Jrue Holiday’s foul on Marcus Smart with 4.6 seconds left was correctly deemed a non-shooting foul. League said the contact came “before (Smart was) bringing the ball upward toward the basket.”
Source: Twitter @ByJayKing
Source: Twitter @ByJayKing
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Last 2 minute report is out for Celtics-Bucks Game 3. There are five incorrect calls listed in the final two minutes but league says Marcus Smart non-shooting foul was correct call. – 5:41 PM
Last 2 minute report is out for Celtics-Bucks Game 3. There are five incorrect calls listed in the final two minutes but league says Marcus Smart non-shooting foul was correct call. – 5:41 PM
Brad Botkin @bradbotkincbs
Kerr got no comment on Poole irrefutably grabbing and pulling Morant’s knee in the process of fighting for a loose ball but he got plenty to say about Marcus Smart absolutely 100 percent legitimately diving for a loose ball because it hurt Curry’s foot – 4:10 PM
Kerr got no comment on Poole irrefutably grabbing and pulling Morant’s knee in the process of fighting for a loose ball but he got plenty to say about Marcus Smart absolutely 100 percent legitimately diving for a loose ball because it hurt Curry’s foot – 4:10 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
FG% when guarded by Jrue Holiday this playoffs:
28.6% — Zach LaVine
30.0% — Jayson Tatum
38.1% — DeMar DeRozan
38.5% — Jaylen Brown
Players are shooting 30.6% overall vs Jrue, the lowest by any defender in this playoffs. pic.twitter.com/KmZWh0Du6C – 1:20 PM
FG% when guarded by Jrue Holiday this playoffs:
28.6% — Zach LaVine
30.0% — Jayson Tatum
38.1% — DeMar DeRozan
38.5% — Jaylen Brown
Players are shooting 30.6% overall vs Jrue, the lowest by any defender in this playoffs. pic.twitter.com/KmZWh0Du6C – 1:20 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
And it was Jrue Holida’s turn to take center stage in the final moments of the #Bucks Game 3 victory over #Celtics jsonline.com/story/sports/n… via @journalsentinel – 9:52 AM
And it was Jrue Holida’s turn to take center stage in the final moments of the #Bucks Game 3 victory over #Celtics jsonline.com/story/sports/n… via @journalsentinel – 9:52 AM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
“You can’t say that was a sweep. You’re going into a shot. Poor call.”
An epic wrestling match of a basketball game came down to a controversial foul call on a Marcus Smart 3. But Giannis and the Bucks won this one through sheer force and will.
theathletic.com/3299356/2022/0… – 11:49 PM
“You can’t say that was a sweep. You’re going into a shot. Poor call.”
An epic wrestling match of a basketball game came down to a controversial foul call on a Marcus Smart 3. But Giannis and the Bucks won this one through sheer force and will.
theathletic.com/3299356/2022/0… – 11:49 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
It’s kind of bananas that Jrue Holiday is 31 years old. pic.twitter.com/Pt37BL24Yn – 9:30 PM
It’s kind of bananas that Jrue Holiday is 31 years old. pic.twitter.com/Pt37BL24Yn – 9:30 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
New story @The Athletic: Ime Udoka said the rip-through foul that only granted two free throws on Marcus Smart’s attempt for a game-tying three was a “Poor call.”
Was he right? theathletic.com/news/ime-udoka… – 8:14 PM
New story @The Athletic: Ime Udoka said the rip-through foul that only granted two free throws on Marcus Smart’s attempt for a game-tying three was a “Poor call.”
