Robert Williams ruled out for Game 4 against bucks

Jay King: Robert Williams is out today with left knee soreness, per the Celtics. That’s the knee on which he recently underwent surgery.
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Graphic from @ESPNStatsInfo on how Boston has fared this series with Robert Williams III on the court vs. off the court:
Jay King @ByJayKing
A quick hit on Robert Williams' injury and what it means: theathletic.com/news/celtics-r…
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Celtics' center Robert Williams out for Game 4 with left knee soreness nba.nbcsports.com/2022/05/09/cel…
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
New from @SouichiTerada and I: A closer look at the domino effect that Rob Williams absence has on Celtics rotation for Game 4 masslive.com/celtics/2022/0…
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
New: The very latest on Rob Williams injury and potential availability for remainder of series from Ime Udoka masslive.com/celtics/2022/0…
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Ime Udoka says Robert Williams knee flared up today. Didn't experience anything after G3. Says he expects Rob to be available next game
Justin Garcia @tmjgarcia
No Robert Williams tonight. Grant Williams starts. Coach Udoka says it's not unexpected and they expect he'll be ready to go Wednesday
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Ime Udoka on whether Rob Williams will be able to play later in series: "You would expect so."
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Ime Udoka said Rob Williams’ knee soreness was not unexpected after his return from surgery.
Udoka said that the Celtics expect Williams will be able to play in Game 5. – 6:08 PM
Ime Udoka said Rob Williams’ knee soreness was not unexpected after his return from surgery.
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Grant Williams will start in place of Robert Williams. #Celtics #Bucks
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Ime Udoka said Rob Williams had soreness that he felt today. Called it a "flare up".
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Ime Udoka on Rob Williams being out: “Had some soreness today that flared up out of nowhere.”
Said there was no incident they saw to cause it but it’s not unexpected to see this after his meniscus surgery over a month ago. – 6:07 PM
Ime Udoka on Rob Williams being out: “Had some soreness today that flared up out of nowhere.”
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Ime Udoka said Rob Williams felt soreness today: "It was a flare up."
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Celtics say Robert Williams (left knee soreness) is OUT for Game 4 against Milwaukee.
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 6:06 PM
The Celtics say Robert Williams (left knee soreness) is OUT for Game 4 against Milwaukee.
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Robert Williams is OUT tonight with left knee soreness. #Celtics #Bucks
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Robert Williams is OUT tonight, per the Celtics. Left knee soreness.
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Celtics have ruled out Rob Williams with left knee soreness just before Ime Udoka is going to speak pregame.
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Celtics say Robert Williams will miss Game 4 vs. Bucks due to left knee soreness.
Sean Grande: Grant Williams will start for Rob Williams in Game 4 tonight. -via Twitter @SeanGrandePBP / May 9, 2022
Keith Smith: Robert Williams on how he’s feeling: “No pain at all. Knee is responding well. On the recovery days, it’s responding well.” Williams added that he felt a “step behind on defense”, but thinks it was good to knock the rust off. -via Twitter @KeithSmithNBA / April 27, 2022
Jay King: Ime Udoka said Robert Williams has had no setbacks. He can get in “the 24 (minute) range” tonight, but will come off the bench. -via Twitter @ByJayKing / April 25, 2022
