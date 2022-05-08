Steve Kerr not ruling out starting Otto Porter against Grizzlies

CJ Holmes: Steve Kerr says it’s “conceivable” that Otto Porter Jr. could earn a start in this series. He was +30 in Game 3.
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Warriors coach Steve Kerr on the racist tweet from Memphis meteorologist Joey Sulipeck:
‘Does it surprise me that weather man would tweet a slur at Draymond? In 2022? Not in the slightest bit. This is America. This is how we operate.’
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Otto Porter Jr. the next Warriors player to express apathy about the Grizzlies’ accusations pic.twitter.com/PfbQMbenac – 4:17 PM
Geoff Calkins @geoff_calkins
Steve Kerr on Sulipeck: “Does it surprise me that a weatherman would tweet a slur at Draymond in 2022? Not the slightest bit. This is America.” Also: “I got off Twitter a year ago and it’s been blissful and I highly recommend it.” – 4:10 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Steve Kerr says it’s “conceivable” that Otto Porter Jr. could earn a start in this series. He was +30 in Game 3. – 4:03 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Warriors coach Steve Kerr said this is a classic “they want what we’ve had” series between a young team and veteran team, thus bringing about all the weirdness – 4:01 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Steve Kerr when asked about the racist tweet about Draymond Green by a weatherman in Memphis: “I got off Twitter over a year ago and it’s been blissful.” – 3:59 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Steve Kerr after watching the Jordan Poole and Ja Morant incident.
“I watched the play. There is nothing to comment on.” – 3:57 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Steve Kerr with basically a long no comment on the Jordan Poole, Ja Morant play pic.twitter.com/MM0kXLUyuI – 3:54 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Steve Kerr on the Morant-Poole play: “I don’t have a take. Nothing to really comment on.” – 3:54 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Steve Kerr on the play where Taylor Jenkins referenced Jordan Poole yanking Ja Morant’s knee:
“I don’t have a take. Nothing to comment on.” – 3:53 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Steve Kerr on the Jordan Poole/Ja Morant incident:
“I watched the play. There’s nothing to comment on.” – 3:53 PM
Howard Beck @HowardBeck
“I watched the play. There’s nothing to comment on,” Steve Kerr says of the Jordan Poole/Ja Morant play. – 3:53 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Steve Kerr when asked about his take on the Poole/Morant play a day after: “I don’t have a take. Nothing to comment on.” – 3:52 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Steve Kerr on Jordan Poole/Ja Morant: “I don’t have a take. There’s nothing to comment on.” – 3:52 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
After Dillon Brooks’ flagrant foul on Gary Payton II, Steve Kerr said that Brooks “broke the code.”
Now, after Ja Morant injured his knee in Game 3, he suggested that Jordan Poole did the same in a tweet.
See what both teams said about the incident here: basketballnews.com/stories/did-jo… – 3:18 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Steve Kerr on whether Jordan Poole grabbed Ja Morant’s knee and yanked it: “I didn’t notice. I didn’t notice the play.” – 11:28 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Steve Kerr says he didn’t notice Jordan Poole yank Ja Morant’s knee. – 11:26 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Steve Kerr said he didn’t see the play leading up to Ja Morant hurting his knee – 11:25 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Steve Kerr on Klay Thompson: “He got better shots. We got better shots.” – 11:23 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Warriors coach Steve Kerr on Jonathan Kuminga’s start pic.twitter.com/R4UzSViYnw – 11:20 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Steve Kerr isn’t going to leave his starters in longer than needed. – 10:54 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
How essential is Otto Porter? The Warriors are a plus-30 in his 24 minutes tonight. He just does all the little things that make Golden State hum. – 10:52 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Otto Porter should get fined for jumping at Anderson’s pump fake and giving up a huge dunk. – 10:33 PM
Adam Lauridsen @GSWFastBreak
Otto Porter: +28 in 18 minutes. And likely played himself into the starting line-up. – 10:08 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
That’s a quick 8-0 run out of the locker room from the Warriors. A couple Klay Thompson jumpers. Otto Porter is now +24 in 16 minutes, a +43 in 60 minutes this series. – 9:59 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Otto Porter starts the second half instead of Jonathan Kuminga. Given how impressive Porter was in that first half, I can’t say I’m surprised. – 9:56 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Otto Porter Jr. starting the second half in place of Jonathan Kuminga. Porter just had his best half of the playoffs. – 9:55 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Otto Porter Jr. has been arguably the best player on the floor tonight. Feels like a good to re-plug my feature on him from Thursday: sfchronicle.com/sports/warrior… – 9:33 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
If Otto Porter plays the way he did early in the season, the Warriors are going to be very hard to beat. – 9:23 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Otto Porter Jr drains his first 3 in 7 years. Top of the circle. All net.
Look out – 9:23 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Otto Porter Jr. has been that dude tonight. 3-3 from the field and he’s been everywhere defensively. – 9:22 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Otto Porter is a +16 already tonight. He was a +17 in Game 2. He’s 2 of 15 from 3 in the playoffs, but remains a steady part of the rotation for several reasons. Rebounding loudest among them. He has 20 rebounds the first 10 quarters of this series. – 9:18 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Otto Porter Jr. is such an essential glue guy. Does all the little things to keep the Warriors humming. Has the best plus-minus on the team this postseason behind Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins. – 9:17 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
Otto Porter has been great all postseason even without hitting open looks. If he can get that part of his game back on track, it’d be invaluable. – 9:17 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Jordan Poole and Otto Porter Jr. are the first players off the bench for the Warriors. They’re out there with Curry, Wiggins and Green. – 8:55 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
While Steve Kerr talked to the starters during timeout, Andre Iguodala demonstrated some defensive stance moves to some of the reserves on the bench. – 8:52 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Warriors coach Steve Kerr on Klay Thompson, who has shot 11 of 38 and 5 of 22 from 3 so far vs Memphis: “Klay has been in a little bit of a rush. I think he’s trying too hard to get himself going and he just needs to be a little more patient.” – 7:45 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Bill Walton’s question to Steve Kerr in the pregame availability:
“How can you get Steph Curry more half-court shots?” – 6:51 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Bill Walton here for Steve Kerr’s pre-game presser and asked what it will take for Steph Curry to get more half-court shots. – 6:51 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Grizzlies center Steven Adams will be back in the lineup tonight. Here’s Steve Kerr on how the Warriors plan to adjust: pic.twitter.com/dZUEnysamy – 6:51 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Steve Kerr on Steven Adams being back and preparing for him:
“It’s been a topic of discussion in our coaches meetings. If they start him, we’ve planned for that.”
He said it doesn’t change their starting lineup. Just changes who matches up against who. – 6:50 PM