Was he right? theathletic.com/news/ime-udoka… – 8:14 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Marcus Smart thought he was going to the line for three free throws in the closing seconds of Game 3 masslive.com/celtics/2022/0… – 8:03 PM
Marcus Smart thought he was going to the line for three free throws in the closing seconds of Game 3 masslive.com/celtics/2022/0… – 8:03 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Marcus Smart said his quad held up “pretty well”. Said he felt it a little bit early on, but didn’t feel it again once the game got going and his adrenaline got pumping. – 7:08 PM
Marcus Smart said his quad held up “pretty well”. Said he felt it a little bit early on, but didn’t feel it again once the game got going and his adrenaline got pumping. – 7:08 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Marcus Smart says his quad held up pretty well in his return after he missed Game 2. – 7:05 PM
Marcus Smart says his quad held up pretty well in his return after he missed Game 2. – 7:05 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Marcus Smart was asked if he got an explanation from the officials: “No. They didn’t tell me anything. When I went to ask, they looked at me funny and said to go to the free throw line.” – 7:01 PM
Marcus Smart was asked if he got an explanation from the officials: “No. They didn’t tell me anything. When I went to ask, they looked at me funny and said to go to the free throw line.” – 7:01 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Marcus Smart: “Would you do a rip-through move down three with that much time left?” – 7:00 PM
Marcus Smart: “Would you do a rip-through move down three with that much time left?” – 7:00 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Marcus Smart on whether he was shooting a 3-pointer: “”What you guys think? I was doing for the three. I was already in my shooting motion.” #Celtics #Bucks – 6:59 PM
Marcus Smart on whether he was shooting a 3-pointer: “”What you guys think? I was doing for the three. I was already in my shooting motion.” #Celtics #Bucks – 6:59 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Marcus Smart on the final for: “It’s not like he got me down low. I was in my shooting motion, I thought it was three (shots).” – 6:59 PM
Marcus Smart on the final for: “It’s not like he got me down low. I was in my shooting motion, I thought it was three (shots).” – 6:59 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Marcus Smart asked if he was shooting: “What did you see? I’ll let you guys answer that.” – 6:59 PM
Marcus Smart asked if he was shooting: “What did you see? I’ll let you guys answer that.” – 6:59 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Marcus Smart on non-shooting foul: “What did you guys see? I’ll let you guys answer that.” – 6:58 PM
Marcus Smart on non-shooting foul: “What did you guys see? I’ll let you guys answer that.” – 6:58 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
On the foul on Marcus Smart’s last attempt, my understanding is:
-It’s not reviewable, because once a call is made as to shooting vs non-shooting, it can’t be reviewed.
-C’s didn’t have a challenge, but it’s also not challengeable anyway, because the call was in Boston’s favor. – 6:56 PM
On the foul on Marcus Smart’s last attempt, my understanding is:
-It’s not reviewable, because once a call is made as to shooting vs non-shooting, it can’t be reviewed.
-C’s didn’t have a challenge, but it’s also not challengeable anyway, because the call was in Boston’s favor. – 6:56 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Jayson Tatum was 4-of-19 from the field today. Wesley Matthews was a big part of that.
He’s living his best life right now, playing next to Jrue Holiday, the guy he has wanted to play with for the last decade. That story, while you wait, at @TheAthletic: theathletic.com/3296337/2022/0… – 6:53 PM
Jayson Tatum was 4-of-19 from the field today. Wesley Matthews was a big part of that.
He’s living his best life right now, playing next to Jrue Holiday, the guy he has wanted to play with for the last decade. That story, while you wait, at @TheAthletic: theathletic.com/3296337/2022/0… – 6:53 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
New: Ime Udoka didn’t hold back when discussing the non-shooting foul call on Marcus Smart in the closing seconds of Game 3 masslive.com/celtics/2022/0… – 6:51 PM
New: Ime Udoka didn’t hold back when discussing the non-shooting foul call on Marcus Smart in the closing seconds of Game 3 masslive.com/celtics/2022/0… – 6:51 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
I’ve watched every single game of Marcus Smart’s career. Most of them I’ve watched twice.
He was 100% shooting on that last play. If he wasn’t, I’d love to know what exactly he was doing. Because there wasn’t time for a rip-through move. – 6:37 PM
I’ve watched every single game of Marcus Smart’s career. Most of them I’ve watched twice.
