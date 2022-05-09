Ja Morant ruled out for Game 4

Anthony Slater: Ja Morant is officially out tonight for Game 4.
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Grizzlies rule Ja Morant out. Taylor Jenkins says the point guard’s status will be evaluated day by day espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 9:23 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
Grizzlies Ja Morant has been downgraded to OUT for tonight’s game 4. – 9:06 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Grizzlies All-Star Ja Morant (knee) and Warriors coach Steve Kerr (COVID) OUT Game 4.
Tyus Jones will start for Morant, Memphis coach Taylor Jenkins said. #NBAPlayoffs2022 – 8:35 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Tyus Jones will get the start for the Grizzlies in Game 4 tonight in place of Ja Morant – 8:34 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Taylor Jenkins says Ja Morant will continue to be evaluated and taken day by day. He said they will continue to work with doctors on Morant’s right knee. – 8:33 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Taylor Jenkins again says Ja Morant will be further evaluated and so no update. He is out. – 8:33 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins sends best wishes to Steve Kerr, sent him a text a while ago after finding out his diagnosis. Also, Ja Morant is OUT tonight – 8:33 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Ja Morant will be OUT tonight for Game 4. He’s considered day to day. – 8:32 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Ja Morant is OUT for Game 4 with what the Grizzlies are calling “knee soreness.” – 8:32 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins says Ja Morant will not play tonight with the knee soreness. They’re taking things day-by-day with further evaluation. – 8:32 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins said Ja Morant will be out tonight in Game 4. – 8:32 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Per Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins on Ja Morant vs Warriors: he’s out – 8:32 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Ja Morant this postseason leads the Grizzlies in points, rebounds, assists, steals. I know they were terrific without him in the regular season, but that’s a lot of ground to cover if he can’t go – 7:38 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Obviously going to be tough for the Grizz without Ja Morant. But this is a major opportunity for some guys to continue to get playoff experience and make big plays. – 6:31 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
The latest update on Ja Morant, as well as everything Dillon Brooks had to say about the foul and suspension. Right here: dailymemphian.com/section/sports… – 4:37 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Otto Porter Jr. officially upgraded to available tonight for the Warriors in Game 4. Had been probable with a right hand contusion. Ja Morant remains doubtful. – 4:34 PM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
Taylor Jenkins said Ja Morant had an MRI but declined to reveal the results. Jaren Jackson said he found out more about Morant’s injury today and “it’s definitely sad.” There are some dots you can maybe connect there. – 3:58 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Scenes from the end of Grizzlies shootaround: Dillon Brooks and Taylor Jenkins to the side in deep conversation,, Kyle Anderson still confused about that first tech, Ja Morant still walking with a pronounced limp. – 3:57 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Ja Morant underwent an MRI but coach Taylor Jenkins wouldn’t reveal the results. He’s being termed “doubtful” for Game 4 tonight – 3:50 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Ja Morant didn’t go through shootaround. Asked what injury specifically is, Taylor Jenkins said the injury is still being evaluated. He said Morant underwent an MRI but he won’t say the results. Asked if Morant will try to warmup before game, Jenkins said still to be determined. – 3:49 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Taylor Jenkins said Ja Morant didn’t do much at shootaround today. – 3:48 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins asked specifics of Ja Morant’s knee injury & severity of it: “We’re still working through that.” Jenkins added that Morant took an MRI, but declined to share the results – 3:47 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins said that Ja Morant remains “doubtful” for Game 4 and will continue to be reevaluated before gametime – 3:46 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Jaren Jackson Jr. was asked what’s different about the team without Ja Morant playing.
Ja Morant as he’s walking by in the background:
“Just tell ‘em y’all 20-5!” – 3:41 PM
Jaren Jackson Jr. was asked what’s different about the team without Ja Morant playing.
Ja Morant as he’s walking by in the background:
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Question: “What’s different about you guys when Ja doesn’t play?”
Ja Morant yells from behind the curtain: “Tell him y’all 20-5!!!” – 3:39 PM
Question: “What’s different about you guys when Ja doesn’t play?”
