Joel Embiid on James Harden: 'That's the reason why we brought him'

“That’s the reason why he’s here. That’s the reason why we brought him,” Embiid said. “Since he’s gotten here, he’s been adjusting based on what we need from him whether it’s playmaking and, tonight, just going and getting a bucket. Especially based on how they were guarding everybody else and making tough shots, he’s been doing that his whole career and that’s why he’s here.”
Ramona Shelburne @ramonashelburne
James Harden may not be what he used to be, but he’s what the Sixers needed espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 1:44 AM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
New ESPN story: James Harden played his best game as a Philadelphia 76er, and ensured this Eastern Conference semifinal is headed back to Miami tied up as a result. espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 1:21 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Harden all of Philly was waiting for shows up, leads 76ers past Heat to even series 2-2 nba.nbcsports.com/2022/05/09/har… – 1:08 AM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
2 first-round picks; 1 is a right to swap, the other may be reduced to 2 seconds; Ben Simmons; Seth Curry; Andre Drummond
That’s what it took to get James Harden, and Sunday was why you got him:
thepaintedlines.com/sixers-tie-ser… – 12:36 AM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
Updated #NBA column: James Harden gives the #Sixers what they crave, helps make this into a winnable series vs the #Heat: https://t.co/f6aRzj9Hvf pic.twitter.com/WUptcvk84U – 12:26 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Five Degrees of Heat from Sunday night’s 116-108 loss to 76ers: sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…
1. James Harden at closing time.
2. Kyle Lowry limps into uncertainty.
3. Jimmy Butler does his part with 40.
4. Suddenly, Heat can’t make a shot.
5. Power shortage means even Markieff – 12:00 AM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
James Harden explained his big 4th quarter to lead Philly to a Game 4 win over the Heat at home #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/05/08/six… via @SixersWire #NBA – 11:53 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Joel Embiid on James Harden’s Game 4 performance: “That’s the reason why he’s here.”
James Harden became the first player with 30+ points, 5+ rebounds, 5+ assists and 5+ 3-pointers in Sixers playoff history, per @StatMuse. pic.twitter.com/FEKqtNul9f – 11:19 PM
Joel Embiid on James Harden’s Game 4 performance: “That’s the reason why he’s here.”
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers center Joel Embiid on what James Harden does best: pic.twitter.com/zMv1Bzvrl3 – 11:16 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers center Joel Embiid on being confident after tying series 2-2 with #Heat: pic.twitter.com/NsZjapkEoF – 11:13 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Joel Embiid says he doesn’t think the #Sixers played their best basketball tonight. Notes that they missed “a bunch of shots”. Adds they have a lot of adjustments and room to grow moving forward – 11:12 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
James Harden, on the difference for him tonight: “I just made shots.”
On Philly’s 8-0 run to start the fourth quarter with Joel Embiid on the bench: “That was the game right there.” – 11:10 PM
James Harden, on the difference for him tonight: “I just made shots.”
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers guard James Harden on being more aggressive with 31 points in the Game 4 win: pic.twitter.com/ItoSmwUzso – 11:09 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Harden on his mindset: “Tie the series up, put them on their heels.” – 11:09 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
“Nothing really changed, man. I just made some shots and that’s a game changer” – James Harden on his performance tonight #Sixers – 11:09 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
How do the 76ers take this effort to Miami? “Joel is going to be able to play,” Doc Rivers cracked (unlike Games 1 and 2). “I’m just saying.” He said we all haven’t seen best of Embiid yet (24 points, 11 boards tonight). – 10:57 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Doc Rivers says he thinks the best is yet to come for Joel Embiid in this series because he’s still getting used to playing with the mask #Sixers – 10:56 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Doc Rivers on Joel Embiid:
“He does everything for us. And we haven’t seen the best of Joel in this series yet… I think the best is yet to come for Joel in this series.” – 10:56 PM
Doc Rivers on Joel Embiid:
StatMuse @statmuse
James Harden is the first player with
30+ PTS
5+ REB
5+ AST
5+ 3PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Harden and Tobias were the only 76ers to make fourth quarter field goals tonight – 10:51 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Doc Rivers said he sensed that James Harden was going to have a big game tonight
Doc Rivers said he sensed that James Harden was going to have a big game tonight
J. Kyle Mann @jkylemann
harden must’ve seen that i compared him to a fainting goat, im just going to assume i motivated him and take credit at every chance – 10:48 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Radio Roulette is LIVE @UnderdogFantasy
– Harden resurrected
– 2-2
– CP3 fouls out
– Luka + Mavs 3
– Flopping
– Reffing
– Complaining
– NBA product
– $100 after-party giveaway to a viewer
Join us ⬇️
youtube.com/watch?v=Nv-7ab… – 10:43 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Observations on the Sixers’ Game 4 win and a cliche James Harden used after Game 2 that comes to mind:
nbcsports.com/philadelphia/s… – 10:43 PM
Observations on the Sixers’ Game 4 win and a cliche James Harden used after Game 2 that comes to mind:
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#NBA column: Joel Embiid, James Harden and #Sixers have made this into a potentially winnable series with the #Heat: https://t.co/f6aRziS6DH #76ers pic.twitter.com/H0PxiLFrls – 10:42 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
James Harden one short of his Sixers’ high scoring total with 31 points on 8-18 from the field and 9-10 from the line. Even when the Sixers didn’t run great offense, he bailed them out.