He was 100% shooting on that last play. If he wasn’t, I’d love to know what exactly he was doing. Because there wasn’t time for a rip-through move. – 6:37 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
If anybody has watched Marcus Smart over the last eight years, he was definitely trying to shoot a 3-pointer. #Celtics #Bucks – 6:34 PM
If anybody has watched Marcus Smart over the last eight years, he was definitely trying to shoot a 3-pointer. #Celtics #Bucks – 6:34 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer tells reporters that the Bucks were not trying to foul Marcus Smart and said that he thought Smart was trying to do the “Kevin Durant” rip-through move to get 3 free throws.
He thought the two free throws were appropriate in that situation. – 6:34 PM
Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer tells reporters that the Bucks were not trying to foul Marcus Smart and said that he thought Smart was trying to do the “Kevin Durant” rip-through move to get 3 free throws.
He thought the two free throws were appropriate in that situation. – 6:34 PM
Justin Garcia @tmjgarcia
Bud says “Marcus Smart tried to do the Durant sweep through, fortunate they didn’t call it a shooting foul” – 6:32 PM
Bud says “Marcus Smart tried to do the Durant sweep through, fortunate they didn’t call it a shooting foul” – 6:32 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
On the Marcus Smart call late, Ime Udoka said it was a bad missed call.
Said the explanation he was given was that Smart was ripping through and not going into a shot. – 6:29 PM
On the Marcus Smart call late, Ime Udoka said it was a bad missed call.
Said the explanation he was given was that Smart was ripping through and not going into a shot. – 6:29 PM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
That was like 1 of the 2006 Finals ref disasters. No consistency, no feel, all over the place on charges/no-charges and then they completely botched the Jrue push off and Smart’s 3 FT that somehow turned into 2. Just brutal. I hope the NBA is horrified. PS: Great game by Giannis. – 6:26 PM
That was like 1 of the 2006 Finals ref disasters. No consistency, no feel, all over the place on charges/no-charges and then they completely botched the Jrue push off and Smart’s 3 FT that somehow turned into 2. Just brutal. I hope the NBA is horrified. PS: Great game by Giannis. – 6:26 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Ime Udoka says Marcus Smart was shooting on that last call: “It was a shot. He caught, left his feet and was going into his shot. It was a bad missed call.” – 6:25 PM
Ime Udoka says Marcus Smart was shooting on that last call: “It was a shot. He caught, left his feet and was going into his shot. It was a bad missed call.” – 6:25 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Ime Udoka said the refs told him Marcus Smart was making a sweeping motion on the final shot foul: “You cant say that’s a sweep, he’s going into the shot. Poor call.” – 6:25 PM
Ime Udoka said the refs told him Marcus Smart was making a sweeping motion on the final shot foul: “You cant say that’s a sweep, he’s going into the shot. Poor call.” – 6:25 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
What a ride Bucks-Celtics was. Giannis is otherworldly. 30 shots for Giannis and Jrue is probably the way it’ll have to be with no Middleton. Celtics went too much away from the drive and kick all game, especially with Tatum badly struggling. Last 2 minute report will be comical. – 6:24 PM
What a ride Bucks-Celtics was. Giannis is otherworldly. 30 shots for Giannis and Jrue is probably the way it’ll have to be with no Middleton. Celtics went too much away from the drive and kick all game, especially with Tatum badly struggling. Last 2 minute report will be comical. – 6:24 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jrue Holiday both took 30 shots today.
Only other playoff game since 1965 that saw two teammates with 30 shots apiece was June 13, 1993 — Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen, and that was in triple OT. – 6:21 PM
Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jrue Holiday both took 30 shots today.
