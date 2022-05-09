Grizzlies vs. Warriors: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Memphis Grizzlies (1-2) play against the Golden State Warriors (1-1) at Chase Center
Game Time: 10:00 PM EDT on Monday May 9, 2022
Memphis Grizzlies 35, Golden State Warriors 31 (Q2 03:23)
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Leave it to Otto Porter Jr. to make the Warriors’ first 3 of the night – 11:00 PM
Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1
Have the announcers mentioned the Warriors are 0-15 from three point range? Do they know it? – 10:59 PM
John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann
Was it Draymond that said on a recent podcast that the Warriors could never have a long stretch going 0-fer on 3s? Was that @jj_redick‘s pod? I could be wrong. – 10:58 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
The Grizzlies adjustment to have Golden State miss all these good 3-point looks is working very well. – 10:57 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Something tells me Draymond is going to make the first 3 of the game for the Warriors. – 10:57 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
This game is #MamaPayne ugly. Warriors 0-15 from 3. Grizz struggling with shot selection without Ja – 10:56 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
The Warriors have missed all 15 of their 3’s. It brings back memories when Warriors also faced Grizzlies in 2015 playoffs, and faced skepticism they could win a title because they shot a lot of 3’s. – 10:56 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
That’s 15 straight missed 3s to open this game for the Warriors. More than halfway to that Houston 27 straight missed mark. – 10:56 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Never imagined I would witness the Warriors shoot 0-for-15 from 3! – 10:55 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
The Warriors have been getting to the rim at will all series long. They shouldn’t settle for threes. – 10:54 PM
Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1
Warriors are 0- 11 from three point range. Kings might want to reconsider their coaching choice… – 10:53 PM
Peter Edmiston @peteredmiston
Grizzlies have done a spectacular job of mucking up the game. Much more intense defense, better organized switching, making it hard for the Warriors. If they could throw the ball in the ocean, they’d be up 20. But they can’t and are only up 6. Still, pretty good start. – 10:53 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Warriors 0-11 from 3 and have 10 turnovers and Grizzlies lead by 6. The first two won’t fully sustain. Grizzlies have to start generating more offense. – 10:52 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Remember Warriors fans: Mike Brown ain’t the one out there throwing the ball into the stands. – 10:51 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
ON EVERY STEP 🚫
Carl Steward @stewardsfolly
Warriors need to get Kuminga in this game. So many chances he could have had so far. – 10:51 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Memphis switching everything on-ball with Steph out, but sticking with their matchup off-ball. Has worked well to confuse the Warriors. – 10:50 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Grizzlies up 28-22 and we in the mud. Dillon Brooks needs to wander through a kids dance routine. – 10:50 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
The Warriors have 10 turnovers and are 0-for-11 from 3-point range, yet they’re only down six points. – 10:50 PM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
This feels like a Grit and Grind game. I think that’s a good thing considering the circumstances. Get the Warriors in the mud. – 10:49 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
This is some really ugly shooting. Warriors 0-for-11 from 3. Grizzlies 2-for-14. 10 turnovers already for Golden State. – 10:49 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
It seems the Warriors still haven’t figured out Memphis is overplaying everything – 10:49 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
As a veteran Warriors watcher, I expected them to mess around with Ja out, but this is well beyond even my expectations. – 10:49 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Did you know JJJ and Poole played in high school together? – 10:48 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Little more than two minutes into the second quarter, and the Warriors have nine turnovers. – 10:47 PM
Ric Bucher @RicBucher
Andre Iguodala promised himself he’d take time to enjoy his second ride with the Warriors. He just never expected it to be this bumpy… foxsports.com/stories/nba/an… – 10:47 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Great slow pace and defense for the Grizzlies sans Ja Morant to hold the Warriors to 20 points in the first quarter. Golden State was 0-for-10 from 3-point range in the first quarter and shot 39.1 percent from the field. – 10:44 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Grizz have concentrated more on taking away the rim. I’m guessing at some point the Warriors will hit a 3, but there’s at least variance on those vs the layups they gave up last game. – 10:43 PM
Ryan McDonough @McDNBA
The Grizzlies did win 80% of their games without Ja – and Ja missed 25 games… – 10:43 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
After 1: Warriors trail Grizzlies 24-20
-6 turnovers, 5 MEM pts (MEM: 1 turnover, 0 GSW pts)
-Curry 6 (0/4 from 3, now 5/23 over last 2plus games
-17-10 rebounding edge
-39pct FG, 0/10 from 3 – 10:43 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
After the 1st qtr, Grizzlies up 24-20.