Sixers survive a Jimmy Butler masterpiece to even the series. Game 5 is on Tuesday. – 10:41 PM
James Harden one short of his Sixers’ high scoring total with 31 points on 8-18 from the field and 9-10 from the line. Even when the Sixers didn’t run great offense, he bailed them out.
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
That’s the James Harden the Sixers hoped they were trading for.
That’s the James Harden the Sixers hoped they were trading for.
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
I would’ve preferred a Harden interview on Inside the NBA over Danny Green – 10:41 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
The player grades following James Harden leading the team to a Game 4 win #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/lists/player-g… via @SixersWire – 10:40 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Paul Reed +3 in 10 minutes
Joel Embiid +5 in 38 minutes
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
NEW: Harden erupts for 16 in the fourth and 76ers beat Heat to tie up playoff series, despite 40 from Butler. All the details from this 116-108 Philadelphia win: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 10:39 PM
Matt Williams @StatsWilliams
James Harden made 4 3-pointers in the 4th quarter against the Heat in Game 4.
James Harden made 4 3-pointers in the 4th quarter against the Heat in Game 4.
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
There’s only been one game in James Harden’s 150-game postseason career where he had more 4th quarter points than the 16 that he had tonight in Game 4 vs Heat
Harden had 17 4th quarter points in Game 4 of 2015 WCF vs Warriors – 10:38 PM
There’s only been one game in James Harden’s 150-game postseason career where he had more 4th quarter points than the 16 that he had tonight in Game 4 vs Heat
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Final stats from the @Philadelphia 76ers, winning, 116-108:
Harden: 31 PTS / 7 REB / 9 AST
Embiid: 24 PTS / 11 REB / 2 AST
Maxey: 18 PTS / 3 REB / 4 AST
Harris: 13 PTS / 6-10 fg / I 4 AST
Green: 11 PTS / 2 REB
Niang: 10 PTS / 3 AST – 10:38 PM
Final: Sixers win 116-108, tying the series at 2-2 as we head back down to Miami for Game 5 on Tuesday. Harden was electric in the 4th and finished with 31 points, 7 rebounds and 9 assists on just 18 field goal attempts. Embiid added 24/11 and Maxey 18. Butler had 40 for Miami. – 10:38 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Final: Sixers 116, Heat 108.
James Harden has his best game as a 76er, putting up 31-7-9 to go along with Joel Embiid’s 24-11 to send this series back to Miami tied 2-2.
Jimmy Butler was spectacular for Miami, finishing with 40 points on 13-for-20 shooting, but it wasn’t enough – 10:38 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Joel Embiid tonight:
24 PTS
11 REB
7-13 FG
Put the word out there. pic.twitter.com/lwF4MfiNXo – 10:38 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
There’s a group of people that will go to their grave believing James Harden is washed. – 10:37 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
James Harden tonight:
31 PTS
7 REB
9 AST
6-10 3P
He scored 16 points in the 4Q. pic.twitter.com/3dCpksLufF – 10:37 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
Brooklyn watching James Harden tonight pic.twitter.com/haUD8zuKVr – 10:37 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Looks like James Harden just pulled Tyrese Maxey, and then Tobias Harris, aside to talk them up for their work over the last few minutes.