Only other playoff game since 1965 that saw two teammates with 30 shots apiece was June 13, 1993 — Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen, and that was in triple OT. – 6:21 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
the slow-playing of the attempt.
speed of the shot.
not crossing the line before it hit rim.
getting the rebound.
clean look at multiple putbacks.
didnt win them the game but that is a rare 10/10 intentional missed free throw by Marcus Smart. pic.twitter.com/MXvulxvvUE – 6:20 PM
the slow-playing of the attempt.
speed of the shot.
not crossing the line before it hit rim.
getting the rebound.
clean look at multiple putbacks.
didnt win them the game but that is a rare 10/10 intentional missed free throw by Marcus Smart. pic.twitter.com/MXvulxvvUE – 6:20 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Marcus Smart should’ve gotten three free throws. It’s so lame when an incredible game like this swings on one bad call. We should be gearing up for Milwaukee’s game-winning attempt right now, and then possibly overtime. – 6:17 PM
Marcus Smart should’ve gotten three free throws. It’s so lame when an incredible game like this swings on one bad call. We should be gearing up for Milwaukee’s game-winning attempt right now, and then possibly overtime. – 6:17 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Jrue Holiday in Game 3:
25 PTS
7 REB
3 AST
3 STL
And the game clinching shot. pic.twitter.com/ensg3WvZeL – 6:17 PM
Jrue Holiday in Game 3:
25 PTS
7 REB
3 AST
3 STL
And the game clinching shot. pic.twitter.com/ensg3WvZeL – 6:17 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Ime Udoka and Marcus Smart are living as Jrue Holiday fouls Smart going up for a 3 and they call it on the ground, even though it looked like Smart was in the air when Holiday hit his shooting arm. – 6:15 PM
Ime Udoka and Marcus Smart are living as Jrue Holiday fouls Smart going up for a 3 and they call it on the ground, even though it looked like Smart was in the air when Holiday hit his shooting arm. – 6:15 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
i have no idea why they went jrue iso on grant williams followed by jrue iso on tatum with a giannis bucket in between but the bucks just might get away with it – 6:13 PM
i have no idea why they went jrue iso on grant williams followed by jrue iso on tatum with a giannis bucket in between but the bucks just might get away with it – 6:13 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks take a 103-100 lead on back-to-back buckets by Giannis Antetokounmpo & Jrue Holiday — with an Antetokounmpo block in-between. – 6:13 PM
#Bucks take a 103-100 lead on back-to-back buckets by Giannis Antetokounmpo & Jrue Holiday — with an Antetokounmpo block in-between. – 6:13 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Just a terrible decision by Tatum to fall down. He’s got a huge size advantage on Jrue, has him cut off, and just falls to try to draw the call. The chances of getting a miss are so much higher than getting the call there. – 6:13 PM
Just a terrible decision by Tatum to fall down. He’s got a huge size advantage on Jrue, has him cut off, and just falls to try to draw the call. The chances of getting a miss are so much higher than getting the call there. – 6:13 PM
Haralabos Voulgaris @haralabob
Would to see a Jrue PNR with Giannis as screener here with Lopez spaced high up above the break. – 6:11 PM
Would to see a Jrue PNR with Giannis as screener here with Lopez spaced high up above the break. – 6:11 PM
More on this storyline
Adam Himmelsbach: Although the NBA ruled that the Holiday non-shooting foul on Smart was the correct one, the rest of this L2M report is a mess. Calls that were missed: -Tatum foul -Giannis foul -Jaylen foul -Holiday 5 seconds -Horford defensive 3 seconds -via Twitter @AdamHimmelsbach / May 8, 2022
Brad Townsend: Oh, boy. L2M report says Donovan Mitchell should have been called for offensive foul against Dwight Powell when he drove into the lane with 33 seconds left. He missed the shot, rebounded his miss and converted a 3-point play. In other words, score should have remained 99-95. -via Twitter @townbrad / April 24, 2022
KC Johnson: Clean L2M report except for NBA saying Alex Caruso should’ve been called for foul on Wes Matthews with 40 seconds left. -via Twitter @KCJHoop / April 18, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.