Defense (3 blocks, 2 steals and 5pts off 6 Golden State turnovers), 16 Pts in the paint, and 9 assists on 11 made FGs! – 10:42 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
a wrap for the first quarter.
we lead 24-20.
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Grizzlies have slowed the game down, played good defense and gotten just enough halfcourt offense to lead, 24-20. – 10:42 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
The Warriors shot chart from the first quarter. 0-10 from three, Steph and Klay both 0-4. pic.twitter.com/zqaXeGBxka – 10:41 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
End of 1:
Grizzlies lead 24-20
That’s the good. They also held the Warriors to 39.1% shooting. I don’t know how sustainable that is, considering Golden State missed some good looks. Warriors 0-10 on 3-pointers.
Grizzlies had nine first quarter assists. That ball is moving. – 10:41 PM
End of 1:
Grizzlies lead 24-20
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Grizzlies have a 24-20 first-quarter lead over the Warriors. Amazing that it is even that close with the Warriors missing all 10 of their 3’s. Warriors are beating the Grizzlies on the boards (17-10) – 10:40 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Warriors missed all 10 of their first quarter 3s and turned it over seven times. Steph Curry 0 of 4 from deep, Klay Thompson 0 of 4. Curry is 10 of 35 from 3 in this series. – 10:40 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
END OF Q1: Golden State trails Memphis, 24-20. The Warriors are 0-for-10 from 3, with Klay Thompson and Steph Curry accounting for eight of those misses. – 10:40 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Grizzlies lead 24-20 after one quarter. Warriors shot 0-for-10 from 3. – 10:40 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Grizzlies are 2-for-11 from three and STILL outshooting the Warriors from deep lol – 10:40 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Warriors have started 0-10 from 3-point range with 6 turnovers yet they only trail by 4. – 10:39 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Steph 0-4 from 3, Klay 0-4. Not a strong sign. Both have gotten good looks, but a couple have been forced – 10:38 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
pick & roll perfection
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Really clean start from the Morant-less Grizzlies, who have 7 assists and just one turnover. Meanwhile, the Warriors have as many assists (5) as turnovers (5). – 10:33 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Kicks update: Stephen Curry is wearing special shoes tonight to honor the late Craig Sager. The shoes will be signed by Curry and auctioned off on Wednesday at https://t.co/vsBufPkLJL. pic.twitter.com/wxDyww5NpL – 10:31 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
every Kyle Anderson jumper is a challenge to see if he can shoot slower than the last time. – 10:30 PM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
Steven Adams looked perfectly capable of hanging in this game defensively during those opening 8 mins. Good early sign for the Grizzlies. – 10:29 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Steven Adams is getting the ball around the top of the key looking to make plays, but the Warriors are doing a good job of denying the basketball. Stephen Curry noticeably did a good job on Desmond Bane. Adams and Bane connected on a lot of those plays throughout the season. – 10:29 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Got to wonder if the Warriors’ slow start will be enough for Steve Kerr (Mike Brown?) to start Otto Porter Jr. or Jordan Poole in Game 5. Both have been plus-minus wizards in this series. – 10:29 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Brooks is getting Poole on defense and Ziaire Williams has Curry. Interesting choice. – 10:28 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Look for the Grizz to go at Poole and Curry with Kyle Anderson like we just saw. – 10:28 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Jaren Jackson Jr. is back. This was his normal sub pattern anyway. Bathroom break? – 10:26 PM
Chris Herring @Herring_NBA
Not necessarily expecting much of Memphis tonight. But they were great at turning teams over when Ja was out this year. Defense clamps down a lot harder. si.com/.amp/nba/2022/… – 10:25 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Warriors’ two best plus/minus players in this series have been Otto Porter (+49) and Jordan Poole (+45). Nobody else better than +13 entering the night. Neither Porter/Poole are starting. Warriors down 13-8 first 5.5 minutes tonight. Poole about to enter. – 10:24 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Stoppage, and Jaren Jackson Jr. leaves the floor and heads into the tunnel. Not sure what that’s about. – 10:23 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
