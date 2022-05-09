Kyle Lowry questionable for Game 5 due to hamstring injury

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Oh, and Joel Embiid is listed as questionable by 76ers for Tuesday, because they ain’t paying no more fines. (His questionable is a lot less questionable than Lowry’s questionable, which is super-questionable.) Only 8 players on Heat playoff roster are NOT listed as questionable. – 6:15 PM
Oh, and Joel Embiid is listed as questionable by 76ers for Tuesday, because they ain’t paying no more fines. (His questionable is a lot less questionable than Lowry’s questionable, which is super-questionable.) Only 8 players on Heat playoff roster are NOT listed as questionable. – 6:15 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
All listed as questionable for Heat for Tuesday vs. visiting 76ers:
Kyle Lowry (hamstring)
Dewayne Dedmon (non-Covid illness)
Caleb Martin (ankle)
P.J. Tucker (calf)
Max Strus (hamstring)
Gabe Vincent (knee)
Tyler Herro (ankle)
[Lowry, Dedmon only true question marks.] – 5:38 PM
All listed as questionable for Heat for Tuesday vs. visiting 76ers:
Kyle Lowry (hamstring)
Dewayne Dedmon (non-Covid illness)
Caleb Martin (ankle)
P.J. Tucker (calf)
Max Strus (hamstring)
Gabe Vincent (knee)
Tyler Herro (ankle)
[Lowry, Dedmon only true question marks.] – 5:38 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
From @Barry Jackson: The latest on Kyle Lowry’s status and the rest of the Heat injury report for tomorrow’s Game 5 miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… Also, a change for Max Strus and other Heat-76ers notes – 5:24 PM
From @Barry Jackson: The latest on Kyle Lowry’s status and the rest of the Heat injury report for tomorrow’s Game 5 miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… Also, a change for Max Strus and other Heat-76ers notes – 5:24 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Kyle Lowry questionable for game 5 tomorrow
Personally feel like he sits unless he’s 100% – 5:17 PM
Kyle Lowry questionable for game 5 tomorrow
Personally feel like he sits unless he’s 100% – 5:17 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Kyle Lowry is listed as questionable for tomorrow’s Game 5 with a strained left hamstring. – 5:16 PM
Kyle Lowry is listed as questionable for tomorrow’s Game 5 with a strained left hamstring. – 5:16 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Kyle Lowry (hamstring) listed as questionable for Game 5 on Tuesday night. – 5:16 PM
Kyle Lowry (hamstring) listed as questionable for Game 5 on Tuesday night. – 5:16 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Based on last night’s postgame audio, sounds like there’s some level of doubt that Kyle Lowry plays tomorrow. Heat -11 w/ him on the court this series. Given his current state, you might even argue the Heat are better with him out. But, plays like this are super valuable. pic.twitter.com/RSwwELUAng – 2:02 PM
Based on last night’s postgame audio, sounds like there’s some level of doubt that Kyle Lowry plays tomorrow. Heat -11 w/ him on the court this series. Given his current state, you might even argue the Heat are better with him out. But, plays like this are super valuable. pic.twitter.com/RSwwELUAng – 2:02 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Kyle Lowry aggravates hamstring injury, status for Game 5 unclear nba.nbcsports.com/2022/05/09/kyl… – 1:21 PM
Kyle Lowry aggravates hamstring injury, status for Game 5 unclear nba.nbcsports.com/2022/05/09/kyl… – 1:21 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Kyle Lowry injury update, with his status now uncertain. Plus other takeaways from the Heat’s Game 4 loss in Philadelphia miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Lowry: “If you’re asking if I’m going to try to play. Yes, I’m going to try to play Game 5.” Heat injury report expected later today – 1:06 PM
Kyle Lowry injury update, with his status now uncertain. Plus other takeaways from the Heat’s Game 4 loss in Philadelphia miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Lowry: “If you’re asking if I’m going to try to play. Yes, I’m going to try to play Game 5.” Heat injury report expected later today – 1:06 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Five Degrees of Heat from Sunday night’s 116-108 loss to 76ers: sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…
