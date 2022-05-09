Ja Morant visibly limping during Grizzlies shootaround

Mark Giannotto: The way Ja Morant was limping around the court during the open portion of Grizzlies shootaround, doubtful seems like a generous designation. We’ll know more soon when Taylor Jenkins speaks. Jaren Jackson Jr. talking as if Ja isn’t playing.
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Peter Edmiston @peteredmiston
Nothing I have heard or seen today gives me any expectation that Ja Morant will play tonight – or probably again in the series. The Grizzlies probably want to leave that door open just to make the Warriors have to prepare for the possibility. But I’d guess it’s quite unlikely. – 4:37 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Otto Porter Jr. officially upgraded to available tonight for the Warriors in Game 4. Had been probable with a right hand contusion. Ja Morant remains doubtful. – 4:34 PM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
Taylor Jenkins said Ja Morant had an MRI but declined to reveal the results. Jaren Jackson said he found out more about Morant’s injury today and “it’s definitely sad.” There are some dots you can maybe connect there. – 3:58 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Scenes from the end of Grizzlies shootaround: Dillon Brooks and Taylor Jenkins to the side in deep conversation,, Kyle Anderson still confused about that first tech, Ja Morant still walking with a pronounced limp. – 3:57 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Ja Morant underwent an MRI but coach Taylor Jenkins wouldn’t reveal the results. He’s being termed “doubtful” for Game 4 tonight – 3:50 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Ja Morant didn’t go through shootaround. Asked what injury specifically is, Taylor Jenkins said the injury is still being evaluated. He said Morant underwent an MRI but he won’t say the results. Asked if Morant will try to warmup before game, Jenkins said still to be determined. – 3:49 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Taylor Jenkins said Ja Morant didn’t do much at shootaround today. – 3:48 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins asked specifics of Ja Morant’s knee injury & severity of it: “We’re still working through that.” Jenkins added that Morant took an MRI, but declined to share the results – 3:47 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Jaren Jackson Jr. was asked what’s different about the team without Ja Morant playing.
Ja Morant as he’s walking by in the background:
“Just tell ‘em y’all 20-5!” – 3:41 PM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
The way Ja Morant was limping around the court during the open portion of Grizzlies shootaround, doubtful seems like a generous designation. We’ll know more soon when Taylor Jenkins speaks. Jaren Jackson Jr. talking as if Ja isn’t playing. – 3:33 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Ja Morant is on the court at the end of shootaround in sweats. He hasn’t been doing any on-court work. – 3:26 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Talking Ja Morant and Grizzlies before their Game 4 shootaround on This Just In! pic.twitter.com/x99gFarqyT – 3:01 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Ja Morant walking in for Grizzlies shootaround this morning pic.twitter.com/RX4ttWFxjv – 2:30 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Steve Kerr on if the Grizzlies are without Ja Morant (who is listed as doubtful) tonight: “Memphis went 20-5 without him. They’re a hell-of-a-team…We’ll be prepared either way.” – 2:07 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Steve Kerr on if Ja Morant doesn’t play for the Grizzlies tonight: “Memphis went 20-5 without him. They’re a hell of a team. … They’re really deep.” – 2:07 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Warriors injury report lists Otto Porter Jr. as ‘probable’ with a right hand contusion.
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Following an injury in Game 3, Ja Morant is listed as doubtful for Game 4 with knee soreness against the Warriors on Monday. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/05/08/inj… – 1:00 PM
Peter Edmiston @peteredmiston
I certainly hope Ja Morant can play. It cannot be overstated how badly the Grizzlies need him. So far in this series, the Grizzlies have been outscored by 50 points/100 possessions in the 29 minutes Ja Morant has not played. THAT’S A NEGATIVE FIFTY NET RATING. YIKES. – 12:32 PM
Peter Edmiston @peteredmiston
The knee injury obscures a lot but Ja Morant had an incredible game, really was fantastic not only as an offensive weapon but also as a leader – his body language was really good throughout the game. Kept working hard. That was good to see. – 12:15 PM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
COLUMN: Does this dream Memphis Grizzlies season have one more miracle without Ja Morant left in it? This series against Golden State depends on it now.
