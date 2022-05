Adreian Payne (1991-2022)

Crushing news about Adreian Payne. He developed into a helluva player at MSU by his senior year. But I’ll always remember AP’s relationship with Princess Lacey Holsworth, an 8-year-old who died of cancer. Their bond was incredible as seen in this video: youtu.be/NWVASucWyFw

Adreian Payne, a former Michigan State basketball standout and NBA player, died in a shooting. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a shooting at 1:34 a.m. when the 31-year-old Payne was identified and taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. – 1:34 PM

Steve Kerr offered his condolences to Adreian Payne’s family before his today’s presser. He said Draymond Green is “crushed”. #GoldBlooded

Steve Kerr opens with condolences on the death of Adreian Payne. “Draymond is crushed. They were the best of friends. We’re thinking of them today. Feeling a lot of grief.” – 1:59 PM

Statement from Hawks on Adreian Payne: “We are deeply saddened to hear of the tragic passing of Adreian Payne. Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this difficult time.” – 2:22 PM

