Monty Williams wins Coach of the Year award

Devin Booker: Phoenix Suns coach Monty Williams has been voted the NBA’s COY, book tells sources. A formal announcement is expected later today.
Source: Twitter @DevinBook
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Monty Williams to win 2022 NBA Coach of the Year award
Monty Williams to win 2022 NBA Coach of the Year award
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Here’s what Suns players have had to say about Monty Williams deserving Coach of the Year over the last few months: pic.twitter.com/AZDkstbf0q – 4:07 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Monty Williams is expected to be named #NBA Coach of the Year today, according to sources. #Suns – 4:06 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Similar to earlier with MVP, I don’t get too upset over award voting.
But the correct choice was Monty Williams as Coach of the Year – 4:03 PM
Devin Booker @DevinBook
Phoenix Suns coach Monty Williams has been voted the NBA’s COY, book tells sources. A formal announcement is expected later today. – 3:52 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
“He was okay. He came out better than we thought.”
Monty Williams said it was a relief to see Jae Crowder back on the bench after hurting his ankle in Game 4 – 3:41 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
“It was Mother’s Day. And your parents and your wife come to the game and they get harassed.”
Monty Williams said he called Chris Paul just to check on him after the incident and after a tough game on the road – 3:36 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Monty Williams on the situation with the Mavs fan and Chris Paul’s mom: “It’s a hard one, because it’s happening more and more, and the situations are getting to a place now where I really feel like families who are in to support their loved ones need to be protected a bit more.” – 3:29 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“Made some decisions that put us in a tough spot.” #Suns coach Monty Williams after Game 4 loss to even series 2-2 with #Mavs. #NBAPlayoffs2022 pic.twitter.com/qKzJRb4In4 – 11:27 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
“Just trying to save our guy.”
Monty Williams said the challenge on Chris Paul’s 5th foul was a case of having to do it, hoping it would be overturned – 6:27 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Monty Williams said the Suns “didn’t trust the pass” enough today on offense. Even with the 27 assists, feels like this is the type of defensive scheme they get into the 30s against. – 6:26 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Monty Williams said he made a bad call on putting Paul back in game late in 1st half.
He picked up his 4th foul with 1.1 seconds left. #Suns #NBAPlayoffs #Mavs – 6:25 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Monty Williams said everyone’s gotta take ownership, and that includes himself. Said he should have taken CP3 out of the game at the end of the first half before the 4th foul. – 6:22 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Monty Williams on his message to the Suns: “Everybody’s gotta take ownership, and it starts with me.”
Mentioned making some bad decisions in regards to keeping Chris Paul on the floor with foul trouble, and as a team, needing to guard the ball – 6:21 PM
Allia LaForce @ALaForce
Chris Paul has fouled out with 8:58 left in this game. Monty Williams used his challenge in his last foul. So none left. @NBAonTNT #NBAPlayoffs @Phoenix Suns – 5:44 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Chris Paul gets his fifth foul with 9:32 remaining in the third quarter when he tried to bait Jalen Brunson into a cheap foul. Huge challenge here by Monty Williams. – 5:11 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Chris Paul now has 5 fouls to match his 5 points just 2:28 into Q3.
Monty Williams is challenging the call when Paul and Jalen Brunson got tied up in transition because, yeah he’s gotta. – 5:11 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Monty Williams is challenging that foul call on Chris Paul. Kevin Young came over to him and said they have to challenge that and there’s no way. Monty got the sign off from the replay on his bench. – 5:10 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Wow. Five fouls on Paul with 9:32 left in the third quarter. Monty Williams is challenging the call. – 5:10 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Kleber was talking to the referee about a foul called on him, but was looking at Monty Williams.
Weird. #NBAPlayoffs2022 #NBA #Suns #Mavs – 5:10 PM