Chris Sheridan @sheridanhoops
The #Grizzies are 10-point ‘dogs tonight because Ja Morant is supposedly out. But is he? Also, a couple of player props look nice for #Celtics: usblog.betway.com/nba/nba-playof… – 11:56 AM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
ja morant is expected to miss tonight’s game, but still leads the postseason in total points and assist rate. here’s a look at how he’s been defended in the playoffs, by two teams that believe in different things: si.com/nba/2022/05/09… – 10:37 AM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
In this episode of the Warriors’ Multiverse, you’ll hear a breakdown of what happened between Jordan Poole and Ja Morant, how long this series will last, and more.
#DubNation
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
Steve Kerr’s perspective vs. Taylor Jenkins’ perspective.
Geoff Calkins @geoff_calkins
It appears the Grizzlies will be without Ja Morant for Game 4. On Ja, Jordan Poole, Steve Kerr, Dillon Brooks and a series that has taken a dismal turn. dailymemphian.com/subscriber/sec… – 8:10 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Grizzlies officially list Ja Morant as doubtful with knee soreness. – 8:03 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
The NBA’s latest injury report is out. Ja Morant is officially listed as doubtful for Game 4 against the Warriors Monday night with right knee soreness. – 8:02 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
The Memphis Grizzlies list Ja Morant as “doubtful” for Game 4 and say he has right knee soreness. – 8:00 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Ja Morant is officially listed as doubtful with knee soreness by the Grizzlies for Game 4. – 8:00 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Ja Morant is doubtful to play Sunday against the Warriors, per the injury report. – 8:00 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Ja Morant likely out for Game 4 with knee injury; League will take no action with Poole nba.nbcsports.com/2022/05/08/ja-… – 7:17 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Ja Morant likely will be out for Game 4 according to Taylor Jenkins. The NBA will not take any disciplinary action after reviewing the play the Grizzlies believe “triggered” Morant’s knee injury: espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 6:43 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Ja Morant is unlikely to play on Monday with a knee injury. dailymemphian.com/section/sports… – 5:47 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Can confirm that the league will not be taking any further action involving the Jordan Poole play with Ja Morant that the Grizzlies feel led to Morant’s knee injury. – 5:45 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
I can’t recall another time when a team has gone this long without saying what a player’s injury is. Usually, there’s a general descriptor, like “knee soreness” or something. No word from the Grizzlies on Ja Morant yet, beyond that it’s a knee. Taylor Jenkins declined to say more – 5:41 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
No action will be taken against Golden State’s Jordan Poole for his Game 3 contact on Memphis’ Ja Morant, NBA says.
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
No further review on the play between Ja Morant and Jordan Poole yesterday, a league source tells @YahooSports – 5:33 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Case closed. I’m told the NBA is not handing out any punishment in regards to the Jordan Poole-Ja Morant play. – 5:33 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
There will be no action taken from the NBA on the Jordan Poole, Ja Morant play from Game 3. – 5:33 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Tyus Jones called it an “interesting play” when describing the Jordan Poole play on Ja Morant. He added that he believes that there are no dirty players in this series and believes that Poole was not intentionally trying to injure Morant in any kind of way. – 5:22 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Ja Morant injury update: Grizzlies star expected to miss Game 4 vs. Warriors with knee injury
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Tyus Jones says Ja Morant’s “spirits are good.” Jones says he doesn’t think that Jordan Poole or anybody else is a dirty player but added “it’s an interesting play… I don’t think he was trying to injure 12 by any means.” – 5:18 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Taylor Jenkins would not say what the exact injury is to Ja Morant other than it is a knee injury. – 5:16 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins said that Zach Kleiman has been in touch with the league office about the Ja Morant-Jordan Poole play. But Jenkins didn’t have anything to add on what the league office’s feedback has been – 5:15 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Ja Morant is unlikely to play Monday night in Game 4, per Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins. – 5:14 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Taylor Jenkins said the team watched film today and some players will go to the arena and get some shots up. Jenkins says Ja Morant was not able to do anything today due to his knee. – 5:14 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Coach Jenkins said there’s a good chance that Ja Morant does not play in Game 4.
