Nikola Jokic named NBA's MVP for second season in a row

Adrian Wojnarowski: Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic has been voted the NBA’s Most Valuable Player for a second consecutive season, sources tell ESPN. A formal announcement is expected this week.
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Forget analytics.
Nikola Jokic is also the Eye Test MVP.
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Added some thoughts on Jokic’s MVP win here:
Chris Dempsey @chrisadempsey
What this ultimately means is the conversation around #Nuggets star Nikola Jokic will shift now to where he fits into the all-time greats a) at his position; b) overall. The most fascinating conversation will be how he’s impacted the league, in particular in how teams use centers – 10:11 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic to be crowned NBA MVP again sportando.basketball/en/jokic-nba-m… – 10:05 AM
Shandel Richardson @ShandelRich
Jokic over Embiid? Embiid has certainly looked like an MVP in Heat vs. Sixers series: si.com/nba/heat/miami… – 10:03 AM
Lori Nickel @LoriNickel
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic to be named NBA MVP for second consecutive season usatoday.com/story/sports/n… via @usatoday from @Jeff Zillgitt – 9:49 AM
Michael Singer @msinger
After Game 5, I asked Joker how he’d celebrate if he won another MVP.
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic wins NBA MVP award for second straight season, per report
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
The NBA needs to define its award criteria better, but Jokic winning is totally fine – 9:38 AM
Michael Singer @msinger
The news reached Serbia: Nikola Jokic learned he’d be the MVP earlier today, I’m told. – 9:37 AM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Gotta have a truly ridiculous season to get back-to-back MVPs and Nikola Jokic did that. Here’s hoping Murray and Porter Jr. can be healthy so they can contend next season. – 9:32 AM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Serbian basketball has one of the most influential players in the Euroleague (Vasilije Micic), the most fascinating player in EuroCup (Milos Teodosic) and the back to back MVP in the NBA (Nikola Jokic). It’s a good time for Serbian basketball definitely. #Euroleague #NBA75 – 9:30 AM
Michael Singer @msinger
That’s *two-time* MVP Nikola Jokic.
The formal announcement is expected later this week, I’m told.
David Thorpe @coachthorpe
A reminder that my award picks were not predictions, just my own views. I had Herro, Barnes, Smart, Jokic as winners. And Udoka for COY. Which means I’m in the mainstream with what I saw. I don’t predict award winners. – 9:27 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: Nikola Jokic wins 2021-22 NBA MVP nba.nbcsports.com/2022/05/09/rep… – 9:20 AM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
If Nikola Jokic averages 25-12-6 for the rest of his career on top of back to back MVPs, his place in basketball history is going to become fascinating with or without a title.
Matt Williams @StatsWilliams
Nikola Jokic this season (with team rank):
PPG: 27.1 (1st)
RPG: 13.8 (1st)
APG: 7.9 (1st)
Stl PG: 1.5 (1st)
Blk PG: 0.9 (1st)
FG pct: 58% (1st)
Michael Singer @msinger
Nikola Jokic has won a second consecutive MVP, league source confirms to @denverpost. – 9:04 AM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN Sources: Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic voted the NBA’s MVP for a second consecutive season espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 8:57 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Centers in NBA history with multiple MVPs:
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
Bill Russell
Wilt Chamberlain
Moses Malone
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
JOKER #MVP!
Nikola Jokic gets the award for the second straight year
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic has been voted the NBA’s Most Valuable Player for a second consecutive season, sources tell ESPN. A formal announcement is expected this week. – 8:38 AM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Right there is the difference in the MVP race:
Ryan Blackburn: Nikola Jokić on the MVP award: “If I don’t get it, I’m not going to die.” -via Twitter @NBABlackburn / April 28, 2022
Michael Singer: DeMarcus Cousins asked about those who call Joker an “analytical MVP,” calls them “casuals.” “It’s a lot of experts on Twitter.” -via Twitter @msinger / April 26, 2022
Lauren Rosen: James Harden on Joel Embiid’s game-winner: “That’s the MVP of the league right there.” -via Twitter @LaurenMRosen / April 21, 2022
