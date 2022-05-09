Seth Curry undergoes surgery on left ankle

Nets Daily: Seth Curry underwent successful arthroscopic surgery on his left ankle earlier today. The procedure was performed by Dr. Martin O’Malley at the Hospital for Special Surgery. Curry is expected to be fully recovered prior to the start of next season’s training camp.
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Nets say Seth Curry underwent arthroscopic surgery on his ankle and is expected to be fully recovered prior to training camp: pic.twitter.com/gxWZRFt00I – 4:46 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Nets say Seth Curry had arthroscopic surgery on his left ankle earlier today. Expected to be ready for training camp. – 4:43 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Nets guard Seth Curry had successful arthroscopic surgery on his left ankle earlier today. The procedure was performed by Dr. Martin O’Malley at the Hospital for Special Surgery. Curry is expected to be fully recovered prior to the start of next season’s training camp, Nets say. – 4:42 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets announce Seth Curry underwent ankle surgery today. Was playing through injury since coming over from Philly. pic.twitter.com/nRnz2wFSA1 – 4:42 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
An update from the Nets on Seth Curry, who had surgery on his ankle: pic.twitter.com/VMboFuOZII – 4:42 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Nets guard Seth Curry underwent surgery on his left ankle and is expected to make full recovery for training camp next season. – 4:42 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
2 first-round picks; 1 is a right to swap, the other may be reduced to 2 seconds; Ben Simmons; Seth Curry; Andre Drummond
That’s what it took to get James Harden, and Sunday was why you got him:
thepaintedlines.com/sixers-tie-ser… – 12:36 AM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Seth Curry gave love to Danny Green on his Instagram story #Sixers pic.twitter.com/t5u69DDW0V – 3:23 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Seth Curry (and wife/Doc’s daughter Callie) just walked through the press conference room and back to the Sixers’ locker room. – 10:01 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Nets G Seth Curry and Jazz All-Star Donovan Mitchell are courtside in Philadelphia for Game 3 of 76ers vs Heat – 8:58 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
I spot Seth Curry here at the game #Sixers pic.twitter.com/Rz2IXOH3TM – 8:47 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Former Sixer SG Seth Curry and Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell are at the game. – 8:47 PM
Brian Lewis: Seth Curry says he’s playing tomorrow. #Nets #cavs -via Twitter @NYPost_Lewis / April 11, 2022
Alex Schiffer: Nets list Seth Curry as probable for tomorrow’s game against Cleveland. Goran Dragic remains out in health and safety protocols. -via Twitter @Alex__Schiffer / April 7, 2022
