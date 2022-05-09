Mavs likely to keep Jalen Brunson?

One league source who has spoken to Cuban during the playoffs told The Post he’d be shocked if Cuban didn’t keep Brunson, who averaged 28 points in the first-round series versus Utah. That doesn’t bode well for Leon Rose’s Knicks as they search for a premier floor general. Rose’s son, Sam, and Aaron Mintz are Jalen’s CAA agents.
Source: Marc Berman @ New York Post
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Quarterback Jalen Brunson powering #Mavericks playoff surge not helping #Knicks free-agency cause #NBA #Suns #NBAPlayoffs nypost.com/2022/05/08/jal… – 7:01 AM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
While Jalen Brunson gave a thoughtful answer about Frank Ntilikina’s play today, Luka Doncic … played with dust??? pic.twitter.com/WWXMmlJYS4 – 10:40 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Mark Jackson and Andre Miller are the last two point guards to use the post as effectively as Jalen Brunson does – 5:58 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Chris Paul picks up his 5th foul during a backcourt collision with Jalen Brunson with 9:32 to go in the 3rd Q. The Suns are challenging. Would be a huge call against PHX if it stands. – 5:11 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Chris Paul gets his fifth foul with 9:32 remaining in the third quarter when he tried to bait Jalen Brunson into a cheap foul. Huge challenge here by Monty Williams. – 5:11 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Chris Paul now has 5 fouls to match his 5 points just 2:28 into Q3.
Monty Williams is challenging the call when Paul and Jalen Brunson got tied up in transition because, yeah he’s gotta. – 5:11 PM
Chris Paul now has 5 fouls to match his 5 points just 2:28 into Q3.
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Jalen Brunson just stood in against a charging, literally, JaVale McGee and got the call. Mavs up 40-28. – 4:19 PM
Michael C. Wright @mikecwright
Jalen Brunson has scored 217 points this postseason. That’s 4th-most this playoffs, behind Ja Morant (244), Giannis Antetokounmpo (237) and Stephen Curry (221). – 11:06 AM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Tyus Jones of Memphis has led NBA four straight seasons in assists-to-turnover ratio. A former Thibodeau soldier, Jones could be solid consolation point-guard prize to Jalen Brunson #Grizzlies #Mavericks #Knicks #NBA @grindcitymedia nypost.com/2022/05/07/tyu… – 5:49 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Jalen Brunson finally made his presence felt in the second round. Luka Doncic responded to the challenge to participate on defense. “Everybody joined the party,” Jason Kidd said after the Game 3 win, and now it’s a series against the Suns. espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 11:28 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Mavericks defense, Jalen Brunson rise to occasion in Dallas’ Game 3 win over Suns nba.nbcsports.com/2022/05/07/mav… – 1:40 AM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Jalen Brunson joked he’s the one who taught Maxi Kleber to take the pull-ups 2s he hit tonight: “Yes. At the Jersey Shore before the season.” – 12:38 AM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Jalen Brunson, who scored 28 points tonight after 22 in Games 1 and 2 combined: “It was awful. Agh, it was real terrible, but I found a way to bounce back tonight. I can’t be satisfied with this.” – 12:35 AM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
Mavs win 103-94 for their first win in the series. After 22 points combined in the first 2 games for Jalen Brunson, he erupted for 28 points in a fantastic and aggressive performance to lead the team in scoring. – 12:30 AM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Jalen Brunson drove to the basket 26 times in Game 3. He had only 23 combined in Games 1 and 2, per @SecondSpectrum. Mavs scored 1.3 points per Brunson drive tonight, an elite number. – 12:10 AM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Luka Doncic single handedly outscored the rest of the Mavs starters in Games 1 & 2, but he got plenty of help tonight. Luka put up 26p 13r 9a in Game 3, but Jalen Brunson led DAL in scoring with 28 pts. Plus: Bullock 15 pts; Kleber 14 pts; Finney-Smith 14 pts. Mavs win 103-94. – 12:03 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Jalen Brunson with no personal fouls through three quarters allowed him to have those 10 points in 1st and 3rd quarters each.
