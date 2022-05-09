Monty Williams: Visiting team families should have a special section

Phoenix Suns coach Monty Williams said the NBA should consider having a special section in the stands reserved for the families of visiting teams in the wake of Chris Paul’s family being harassed during Sunday’s playoff game in Dallas.
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Devin Booker: Suns’ Monty Williams wins Coach of the Year nba.nbcsports.com/2022/05/09/dev… – 5:17 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Monty Williams to win 2022 NBA Coach of the Year award
Monty Williams to win 2022 NBA Coach of the Year award
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Here’s what Suns players have had to say about Monty Williams deserving Coach of the Year over the last few months: pic.twitter.com/AZDkstbf0q – 4:07 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Monty Williams is expected to be named #NBA Coach of the Year today, according to sources. #Suns – 4:06 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Similar to earlier with MVP, I don’t get too upset over award voting.
But the correct choice was Monty Williams as Coach of the Year – 4:03 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Phoenix Suns head coach Monty Williams has won the 2021-22 NBA Coach of the Year award, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Williams led the franchise to an NBA-best 64-18 record this season. – 3:56 PM
Devin Booker @DevinBook
Phoenix Suns coach Monty Williams has been voted the NBA’s COY, book tells sources. A formal announcement is expected later today. – 3:52 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
“He was okay. He came out better than we thought.”
Monty Williams said it was a relief to see Jae Crowder back on the bench after hurting his ankle in Game 4 – 3:41 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
“It was Mother’s Day. And your parents and your wife come to the game and they get harassed.”
Monty Williams said he called Chris Paul just to check on him after the incident and after a tough game on the road – 3:36 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Monty Williams on the situation with the Mavs fan and Chris Paul’s mom: “It’s a hard one, because it’s happening more and more, and the situations are getting to a place now where I really feel like families who are in to support their loved ones need to be protected a bit more.” – 3:29 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“Made some decisions that put us in a tough spot.” #Suns coach Monty Williams after Game 4 loss to even series 2-2 with #Mavs. #NBAPlayoffs2022 pic.twitter.com/qKzJRb4In4 – 11:27 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
“Just trying to save our guy.”
Monty Williams said the challenge on Chris Paul’s 5th foul was a case of having to do it, hoping it would be overturned – 6:27 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Monty Williams said the Suns “didn’t trust the pass” enough today on offense. Even with the 27 assists, feels like this is the type of defensive scheme they get into the 30s against. – 6:26 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Monty Williams said he made a bad call on putting Paul back in game late in 1st half.
He picked up his 4th foul with 1.1 seconds left. #Suns #NBAPlayoffs #Mavs – 6:25 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Monty Williams said everyone’s gotta take ownership, and that includes himself. Said he should have taken CP3 out of the game at the end of the first half before the 4th foul. – 6:22 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Monty Williams on his message to the Suns: “Everybody’s gotta take ownership, and it starts with me.”
Mentioned making some bad decisions in regards to keeping Chris Paul on the floor with foul trouble, and as a team, needing to guard the ball – 6:21 PM
Monty Williams on his message to the Suns: “Everybody’s gotta take ownership, and it starts with me.”
Allia LaForce @ALaForce
Chris Paul has fouled out with 8:58 left in this game. Monty Williams used his challenge in his last foul. So none left. @NBAonTNT #NBAPlayoffs @Phoenix Suns – 5:44 PM
“It’s a hard one, because it’s happening more and more,” Williams said Monday at Suns practice. “The situations are getting to a place now where I really feel like families, who are there to support their loved ones, need to be protected a bit more. Whether or not we have to give these people a section, a suite, something has to be done. Because we can’t wait for it to get to a level or two higher, before we do what we need to do. Yesterday was unnecessary.” -via Bloomberg / May 9, 2022
Kellan Olson: Cam Johnson said last year during Game 3 of the Finals in Milwaukee his girlfriend had a towel thrown on her, got kneed in the back of her head and had beer spilled on her. His family didn’t see his dunk over P.J. Tucker because they were in the concessions dealing with it. -via Twitter @KellanOlson / May 9, 2022