It hasn’t just been dominance from Harden tonight. It’s been leadership too. – 10:36 PM
Deonte Burton @DeonteBurton
I don’t want to hear no James harden cheers where was it earlier front runners smh!!! 🤦🏽♂️ – 10:35 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
When James Harden plays like this any team has a chance to win it all – 10:35 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Not sure if that was a box-and-1 or whatever zone, but Harden has broken every defense the Heat have thrown at him. – 10:34 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
This is the Harden the Sixers thought they were getting when they dealt Simmons. He hasn’t shown he can play with the same consistency as he did a few years ago — but it’s still within him from time to time.
Who is that guy for the Heat alongside Butler night after night? – 10:34 PM
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
yup… witnessed these performances many times. Harden is ON tonight. – 10:34 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
Not sure this is Vintage Harden as much as Stepbacks Going In A Lot Harden, but Philly will take it. I wouldn’t change much if I were the Heat. They’ll make more shots and this closing lineup with Oladipo instead of Tucker was effective. They just gotta get Bam going earlier. – 10:34 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
On Thursday I pre-wrote a huge column on James Harden’s contract situation expecting to publish it tonight after the Heat finished the sweep.
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
James Harden with 31 points, including 16 in the fourth quarter. Heat down 11 with 1:07 to play. – 10:34 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
James Harden’s shotmaking has the crowd going insane.
Is the guy still asleep? – 10:33 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
James Harden has been absolutely phenomenal down the stretch tonight.
31 PTS / 7 REB / 9 AST
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
I’ll be honest, I didn’t know either of them had that in them — Maxey with the pass or Harris with the oop. Huge bucket, followed up with another Harden 3 to give him 31 and the Sixers have taken control with a 114-103 lead with just over a minute left. – 10:33 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
James Harden hit the 30 point mark just once in his first 30 games (regular season and playoffs) with the Sixers. He’s up to 28 here on 7-16 shooting in a tight game. 109-101 Sixers with 3 minutes left. – 10:30 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
I’m biased as an ASU guy, but I also just generally enjoy when good players who are routinely slandered by NBA Twitter go off like this. Good for James Harden – 10:30 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
James Harden looking so much more like himself as a scorer today. Sixers are a Finals threat if he keeps this up cause the playmaking has still been at a high level – 10:30 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
James Harden takes – and makes – a catch-and-shoot 3, and Philly has the lead back up to 8 with 3 minutes to go. Harden now up to 28 points, including going 5-for-9 from 3. He’s got 13 points here in the fourth. – 10:30 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Both James Harden and Kendrick Lamar make their long-awaited return on Sunday night – 10:30 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Heat have done a lot of things right over this recent stretch
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
James Harden has rarely looked like himself this year. He looks like himself in the 4th qtr tonight and that spells trouble for Miami – 10:29 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
James Harden is scoring like he took a time machine back to 2020. – 10:29 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Harden needed this game. Turnovers have been a blemish, but he’s calmed the Sixers in this roller coaster of a fourth quarter. – 10:29 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
James Harden with 13 of his team-high 28 points in the fourth quarter, including that 3-pointer to put #Sixers ahead by 8 with 3 minutes left. – 10:29 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
You know James Harden is feeling it when he’s making catch-and-shoot 3s. – 10:29 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Harris whistled for a soft offensive foul for his fifth personal. Then on the other end Harris takes an elbow for what could have been Adebayo’s fifth but no call. Rivers called a timeout so they didn’t review it. Massive swing but Harden keeps on coming. – 10:28 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
The way this group has held it down while Joel has been on the bench has been so, so cool to watch.
At one point holding their biggest lead of the night, with Embiid sitting. Credit to this Maxey/Harden/Harris/Niang/Reed squad.
The @Philadelphia 76ers lead, 101-89, with 7:11 to play. – 10:20 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
In five minutes with Joel Embiid on the bench, Philly outscored Miami 12-4. Huge, huge win for the 76ers, as he should be checking back in with Philly up 101-89 with 7:11 to go. – 10:18 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
And now Miami has to defend Harden/Embiid without fouling for last 7:45 of a game that they trail by 14 – 10:17 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
The way Embiid was covering Butler that third felt a bit aggressive. Better off forcing the long 2s than giving him Curry treatment and letting him scoot by.
Also the Sixers are a lot better with Harris back out there. – 10:12 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
I must say, James Harden has been fantastic tonight and he was really good in Game 3 as well – 10:11 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Huge Harden 3. Sixers up 12, 9:13 to play. Embiid is on the bench. +8 with Embiid on the bench in this stint. – 10:10 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
James. Harden.