That’s 8 points and four turnovers in the first five and a half minutes for the Warriors. Another slow start – 10:23 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Jordan Poole is checking in for the first time tonight after the timeout. – 10:23 PM
Trey Kerby @treykerby
Steven Adams earned the Music Dance Experience pic.twitter.com/84jGwrRUsZ – 10:22 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Dillon Brooks, booed each time he has touched the ball, has not been shy in his return. He has launched four shots in his first four minutes. – 10:21 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Dillon Brooks is getting booed every. single. time. he touches the ball. – 10:21 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Warriors are giving up a lot of open 3s early. Memphis just isn’t taking advantage. Both teams are a combined 0-8 from distance. – 10:20 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
3 new Grizzlies starters: Tyus Jones, Dillon Brooks, Steven Adams
ICYMI, the lookahead for Game 4 after Grizzlies lost Game 3 and Ja Morant @TheAthletic
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Steven Adams has been a difference maker early in Game 4. Follow @Fred Katz for more details – 10:18 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Steven Adams with a dunk and a grab of the help defender, then another dunk running the floor. – 10:18 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
The fans here in the Chase Center are letting Dillon Brooks know how they feel about him. – 10:18 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Not surprisingly, Dillon Brooks is getting booed every time he gets the ball. – 10:18 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
As expected, Warriors fans are booing Dillon Brooks. Airballs his first 3-point attempt of the night and the crowd went crazy.
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Warriors PA announcer saved Dillon Brooks for last. pic.twitter.com/J8Ad2cRDNQ – 10:14 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Dillon Brooks received raucous boos when his name was called during the starting lineup. Brooks, of course, delivered GPII the blow while he was midair that led to him suffering a fractured elbow. – 10:13 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Thunderous boos drown out Dillon Brooks’ name when announced in the Grizzlies’ starting lineup. Steven Adams will start for the Grizz as well for the first time in this series. – 10:11 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Warriors fans greet Dillon Brooks with loud boos pic.twitter.com/CvUjWClvjb – 10:11 PM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
The public address guy really elongated the Dillon Brooks introduction (and did it last) just to make sure the Chase Center boos got as loud as possible. – 10:11 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Nice warm welcome for Dillon Brooks. pic.twitter.com/xcdLVHruGC – 10:11 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Grizzlies have to shock the world now to make it 4 2-2 series and then we’ll really be onto something – 10:11 PM
Bill Herenda @billherenda
Talking @Sacramento Kings hiring Mike Brown with @KittyONealSac bit.ly/3L0lLKo @Golden State Warriors @iHeartRadio #SacramentoProud #NBA – 10:01 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
HANDS UP IF YOU LOVE PLAYOFF HOOPS pic.twitter.com/6B1Cgv8Rl5 – 10:00 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Following an injury in Game 3, Ja Morant is listed as doubtful for Game 4 with knee soreness against the Warriors on Monday. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/05/08/inj… – 10:00 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
straight out the gates, let’s get it pic.twitter.com/kimrZWyPGL – 9:59 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Exciting news! Tomorrow morning we will have @Quincy Pondexter on Rise & Grind.
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
Game 4. No Ja Morant. Steven Adams to the rescue. pic.twitter.com/zsGv0za4fo – 9:47 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Dillon Brooks on flagrantly fouling Gary Payton II: ‘I jumped, and he adjusted’ nba.nbcsports.com/2022/05/09/dil… – 9:46 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
Stephen Curry is honoring NBA legend Craig Sager tonight, with special Curry 9 shoes inspired by the suit & tie that Sager wore during their final postgame interview in 2016.