1. James Harden at closing time.
2. Kyle Lowry limps into uncertainty.
3. Jimmy Butler does his part with 40.
4. Suddenly, Heat can’t make a shot.
5. Power shortage means even Markieff. – 8:58 AM
Five Degrees of Heat from Sunday night’s 116-108 loss to 76ers: sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…
1. James Harden at closing time.
2. Kyle Lowry limps into uncertainty.
3. Jimmy Butler does his part with 40.
4. Suddenly, Heat can’t make a shot.
5. Power shortage means even Markieff. – 8:58 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Winderman’s view: Lowry limps as things get wobbly, plus other thoughts on Heat-76ers. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 8:57 AM
Winderman’s view: Lowry limps as things get wobbly, plus other thoughts on Heat-76ers. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 8:57 AM
Shandel Richardson @ShandelRich
The latest on Kyle Lowry #miamiheat si.com/nba/heat/miami… – 8:35 AM
The latest on Kyle Lowry #miamiheat si.com/nba/heat/miami… – 8:35 AM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
A Kyle Lowry injury update, with his Game 5 status now uncertain. Plus other takeaways from the Heat’s Game 4 loss in Philadelphia miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… The second-round series is tied 2-2, with Game 5 in Miami on Tuesday night – 8:00 AM
A Kyle Lowry injury update, with his Game 5 status now uncertain. Plus other takeaways from the Heat’s Game 4 loss in Philadelphia miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… The second-round series is tied 2-2, with Game 5 in Miami on Tuesday night – 8:00 AM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
NEW: Takeaways and postgame reaction from the Heat’s Game 4 loss in Philadelphia. Series now tied 2-2, with Game 5 in Miami on Tuesday miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Also, the latest on Kyle Lowry’s hamstring injury, with his status uncertain moving forward – 1:44 AM
NEW: Takeaways and postgame reaction from the Heat’s Game 4 loss in Philadelphia. Series now tied 2-2, with Game 5 in Miami on Tuesday miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Also, the latest on Kyle Lowry’s hamstring injury, with his status uncertain moving forward – 1:44 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Five Degrees of Heat from Sunday night’s 116-108 loss to 76ers: sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…
1. James Harden at closing time.
2. Kyle Lowry limps into uncertainty.
3. Jimmy Butler does his part with 40.
4. Suddenly, Heat can’t make a shot.
5. Power shortage means even Markieff – 12:00 AM
Five Degrees of Heat from Sunday night’s 116-108 loss to 76ers: sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…
1. James Harden at closing time.
2. Kyle Lowry limps into uncertainty.
3. Jimmy Butler does his part with 40.
4. Suddenly, Heat can’t make a shot.
5. Power shortage means even Markieff – 12:00 AM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Lots of details, notes and reaction from the Heat’s Game 4 loss, including a Lowry update: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 11:47 PM
Lots of details, notes and reaction from the Heat’s Game 4 loss, including a Lowry update: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 11:47 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Kyle Lowry says the team is getting good shots:
“Vic got some good looks. Tyler, good looks. Gabe, good looks. PJ, good looks. We just literally made 7 threes.”
“I’m positive, I’m confident we’ll make those threes next game.” – 11:38 PM
Kyle Lowry says the team is getting good shots:
“Vic got some good looks. Tyler, good looks. Gabe, good looks. PJ, good looks. We just literally made 7 threes.”