His stepback falls, giving the @Philadelphia 76ers their largest lead of the night, 97-85.
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Well, that’s exactly what the 76ers needed to start this fourth quarter. With Joel Embiid on the bench, they hold Miami scoreless over the first 2:47, and go on an 8-0 run. The lead has now ballooned to 12 – and, crucially, Embiid can probably get some more time to rest. – 10:10 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Embiid’s return has been massive because it’s helped keep Paul Reed out of foul trouble. – 10:05 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
It’s easy with hindsight, but had the Sixers traded Simmons for a better supporting cast and built around Jimmy and Embiid, the East would look so, so drastically different right now. – 10:04 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Embiid resting, Paul Reed in. Adebayo coming in. Perhaps the most meaningful minutes of the season. – 10:04 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Jimmy Butler that quarter: 17 points on 5-7 shooting, 1-2 from 3, 6-6 from the line and about 17 successful pump fakes. Still, the Sixers hold an 89-85 lead heading into the 4th. Some (likely) huge non-Embiid minutes coming up. – 10:02 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Right there is the difference in the MVP race:
Jokic had to foul Markieff to send him across the floor the way Embiid just did cleanly. – 10:01 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Butler’s brilliance (32 and counting) keeping Heat afloat (down 89-85 after 3) despite Miami missing 23 of 28 threes.. and foul trouble for Bam and Tucker… and Lowry’s hamstring. Heat a plus 5 for that long stretch with Bam on bench and Embiid in the game. – 10:01 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
76ers 89, Heat 85 thru three. Butler with 32. Heat 5 of 28 on 3s. Embiid with 24. – 10:01 PM
John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann
Oladipo was guarding Harden. Looked like Butler was freelancing here. pic.twitter.com/32ZXJCq8tg – 9:52 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Heat don’t know if they’re in man or zone, Embiid finds Thybulle for the dunk underneath. – 9:47 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Really pivotal minutes here. Bam picked up his 4th foul contesting an Embiid jumper just a few minutes into the 3rd, sending him to the bench early. But Jimmy Butler has been going off, with 12 of Miami’s 16 points to start the 3rd. Sixers up 77-72 with 6:49 left in the third. – 9:40 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
While a small fight broke out next to the media section, Embiid was called for an F1 on the Butler fouul. – 9:35 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Flagrant 1 on Embiid. Not a shocker, got him in the head, it’s one of the few things they’re consistent on – 9:34 PM
John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann
Embiid’s defense has been rather feast or famine today. Some great stuff when he’s able to move his feet, but he’s also been burned a few times. – 9:34 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
That’s gonna be a FF1 on Embiid. Wind up contact to face. Intent doesn’t matter. Yadda yadda yadda – 9:34 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Bad pick-six by Maxey, but Lowry came back from that fast break bucket waddling.
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Sixers up 64-56 at the end of 2, as they regrouped following a Jimmy Butler run which briefly cut the lead to 3. Embiid leads the way with 15, all of which came in the 1st. Harden’s now up to 13, all in the 2nd, to go along with 7 assists. Sixers are shooting 62% from field. – 9:10 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Halftime: Sixers 64, Heat 56. Sixers shot 63.9 percent and 9-of-16 from 3, but 10 turnovers kept the Heat in it. Embiid has 15 points (all in the first) and 5 boards. Harden has 13 points (all in the second), 7 assists and 3 rebounds. – 9:10 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers lead 64-56 at the half. Embiid 15 points, Harden 13, Green 11. Philly is shooting 9-16 on threes. Butler has 15 for the #miamiheat Adebayo with 12. Miami is shooting 4-18 on threes. – 9:09 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Halftime: 76ers 64, Heat 56. 76ers shooting 63.9 percent from the field and 9 of 16 on threes. Heat shooting 4 of 18 on threes. Embiid with 15 points for the 76ers and Butler with 15 points for the Heat. – 9:09 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
The @Philadelphia 76ers lead, 64-56, at halftime of Game 4.