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Draymond’s kicks tonight pay homage to his college teammate, Adreian Payne 💚 pic.twitter.com/CHRMFrhBKz – 9:36 PM
Golden State Warriors PR @WarriorsPR
Tonight’s Starting Lineups: pic.twitter.com/6bX1kY3Quo – 9:36 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Warriors are sticking with the same starting five:
Steph Curry
Klay Thompson
Andrew Wiggins
Jonathan Kuminga
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
you see it 🦄
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Steven Adams is returning to the Grizzlies starting lineup tonight. The Warriors are starting Jonathan Kuminga again in Game 4.
Steph Curry
Klay Thompson
Andrew Wiggins
Jonathan Kuminga
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
GAME 4 STARTERS vs. @Golden State Warriors
〽️ @Tyus Jones
〽️ @Desmond Bane
〽️ @Dillon Brooks
〽️ @jarenjacksonjr
〽️ @RealStevenAdams
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Feels like a good time to re-plug today’s story on Mike Brown’s time with Golden State, and how it prepared him to take over a rebuild in Sacramento: sfchronicle.com/sports/warrior… – 9:29 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
The latest on Ja Morant, who’s expected to miss tonight’s game with a knee injury: sfchronicle.com/sports/warrior… – 9:28 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
the warm up.
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Tonight @Stephen Curry is honoring Craig Sager’s longtime impact on the NBA with a special edition Curry 9 💛 pic.twitter.com/de2lYcW695 – 9:27 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Grizzlies rule Ja Morant out. Taylor Jenkins says the point guard’s status will be evaluated day by day espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 9:23 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
surprised himself with the bounce 😂
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Klay Thompson warms up before Game 4 pic.twitter.com/DQyiurwUFA – 9:12 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
#Nets‘ Seth Curry has successful ankle surgery nypost.com/2022/05/09/net… via @nypostsports – 9:07 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
Grizzlies Ja Morant has been downgraded to OUT for tonight’s game 4. – 9:06 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
feeeeelin’ it
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
pov: bag work with @De’Anthony Melton pic.twitter.com/tjvG8wAEv7 – 9:04 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Jordan Poole called this experience with Jaren Jackson Jr. the peak moment of his career so far.
How rap battles, summer workouts, and contrasting personalities of former high school roommates led to a playoff showdown.
“He got to see me.”
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Morant out with sore knee; Kerr tests positive for COVID, will not coach Warriors in Game 4 nba.nbcsports.com/2022/05/09/ste… – 8:53 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Steph Curry will be wearing special shoes tonight to honor the late Craig Sager. The shoes will be signed by Curry and auctioned off on Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/TpsqKxM6aJ – 8:52 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
monday night, we’re ready.
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
COVID brought Warriors and Kings fans together, for at least one night? – 8:44 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“Shoutout to Monty Williams, Coach of the Year. What a special season the Suns have had. Remarkable what him and his coaching staff are doing. Just want to give him a lot of props on receiving Coach of the Year award. He’s doing a hell of a job.” Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins. – 8:42 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
The Grizzlies are +36 when Ja is on the court this playoffs.
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Warriors’ Steve Kerr to miss Game 4 vs. Grizzlies after testing positive for COVID-19; Mike Brown to fill in as head coach
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Grizzlies All-Star Ja Morant (knee) and Warriors coach Steve Kerr (COVID) OUT Game 4.