“I’m positive, I’m confident we’ll make those threes next game.” – 11:38 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
How limiting is Lowry’s hamstring? I’ll put it this way, you don’t want to play with it. But we’re in the playoffs & we’re in a hostile environment. We’re in this together no matter & I’m trying to be out there for my guys no matter what happens, no matter what the situation is.” – 11:35 PM
How limiting is Lowry’s hamstring? I’ll put it this way, you don’t want to play with it. But we’re in the playoffs & we’re in a hostile environment. We’re in this together no matter & I’m trying to be out there for my guys no matter what happens, no matter what the situation is.” – 11:35 PM
Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1
Naturally, nobody on TV pointed it out, but Lowry is only occasionally, if that, helping the Heat. Miami won the first two games without him, granted at home. So why bring him back when he appears to be considerably slowed down by a hamstring he often touches? – 11:27 PM
Naturally, nobody on TV pointed it out, but Lowry is only occasionally, if that, helping the Heat. Miami won the first two games without him, granted at home. So why bring him back when he appears to be considerably slowed down by a hamstring he often touches? – 11:27 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Kyle Lowry on if he’ll play in Game 5 after appearing to tweak his hamstring tonight. “We’ll see. The goal is to be out there.” – 11:13 PM
Kyle Lowry on if he’ll play in Game 5 after appearing to tweak his hamstring tonight. “We’ll see. The goal is to be out there.” – 11:13 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Kyle Lowry on his hamstring, “I’d put it this way, you don’t want to play with it.” – 11:13 PM
Kyle Lowry on his hamstring, “I’d put it this way, you don’t want to play with it.” – 11:13 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Erik Spoelstra on Kyle Lowry’s hamstring: “We’ll just have to get back to Miami and see. He’s such a warrior that we’ll just have to see. There’s nothing right now.” – 11:03 PM
Erik Spoelstra on Kyle Lowry’s hamstring: “We’ll just have to get back to Miami and see. He’s such a warrior that we’ll just have to see. There’s nothing right now.” – 11:03 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Winderman’s view: Lowry limps as things get wobbly, plus other Heat-76ers thoughts. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 10:46 PM
Winderman’s view: Lowry limps as things get wobbly, plus other Heat-76ers thoughts. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 10:46 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Kyle Lowry this playoffs:
6.2 PPG
29.7 FG%
20.8 3P%
He has missed 17 of his last 20 threes. pic.twitter.com/EwfBvFyDTI – 10:41 PM
Kyle Lowry this playoffs:
6.2 PPG
29.7 FG%
20.8 3P%
He has missed 17 of his last 20 threes. pic.twitter.com/EwfBvFyDTI – 10:41 PM
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
The Kyle Lowry minutes right now on O are an absolute disaster.
It’s borderline on unplayable. – 10:08 PM
The Kyle Lowry minutes right now on O are an absolute disaster.
It’s borderline on unplayable. – 10:08 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
(whispers)
should they close the game with somebody besides Lowry? – 10:08 PM
(whispers)
should they close the game with somebody besides Lowry? – 10:08 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Butler’s brilliance (32 and counting) keeping Heat afloat (down 89-85 after 3) despite Miami missing 23 of 28 threes.. and foul trouble for Bam and Tucker… and Lowry’s hamstring. Heat a plus 5 for that long stretch with Bam on bench and Embiid in the game. – 10:01 PM
Butler’s brilliance (32 and counting) keeping Heat afloat (down 89-85 after 3) despite Miami missing 23 of 28 threes.. and foul trouble for Bam and Tucker… and Lowry’s hamstring. Heat a plus 5 for that long stretch with Bam on bench and Embiid in the game. – 10:01 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
If I had to guess, I think that hamstring tightens up over the next 24 hours and Lowry misses next game
He can push through now, but doubt after this
Just IMO – 9:57 PM
If I had to guess, I think that hamstring tightens up over the next 24 hours and Lowry misses next game
He can push through now, but doubt after this
Just IMO – 9:57 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Kyle Lowry just threw his arm down in disgust after missing his sixth 3-pointer of the night. Lowry is now 2-for-13 overall and 0-for-8 from 3 in the two games here in Philly. He’s clearly battling through his hamstring issue, but is not himself. – 9:39 PM
Kyle Lowry just threw his arm down in disgust after missing his sixth 3-pointer of the night. Lowry is now 2-for-13 overall and 0-for-8 from 3 in the two games here in Philly. He’s clearly battling through his hamstring issue, but is not himself. – 9:39 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Bad pick-six by Maxey, but Lowry came back from that fast break bucket waddling.