StatMuse @statmuse
Reminder: The Grizzlies are 20-5 without Ja Morant this season. pic.twitter.com/aBfZx0G2Th – 5:14 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Taylor Jenkins says Zach Kleiman has been in communication with the league about the play that the Grizzlies feel Ja Morant got injured on involving Jordan Poole. – 5:13 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Ja Morant was not able to do anything today as far as workouts or practice. – 5:13 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Grizzlies‘ Ja Morant (right knee) is likely to miss Game 4 vs. Warriors, coach Taylor Jenkins says. – 5:11 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins on Ja Morant: ‘There’s probably a really good chance he doesn’t play tomorrow.’ – 5:11 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Taylor Jenkins says Ja Morant continues to undergo treatment on his knee. – 5:10 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Taylor Jenkins makes it clear that he and the Grizzlies believe that Jordan Poole play where he grabs Ja Morant’s knee led to this injury. “This injury is caused by that play.” – 5:10 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Taylor Jenkins said there is a really good chance Ja Morant will not play tomorrow. He said he is being matter of fact that the injury occurred from Jordan Poole’s grab of his knee. – 5:10 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Taylor Jenkins on Ja Morant: “There’s probably a really good chance he won’t play tomorrow.” – 5:09 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins says Ja Morant is getting further evaluation on his knee now, but there’s a good chance he doesn’t play in Game 4. – 5:09 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Taylor Jenkins says Ja Morant is getting further evaluation on his knee but there’s a chance he doesn’t play in Game 4. – 5:09 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins said “there’s a good chance” that Ja Morant won’t play tomorrow in Game 4, though he said he’s still being evaluated. – 5:09 PM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
Taylor Jenkins on Ja Morant: “There’s probably a really good chance he doesn’t play tomorrow.” – 5:09 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Taylor Jenkins says “there is probably a good chance he doesn’t play tomorrow” when asked about Ja Morant – 5:09 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
“I’m really him. I’m really him.”
Jordan Poole went right back at Ja Morant and the Grizzlies in Game 3. The Warriors are +26 in the non-Steph minutes in this series.
Game 1: +5 in 2nd; +5 in 4Q
Game 2: +5 in 2Q; +3 in 4Q
Game 3: +10 in 2Q; -2 in 4Q
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Steve Kerr after watching the Jordan Poole and Ja Morant incident.
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Steve Kerr with basically a long no comment on the Jordan Poole, Ja Morant play pic.twitter.com/MM0kXLUyuI – 3:54 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Steve Kerr on the Jordan Poole/Ja Morant incident:
Howard Beck @HowardBeck
“I watched the play. There’s nothing to comment on,” Steve Kerr says of the Jordan Poole/Ja Morant play. – 3:53 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Steve Kerr on Jordan Poole/Ja Morant: “I don’t have a take. There’s nothing to comment on.” – 3:52 PM
Drew Hill: Grizzlies are sharing nothing regarding the Morant injury. Jenkins declines to say what the MRI showed. He said they are still evaluating. When asked if he’ll warm up: “TBD” When asked if he could return this series: “He’s doubtful tonight, that’s all I can say.” -via Twitter @DrewHill_DM / May 9, 2022
Mark Medina: Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins said that Ja Morant remains “doubtful” for Game 4 and will continue to be reevaluated before gametime -via Twitter @MarkG_Medina / May 9, 2022