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Tyus Jones will get the start for the Grizzlies in Game 4 tonight in place of Ja Morant – 8:34 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins said he reached out to Warriors head coach Steve Kerr to offer well wishes after contracting Covid. Jenkins also gave a shot out to Suns head coach Monty Williams for being named NBA head coach of the year. Jenkins finished second. – 8:34 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Taylor Jenkins listed Ja Morant as “day-to-day.” Tyus Jones will start in Ja’s place. – 8:33 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Taylor Jenkins says Ja Morant will continue to be evaluated and taken day by day. He said they will continue to work with doctors on Morant’s right knee. – 8:33 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Taylor Jenkins again says Ja Morant will be further evaluated and so no update. He is out. – 8:33 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins sends best wishes to Steve Kerr, sent him a text a while ago after finding out his diagnosis. Also, Ja Morant is OUT tonight – 8:33 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Ja Morant will be OUT tonight for Game 4. He’s considered day to day. – 8:32 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Ja Morant is OUT for Game 4 with what the Grizzlies are calling “knee soreness.” – 8:32 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins says Ja Morant will not play tonight with the knee soreness. They’re taking things day-by-day with further evaluation. – 8:32 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins said Ja Morant will be out tonight in Game 4. – 8:32 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Per Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins on Ja Morant vs Warriors: he’s out – 8:32 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins said he “wants to send his best” to Steve Kerr. Also shouts out Monty Williams for winning coach of the year award – 8:32 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Warriors are 11-0 in playoff games with Mike Brown as the acting head coach. Will they move to 12-0 tonight? – 8:26 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Mike Brown to in fact serve as acting head coach for the Warriors tonight as Steve Kerr has entered COVID-19 health & safety protocols. The same day as news became official that Brown will be the new head coach of the Sacramento Kings. – 8:26 PM
Golden State Warriors PR @WarriorsPR
Warriors Head Coach Steve Kerr has entered Health & Safety protocols. Mike Brown will serve as Acting Head Coach for the Warriors. – 8:24 PM
Sean Kelley @SeanKelleyLive
Mike Brown will coach the Warriors tonight. Steve Kerr is in Covid protocol. – 8:23 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Kings coach Mike Brown is Warriors assistant coach Mike Brown but acting as Warriors head coach Mike Brown tonight.
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Steve Kerr has tested positive for COVID, per Warriors. Mike Brown, recently named coach of the Sacramento Kings, will serve as head coach tonight. – 8:22 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Steve Kerr has tested positive for Covid-19, per Warriors. Lead assistant and soon-to-be Sacramento Kings head coach Mike Brown will lead the Warriors in tonight’s game. – 8:20 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Warriors say Mike Brown will coach Game 4 tonight because Steve Kerr has tested positive for COVID-19. – 8:20 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Warriors say coach Steve Kerr tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss Game 4 vs. Grizzlies. Mike Brown will serve as coach. – 8:20 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
No Steve Kerr tonight for Warriors. Tested positive for Covid. Mike Brown takes over for Game 4 vs Grizzlies – 8:19 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Steve Kerr tested positive for Covid, the Warriors say. Mike Brown will coach tonight – 8:19 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Warriors coach Steve Kerr has tested positive for COVID. Mike Brown will coach tonight. – 8:18 PM
Howard Beck @HowardBeck
Steve Kerr has tested positive for Covid and will not coach tonight, Warriors just announced. Mike Brown will coach tonight’s game. – 8:18 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Warriors said that Steve Kerr tested positive for COVID-19 and won’t coach Game 4 today. Mike Brown will step in as the interim coach – 8:18 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Steve Kerr has tested positive for Covid-19, per Warriors. He just found out. Mike Brown will step in as the coach tonight. – 8:18 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Steve Kerr tested positive for COVID. Mike Brown will coach for Warriors tonight. – 8:18 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Steve Kerr has entered health and safety protocols. Mike Brown will coach the Warriors tonight. – 8:18 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
New Game Theory Podcast LIVE forthcoming.
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Dillon Brooks says he ‘didn’t mean’ to injure Gary Payton II and that he didn’t understand what Steve Kerr meant by ‘broke the code’ comment espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 7:39 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Ja Morant this postseason leads the Grizzlies in points, rebounds, assists, steals. I know they were terrific without him in the regular season, but that’s a lot of ground to cover if he can’t go – 7:38 PM
Andrew Sharp @andrewsharp
Can Taylor Jenkins and the Grizzlies be fined for handling the Ja injury in the lamest way imaginable? – 7:23 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
I wrote on how Mike Brown’s time with the Warriors prepared him to rebuild the Kings: sfchronicle.com/sports/warrior… – 7:17 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Erik Spoelstra third in NBA voting for Coach of the Year:
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
It’s about that time Warriors fans. Drop your predictions for Game 4 tonight. – 6:49 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
The Nets say Seth Curry had successful ankle surgery today pic.twitter.com/K4nFTBokXX – 6:41 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
“I like getting booed. I like guys against me. It gets me going even more.” — Dillon Brooks dailymemphian.com/section/sports… – 6:37 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Obviously going to be tough for the Grizz without Ja Morant. But this is a major opportunity for some guys to continue to get playoff experience and make big plays. – 6:31 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Here’s a look at three different observations from the Warriors’ blowout win over the Grizzlies in Game 3. warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/3-observ… – 6:00 PM
Golden State Warriors PR @WarriorsPR
By The Numbers | Warriors vs. Grizzlies | Game 4 pic.twitter.com/qZKTflL8iy – 5:51 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
“It’s discipline, it’s focus, it’s the full 48.”