And then Embiid puts Adebayo on bench with and-one – 9:33 PM
Bad pick-six by Maxey, but Lowry came back from that fast break bucket waddling.
And then Embiid puts Adebayo on bench with and-one – 9:33 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Limping with a hamstring, not playing that well, on the road and man Kyle Lowry can still get a favorable whistle anywhere on the floor. – 9:16 PM
Limping with a hamstring, not playing that well, on the road and man Kyle Lowry can still get a favorable whistle anywhere on the floor. – 9:16 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Lowry is now 1-for-10 in this series through a game and a half. He’s impacting the Heat in other ways — but he isn’t providing an offensive lift yet. Adebayo looks more aggressive tonight compared to Game 3. Question remains the same for Heat: Who will step up and help Butler? – 9:11 PM
Lowry is now 1-for-10 in this series through a game and a half. He’s impacting the Heat in other ways — but he isn’t providing an offensive lift yet. Adebayo looks more aggressive tonight compared to Game 3. Question remains the same for Heat: Who will step up and help Butler? – 9:11 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Lowry back for Heat. 76ers went on 9-2 run in his absence. Crisis averted? – 8:59 PM
Lowry back for Heat. 76ers went on 9-2 run in his absence. Crisis averted? – 8:59 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
If that’s it for Lowry, Victor Oladipo becomes huge for Heat, perhaps hugest. – 8:52 PM
If that’s it for Lowry, Victor Oladipo becomes huge for Heat, perhaps hugest. – 8:52 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
So Embiid back to himself for 76ers and Lowry’s future in series now a huge question mark. – 8:50 PM
So Embiid back to himself for 76ers and Lowry’s future in series now a huge question mark. – 8:50 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Lowry to the locker room. Body language experts would tell you that it was bad. – 8:50 PM
Lowry to the locker room. Body language experts would tell you that it was bad. – 8:50 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Kyle Lowry is coming out of the game after going down hard on that last possession. He’s walking’s straight back to Miami’s locker room.
He’s been grabbing at his hamstring for large chunks of this first half. He came back in Game 3 after missing the prior four games. – 8:50 PM
Kyle Lowry is coming out of the game after going down hard on that last possession. He’s walking’s straight back to Miami’s locker room.
He’s been grabbing at his hamstring for large chunks of this first half. He came back in Game 3 after missing the prior four games. – 8:50 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Lowry to Heat locker room. Hamstring appears to have been aggravated in collision – 8:50 PM
Lowry to Heat locker room. Hamstring appears to have been aggravated in collision – 8:50 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Kyle Lowry grabbing his hamstring and walking slowly to the locker room. – 8:50 PM
Kyle Lowry grabbing his hamstring and walking slowly to the locker room. – 8:50 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Lowry hurting. That hamstring is not right. And Vincent with three fouls. So Herro enters. – 8:49 PM
Lowry hurting. That hamstring is not right. And Vincent with three fouls. So Herro enters. – 8:49 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Miami has done a great job pushing the ball and getting early offense against the Sixers with Reed in the game. Lowry as always the leader of that.
Huge Bam stretch against the Sixers with Embiid out of the game. Think Doc is gonna have to think about that moving forward. – 8:46 PM
Miami has done a great job pushing the ball and getting early offense against the Sixers with Reed in the game. Lowry as always the leader of that.
