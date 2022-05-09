Adreian Payne (1991-2022)

Former Michigan State basketball star Adreian Payne was shot and killed early Monday morning in Orlando, Florida. A source confirmed Payne’s death to the Free Press on Monday morning. Around noon, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office in Florida announced it responded to a call at 1:37 a.m. of a man who had been shot. Payne was transported to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Deputies arrested a suspect in the shooting, 29-year-old Lawrence Dority, at the scene on a warrant for first-degree murder.
Source: Chris Solari @ Detroit Free Press
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Chris Vivlamore @CVivlamoreAJC
Statement from Hawks on Adreian Payne: “We are deeply saddened to hear of the tragic passing of Adreian Payne. Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this difficult time.” – 2:22 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Steve Kerr opens with condolences on the death of Adreian Payne. “Draymond is crushed. They were the best of friends. We’re thinking of them today. Feeling a lot of grief.” – 1:59 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Steve Kerr offered his condolences to Adreian Payne’s family before his today’s presser. He said Draymond Green is “crushed”. #GoldBlooded – 1:58 PM
Larry Lage @LarryLage
Adreian Payne, a former Michigan State basketball standout and NBA player, died in a shooting. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a shooting at 1:34 a.m. when the 31-year-old Payne was identified and taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. – 1:34 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Adreian Payne, former Michigan State basketball star and first-round NBA draft pick, shot and killed at 31
cbssports.com/nba/news/adrei… – 12:53 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Crushing news about Adreian Payne. He developed into a helluva player at MSU by his senior year. But I’ll always remember AP’s relationship with Princess Lacey Holsworth, an 8-year-old who died of cancer. Their bond was incredible as seen in this video: youtu.be/NWVASucWyFw – 12:40 PM
Diamond Leung @diamond83
Column: Michigan State’s Adreian Payne overcomes to achieve academic success mlive.com/spartans/2012/… – 12:28 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
Former Michigan State standout Adreian Payne dies at age 31: bit.ly/3ykY0u5 – 12:14 PM
Chris Vivlamore @CVivlamoreAJC
Former Hawks draft pick Adreian Payne dies at age 31.
https://t.co/XLPWtuHrtX pic.twitter.com/vWo8y9VHI1 – 11:48 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Adreian Payne dies at 31 sportando.basketball/en/adreian-pay… – 11:12 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Adreian Payne has died at the age of 31
eurohoops.net/en/backstage/1… – 10:30 AM
More on this storyline
Connor Letourneau: Steve Kerr began today’s presser by offering condolences to Adreian Payne. “Draymond is just crushed,” Kerr said. “Devastating news today.” -via Twitter @Con_Chron / May 9, 2022
Monte Poole: The death of Adreian Payne is at least the second in Draymond Green’s Michigan State circle lost to gun violence. He also knew former MSU football player Mylan Hicks, who six years ago was shot and killed in Canada. -via Twitter @MontePooleNBCS / May 9, 2022