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Grizzlies guard Dillon Brooks expressed contrition for Gary Payton II suffered an injury off his Flagrant Foul 2. But Brooks disputed Steve Kerr’s assertion that he “broke the code.” Brooks also has to reach out to Gary Payton II directly https://t.co/Nq5KHi07Yd pic.twitter.com/d9YVfYMmkk – 5:32 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
Last March, the Warriors faced something of an existential crisis. They were on the verge of becoming … normal.
Golden State Warriors @warriors
For every point scored this season, 100 meals are donated to families in need through our partnership with @kpthrive and @AthletesCorner_
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Jaren Jackson Jr. on Adreian Payne: “Never want to see something like that happen. Prayers to his family. Definitely shook us all up. Super tough. I’ve already talked to a lot of alumni. Tough man. Saw Dray this morning. It’s tough on all of us… Life man, it’s precious.” – 5:13 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Warriors remember Adreian Payne, Draymond Green’s slain college teammate and friend
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
See you tonight at Fourth Bluffs.
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Nets say Seth Curry underwent arthroscopic surgery on his ankle and is expected to be fully recovered prior to training camp: pic.twitter.com/gxWZRFt00I – 4:46 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
The Role Player Podcast with @Deshaun Thomas
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Nets say Seth Curry had arthroscopic surgery on his left ankle earlier today. Expected to be ready for training camp. – 4:43 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Nets guard Seth Curry had successful arthroscopic surgery on his left ankle earlier today. The procedure was performed by Dr. Martin O’Malley at the Hospital for Special Surgery. Curry is expected to be fully recovered prior to the start of next season’s training camp, Nets say. – 4:42 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets announce Seth Curry underwent ankle surgery today. Was playing through injury since coming over from Philly. pic.twitter.com/nRnz2wFSA1 – 4:42 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
An update from the Nets on Seth Curry, who had surgery on his ankle: pic.twitter.com/VMboFuOZII – 4:42 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Nets guard Seth Curry underwent surgery on his left ankle and is expected to make full recovery for training camp next season. – 4:42 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
The latest update on Ja Morant, as well as everything Dillon Brooks had to say about the foul and suspension. Right here: dailymemphian.com/section/sports… – 4:37 PM
Peter Edmiston @peteredmiston
Nothing I have heard or seen today gives me any expectation that Ja Morant will play tonight – or probably again in the series. The Grizzlies probably want to leave that door open just to make the Warriors have to prepare for the possibility. But I’d guess it’s quite unlikely. – 4:37 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Otto Porter Jr. officially upgraded to available tonight for the Warriors in Game 4. Had been probable with a right hand contusion. Ja Morant remains doubtful. – 4:34 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Gold Blooded
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
James Wiseman comments on University of Memphis, injuries in his career.
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
“He brought a real level of accountability…”
Golden State Warriors @warriors
“What Mike (Brown) has done for me, for this organization in his six years here, just an incredible contribution.” pic.twitter.com/6SekbALlVZ – 4:02 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
Dillon Brooks spoke Monday morning for the first time since being suspended for his flagrant two foul on Gary Payton II.
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
After the Warriors surged to a blowout win over the Grizzlies in Game 3 to take a 2-1 series lead, NBA Twitter chimed in with different reactions. warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/nba-twit… – 4:00 PM