And that saves Luka from having to do everything as a scorer and playmaker
And that saves Luka from getting hunted with no resistance late – 11:37 PM
Jalen Brunson with no personal fouls through three quarters allowed him to have those 10 points in 1st and 3rd quarters each.
And that saves Luka from having to do everything as a scorer and playmaker
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Jalen Brunson had 24 points on 9-of-19 shooting through three quarters in Game 3.
Jalen Brunson had 24 points on 9-of-19 shooting through three quarters in Game 3.
He scored 22 points total in Game 1 and Game 2 on 9-of-28 shooting. #NBAPlayoffs #Mavs #NBAPlayoffs2022 #Suns – 11:37 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Jalen Brunson has more points (24) in three quarters than he did in Games 1 and 2 combined. – 11:29 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Mavs lead the Suns 51-44 at half.
Luka Doncic: 16 points, 9 rebounds, 6 assists
Jalen Brunson: 14 points (already his highest-scoring game of the series)
Mavs lead the Suns 51-44 at half.
Luka Doncic: 16 points, 9 rebounds, 6 assists
Jalen Brunson: 14 points (already his highest-scoring game of the series)
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Three uncharacteristic turnovers by Chris Paul in the first four minutes of the second quarter. Mavericks have pushed their lead to 33-22. Jalen Brunson with 10, Spencer Dinwiddie with 4. – 10:26 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
The Mavs hold serve in the opening quarter at home, going up 29-20 despite Luka Doncic shooting 3-for-10. Jalen Brunson has it going early with 10 pts on 4-for-7 shooting — he averaged just 11 pts on 32.1% shooting in Games 1 & 2 in PHX. – 10:19 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
11-0 Mavs run over the last 1:04, including 8 points from Jalen Brunson. – 10:04 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Maxi Kleber just threw a terrible lob pass to Jalen Brunson in the layup line. To make up for it, Kleber lifted Brunson up by the hips and the 6-1 guard dunked. It’s a different kind of assist. – 9:39 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
After an impressive performance vs. Utah in the first round, here are Jalen Brunson’s per-game averages in Round 2:
11.0 points,
2.5 assists (vs. 2.0 turnovers)
0.5 made three-pointers,
After an impressive performance vs. Utah in the first round, here are Jalen Brunson’s per-game averages in Round 2:
11.0 points,
2.5 assists (vs. 2.0 turnovers)
0.5 made three-pointers,
Fred Katz @FredKatz
The Knicks will likely delve into the point guard market this summer.
The Knicks will likely delve into the point guard market this summer.
If they miss out on Jalen Brunson, there are other possibilities. Story here looking at who could be available (with a $1/month subscription offer inside): https://t.co/Z2FlEnh6Ug pic.twitter.com/PglDcEOW3q – 1:19 PM
ESPN recently reported Cuban wasn’t willing to engage in sign-and-trade talks to facilitate Brunson signing elsewhere. The Knicks need to do lots of work to create cap space if Brunson rebuffs Cuban’s offer. On Sunday, Brunson notched 18 points, four assists, four rebounds — a plus-18. The most important number, though, may have been the “6’’ on Paul’s ledger, marking his foul total. -via New York Post / May 9, 2022
Brunson has earned serious money over the past few months, and his free agency lingers as the team’s main question whenever the offseason begins. I still anticipate Brunson returns to Dallas; sources have told me that, but even an unsourced observer of this team’s rising success and Brunson’s oft-worn “immaculate vibes” apparel could deduce the same. -via The Athletic / May 3, 2022
Team sources express the same confidence in his return, but it likewise doesn’t take inside information to understand that Dallas couldn’t replace his value in the open market if Brunson were to walk for nothing in return. -via The Athletic / May 3, 2022