Embiid: 15 PTS / 5 REB
Harden: 13 PTS / 3 REB / 7 AST
Green: 11 PTS / 2 REB
Harris: 8 PTS / 2 REB / 3 AST
Maxey: 7 PTS / 3-4 fg
Team: 63.9% fg / 56.3% 3fg – 9:08 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Well that was an intense half. 76ers 64, Heat 56 at intermission. Embiid 15 for 76ers; Butler 15 for Heat. – 9:08 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Embiid just took Tyler Herro on a switch, stayed in front of his hips, denied a driving lane, and forced a cross-court pass out of bounds. – 9:01 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
So Embiid back to himself for 76ers and Lowry’s future in series now a huge question mark. – 8:50 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Doc Rivers said he wasn’t worried about who Joel Embiid goes up against when asked if Dewayne Dedmon’s absence would make him rethink his rotation.
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Seeing the Bam version we saw in games 1 and 2 since he’s dominating the non-Embiid minutes
But can’t get away from attack when he enters
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Heat win five Embiid-less minutes 16-11.
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Miami has done a great job pushing the ball and getting early offense against the Sixers with Reed in the game. Lowry as always the leader of that.
Dave Early @DavidEarly
They’re calling a really close game on one end of the floor. Green, Harden, Harris have 2 fouls each. 10 personal fouls on Sixers, just 5 on the Heat. Key stat to watch here. – 8:43 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Key minutes with Embiid on the bench. Bam matched up against Paul Reed. Bam dominated this matchup in the first two games. – 8:38 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
That convo all season about maybe the Heat switch too much w/ Bam? That is finally coming into play against Embiid.
Sixers just getting a guard switched onto Embiid and Embiid is getting deep position.
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Doc Rivers has to be happy with the Sixers’ first-quarter shooting. They made 11 of 17 shots (64.7%), including going 4-7 on threes. Embiid has 15 points on 5-6 shooting. They Sixers need to get Harris going, tho. He has 2 points on 1-3 shooting. Harden has 0 on 0-3 shooting. – 8:36 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
After 1: Philly 30, Miami 28. Probably the single-best quarter of the series from a combined execution standpoint – and that’s with the 76ers committing five turnovers and Heat shooting 42 percent (it’s a low bar).
Embiid has 15 for Philly. Tucker and Oladipo have 7 for Miami. – 8:36 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
That was the best played quarter of the series from both teams: Sixers lead it 30-28.
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Embiid had 18 points in all of Game 3. Had 15 in the first quarter tonight. – 8:35 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Sixers up 30-28 at the end of 1. Embiid has 15 on 5-6 shooting to lead the way, playing the full 12 minutes so far.
The Sixers are shooting 4-7 from deep, helping them overcome their turnover (-3) and offensive rebounding (-2) deficits. – 8:35 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Sixers 30, Heat 28 at the end of the first. Embiid was terrific with 15 points on 5-of-6 shooting and 4-of-4 from the line. Sixers made 11 of their 17 shots but committed five turnovers for eight points. Heat have seven second-chance points. – 8:34 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Miami did a pretty good job fronting Embiid at times in that quarter, but “Gabe Vincent hanging onto Embiid for dear life” was a pretty big step down from that – 8:34 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
The @Philadelphia 76ers lead, 30-28, after Q1.
Joel Embiid’s first quarter: 15 PTS / 3 REB / 5-6 fg – 8:34 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
End of first quarter: 76ers 30, Heat 28. Joel Embiid with 15 points. – 8:34 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Even with a generally middling stat line in Game 3, James Harden was a deserved plus-27 when on the court for how he organized Philly’s offense. Will be a challenge for them to manage things here with him in foul trouble early on. – 8:27 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Harden’s foul trouble is especially troublesome because he’s the Sixers’ best passer by a mile when the Heat are fronting Embiid on a switch. – 8:26 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Victor Oladipo has been great to start this game. Aggressive on both ends of the court, and his defense on Harden allows the Heat to slide Tucker onto Embiid. – 8:25 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers starters Harris and James Harden each have two fouls. Game is tied at 20 with 2:53 left in first quarter. Joel Embiid has 11 points to lead #76ers – 8:24 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Thought the Harden charge call was a good one, but generally there’s been no room for physicality tonight. – 8:23 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Officiating as many predicted seems like it’s gonna be a big factor in this one. Harris and Harden in foul trouble at home. – 8:22 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Harden second foul, with 3:05 left in first period. Adebayo in for Tucker. So looks like not a Yurt night. – 8:22 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
James Harden picking up a foul when someone uses his own grift move against him…
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