Huge Bam stretch against the Sixers with Embiid out of the game. Think Doc is gonna have to think about that moving forward. – 8:46 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Kyle Lowry basket advisory. But he seemed to be wincing as he headed downcourt. – 8:39 PM
Kyle Lowry basket advisory. But he seemed to be wincing as he headed downcourt. – 8:39 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Kyle Lowry was 0 for 7 since returning from his hamstring injury before making that layup. – 8:38 PM
Kyle Lowry was 0 for 7 since returning from his hamstring injury before making that layup. – 8:38 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Kyle Lowry: 0 for 7 since returning to the lineup. If he remains at 0% forever, it’ll be really tough for Miami. – 8:08 PM
Kyle Lowry: 0 for 7 since returning to the lineup. If he remains at 0% forever, it’ll be really tough for Miami. – 8:08 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
I don’t care that Lowry missed that
Clearly was a focus of the film to take that pull up – 8:04 PM
I don’t care that Lowry missed that
Clearly was a focus of the film to take that pull up – 8:04 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
With tonight’s start, Kyle Lowry moves past Kenyon Martin for 82nd on the NBA all-time playoff list and into a tie with Dennis Rodman and Moses Malone for 80th. – 8:01 PM
With tonight’s start, Kyle Lowry moves past Kenyon Martin for 82nd on the NBA all-time playoff list and into a tie with Dennis Rodman and Moses Malone for 80th. – 8:01 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Dewayne Dedmon out for Heat in Game 4 vs. 76ers. Who will fill the backup center minutes tonight? miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Heat again starting Lowry, Strus, Butler, Tucker and Adebayo – 7:33 PM
Dewayne Dedmon out for Heat in Game 4 vs. 76ers. Who will fill the backup center minutes tonight? miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Heat again starting Lowry, Strus, Butler, Tucker and Adebayo – 7:33 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat again opening with Adebayo, Butler, Lowry, Tucker and Strus. The question who plays in place of Dedmon. – 7:31 PM
Heat again opening with Adebayo, Butler, Lowry, Tucker and Strus. The question who plays in place of Dedmon. – 7:31 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat injury update: Dewayne Dedmon (knee) out.
Other Heat players listed questionable expected to play:
Tyler Herro (ankle sprain), Kyle Lowry (hamstring strain), Caleb Martin (ankle sprain), Max Strus (hamstring strain), P.J. Tucker (calf strain), Gabe Vincent (knee irritation). – 6:33 PM
Heat injury update: Dewayne Dedmon (knee) out.
Other Heat players listed questionable expected to play:
Tyler Herro (ankle sprain), Kyle Lowry (hamstring strain), Caleb Martin (ankle sprain), Max Strus (hamstring strain), P.J. Tucker (calf strain), Gabe Vincent (knee irritation). – 6:33 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Doc Rivers on Lowry’s second game back from two weeks out due to a hamstring strain, “Kyle will be better.” – 6:20 PM
Doc Rivers on Lowry’s second game back from two weeks out due to a hamstring strain, “Kyle will be better.” – 6:20 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Doc Rivers on Kyle Lowry:
“He’ll be better tonight.”
Said it was same situation of a return with Embiid, and starting slow – 6:20 PM
Doc Rivers on Kyle Lowry:
“He’ll be better tonight.”
Said it was same situation of a return with Embiid, and starting slow – 6:20 PM
More on this storyline
Nick Friedell: Jimmy on Lowry: “The fact that he wants to play, he wants to compete, he knows our best chance of winning is with him on the floor. We understand that, but we also want our guy to be safe, man. We always have more than enough to win. We always say that. We do believe that.” -via Twitter @NickFriedell / May 9, 2022
Nick Friedell: Kyle Lowry on his hamstring injury: “Put it this way — you don’t want to play with it.” Lowry says he will get treatment over the next couple days and hopes to be ready for Game 5. He does not believe he’ll need another MRI. -via Twitter @NickFriedell / May 9, 2022
Miami: Tyler Herro (left ankle sprain) has been downgraded to questionable. Kyle Lowry (left hamstring strain) has been downgraded to questionable. PJ Tucker (right calf strain) has been downgraded to questionable. Max Strus (right hamstring strain) has been downgraded to questionable. Gabe Vincent (right knee irritation) has been downgraded to questionable. Caleb Martin (left ankle sprain) has been downgraded to questionable. Dewayne Dedmon (head cold) has been downgraded to questionable. -via HoopsHype / May 7, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.