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
The way Ja Morant was limping around the court during the open portion of Grizzlies shootaround, doubtful seems like a generous designation. We’ll know more soon when Taylor Jenkins speaks. Jaren Jackson Jr. talking as if Ja isn’t playing. – 3:33 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Ja Morant is on the court at the end of shootaround in sweats. He hasn’t been doing any on-court work. – 3:26 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Talking Ja Morant and Grizzlies before their Game 4 shootaround on This Just In! pic.twitter.com/x99gFarqyT – 3:01 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Ja Morant walking in for Grizzlies shootaround this morning pic.twitter.com/RX4ttWFxjv – 2:30 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Steve Kerr on if the Grizzlies are without Ja Morant (who is listed as doubtful) tonight: “Memphis went 20-5 without him. They’re a hell-of-a-team…We’ll be prepared either way.” – 2:07 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Steve Kerr on if Ja Morant doesn’t play for the Grizzlies tonight: “Memphis went 20-5 without him. They’re a hell of a team. … They’re really deep.” – 2:07 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Warriors injury report lists Otto Porter Jr. as ‘probable’ with a right hand contusion.
Grizzlies still list Ja Morant as ‘doubtful’ with right knee soreness. – 1:40 PM
Warriors injury report lists Otto Porter Jr. as ‘probable’ with a right hand contusion.
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Following an injury in Game 3, Ja Morant is listed as doubtful for Game 4 with knee soreness against the Warriors on Monday. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/05/08/inj… – 1:00 PM
Peter Edmiston @peteredmiston
I certainly hope Ja Morant can play. It cannot be overstated how badly the Grizzlies need him. So far in this series, the Grizzlies have been outscored by 50 points/100 possessions in the 29 minutes Ja Morant has not played. THAT’S A NEGATIVE FIFTY NET RATING. YIKES. – 12:32 PM
Peter Edmiston @peteredmiston
The knee injury obscures a lot but Ja Morant had an incredible game, really was fantastic not only as an offensive weapon but also as a leader – his body language was really good throughout the game. Kept working hard. That was good to see. – 12:15 PM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
COLUMN: Does this dream Memphis Grizzlies season have one more miracle without Ja Morant left in it? This series against Golden State depends on it now.
commercialappeal.com/story/sports/c… – 12:00 PM
COLUMN: Does this dream Memphis Grizzlies season have one more miracle without Ja Morant left in it? This series against Golden State depends on it now.
Chris Sheridan @sheridanhoops
The #Grizzies are 10-point ‘dogs tonight because Ja Morant is supposedly out. But is he? Also, a couple of player props look nice for #Celtics: usblog.betway.com/nba/nba-playof… – 11:56 AM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
ja morant is expected to miss tonight’s game, but still leads the postseason in total points and assist rate. here’s a look at how he’s been defended in the playoffs, by two teams that believe in different things: si.com/nba/2022/05/09… – 10:37 AM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
In this episode of the Warriors’ Multiverse, you’ll hear a breakdown of what happened between Jordan Poole and Ja Morant, how long this series will last, and more.
#DubNation
In this episode of the Warriors’ Multiverse, you’ll hear a breakdown of what happened between Jordan Poole and Ja Morant, how long this series will last, and more.
#DubNation
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
Steve Kerr’s perspective vs. Taylor Jenkins’ perspective.
Jenkins says his team is not trying to get caught up in narratives, yet he, Ja Morant, and Jarren Jackson Jr. all insinuated on Saturday that the play was out of line. pic.twitter.com/ZEgmprxrJD – 8:59 PM
Steve Kerr’s perspective vs. Taylor Jenkins’ perspective.
Mark Medina: Taylor Jenkins listed Ja Morant as “day-to-day.” Tyus Jones will start in Ja’s place. -via Twitter @MarkG_Medina / May 9, 2022
Peter Edmiston: Nothing I have heard or seen today gives me any expectation that Ja Morant will play tonight – or probably again in the series. The Grizzlies probably want to leave that door open just to make the Warriors have to prepare for the possibility. But I’d guess it’s quite unlikely. -via Twitter @peteredmiston / May 9, 2022