James Harden picks up a charge. His second foul with 3:05 left in the first quarter. – 8:22 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
I know Embiid made that last (banked) 3, but his two attempts have been way off target. Not sure if it’s the mask or the thumb (probably both), but he doesn’t look comfortable shooting from deep. – 8:21 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Joel Embiid has now missed a three to the left by about two feet and then just fired one in off the backboard that was about four feet long. Miami would probably be wise to let him just take those shots and live with the results with this mask on. – 8:21 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Home crowd loved that Embiid defense on Oladipo. He’s also 3-of-4 to start this game. Looking more comfortable than Friday. – 8:20 PM
John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann
Heat trying to attack Embiid in p&r. Had some success doing so in Game 3. Wrote about that today: nba.com/news/5-things-… – 8:20 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers crowd goes wild after Embiid knocks the ball away from guard Oladipo, then the MVP finalist exhorts the fans. – 8:19 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Joel Embiid’s defense on Oladipo just now… 👀
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Small-ball look for Miami. Embiid and Tucker are defending each other. – 8:16 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
76ers getting the defenders they want on Embiid early by using the Heat’s switching against them. We’ll see what Miami’s adjustment will be. – 8:14 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Sixers are doing a nice job early of getting the right switches onto Embiid (not Tucker, essentially) and finding him. Two buckets for Joel and a Danny Green Cut for 3 out of that situation.
The bad: Four Miami offensive rebounds on six shots. – 8:12 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Sixers have done a better job early of looking for Embiid when Miami switches. Four easy points for him there already, plus a pair at the line after taking it at Bam – 8:11 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
A thought: Keep an eye on Doc Rivers trying to get Bam Adebayo to switch out on James Harden early. If Adebayo gets in early foul trouble, options are limited against Joel Embiid with Dewayne Dedmon out. – 7:42 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Doc Rivers on how Joel Embiid came off of his Game 3 return: “He’s really weathering the storm and getting through stuff.” Wrote yesterday about how the Sixers, now with Embiid back, feel they must do to even this series tonight 👇
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Heat coach Erik Spolestra on dealing with #Sixers star center Joel Embiid: pic.twitter.com/uv1JV4Hml6 – 6:36 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Erik Spoelstra on Joel Embiid:
John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann
Doc Rivers on Harden being defended by Bam Adebayo: “That’s not the matchup we’re looking for. It’s the matchup that we’ve had too many times.” – 6:29 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers coach Doc Rivers on how James Harden can cut down on his turnovers: pic.twitter.com/WYrccqqoYo – 6:22 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Doc Rivers on Kyle Lowry:
“He’ll be better tonight.”
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Doc Rivers said a key to Joel Embiid’s return was forcing Bam Adebayo into higher passing angles. – 6:20 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Doc Rivers says Joel Embiid is feeling fine and getting better. Says he took a hit on his other hand, but adds that that’s the way the playoffs go.
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Doc Rivers on Joel Embiid in these playoffs:
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Doc Rivers says Joel Embiid “feels good.” He has been listed as questionable for tonight. “He’s really weathering the storm and getting through stuff.” – 6:17 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
If you’re forced to go a bit smaller with Morris, yes it puts a ton of pressure on the Embiid minutes defensively
But it also stretches the floor on the other end
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Tucker getting under 76ers’ skin with defense, grit: “We can’t let that intimidate us”.. PLUS Harden about the Heat; what irked Spo: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 3:45 PM
Chris Sheridan @sheridanhoops
Who will have a bigger impact today in #NBA Playoffs: Referees? Bam Adebayo Milk Carton Man? James Harden (point goal O/U down to 19 1/2)? Or CP3 the turnover machine: sidelines.io/nba/previewing… – 11:19 AM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
NEW as we await Game 4 tonight: Heat’s Tucker getting under 76ers’ skin with defense, grit: “We can’t let that intimidate us.” PLUS the Harden issues; what irked Spoelstra, more: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 10:56 AM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
From PM: Bam assesses the situation against Embiid, discusses whether Joel is altering his approach and what must change. PLUS how Bam has done against each of his primary defenders. And Lowry, schedule update, more: miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 9:38 AM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Jimmy Butler had a great game 3, yet was 1 for 5 from the field against Embiid
But that’s mostly when he’s a help defender
Just want to restate that I think this is another Butler game tonight
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
76ers draw $50,000 fine for violating injury reporting rules regarding star Joel Embiid
