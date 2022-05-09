Steve Kerr enters COVID protocols, out for Game 4

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Warriors’ Steve Kerr to miss Game 4 vs. Grizzlies after testing positive for COVID-19; Mike Brown to fill in as head coach
Warriors’ Steve Kerr to miss Game 4 vs. Grizzlies after testing positive for COVID-19; Mike Brown to fill in as head coach
Grizzlies All-Star Ja Morant (knee) and Warriors coach Steve Kerr (COVID) OUT Game 4.
Tyus Jones will start for Morant, Memphis coach Taylor Jenkins said. #NBAPlayoffs2022 – 8:35 PM
Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins said he reached out to Warriors head coach Steve Kerr to offer well wishes after contracting Covid. Jenkins also gave a shot out to Suns head coach Monty Williams for being named NBA head coach of the year. Jenkins finished second. – 8:34 PM
Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins sends best wishes to Steve Kerr, sent him a text a while ago after finding out his diagnosis. Also, Ja Morant is OUT tonight – 8:33 PM
Taylor Jenkins starts his press conference by wishing Steve Kerr well.
“I hope his spirits are up.” – 8:32 PM
Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins said he “wants to send his best” to Steve Kerr. Also shouts out Monty Williams for winning coach of the year award – 8:32 PM
Taylor Jenkins said he texted Steve Kerr and wished him a quick recovery. – 8:31 PM
Mike Brown to in fact serve as acting head coach for the Warriors tonight as Steve Kerr has entered COVID-19 health & safety protocols. The same day as news became official that Brown will be the new head coach of the Sacramento Kings. – 8:26 PM
Mike Brown will coach the Warriors tonight. Steve Kerr is in Covid protocol. – 8:23 PM
Kings coach Mike Brown is Warriors assistant coach Mike Brown but acting as Warriors head coach Mike Brown tonight.
And maybe this explains why Steve Kerr was masked yesterday. – 8:23 PM
Steve Kerr has tested positive for COVID, per Warriors. Mike Brown, recently named coach of the Sacramento Kings, will serve as head coach tonight. – 8:22 PM
Steve Kerr is in health & safety protocols. Mike Brown will be the head coach tonight. – 8:21 PM
Steve Kerr has tested positive for Covid-19, per Warriors. Lead assistant and soon-to-be Sacramento Kings head coach Mike Brown will lead the Warriors in tonight’s game. – 8:20 PM
The Warriors say Mike Brown will coach Game 4 tonight because Steve Kerr has tested positive for COVID-19. – 8:20 PM
Warriors say coach Steve Kerr tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss Game 4 vs. Grizzlies. Mike Brown will serve as coach. – 8:20 PM
No Steve Kerr tonight for Warriors. Tested positive for Covid. Mike Brown takes over for Game 4 vs Grizzlies – 8:19 PM
Steve Kerr tested positive for Covid, the Warriors say. Mike Brown will coach tonight – 8:19 PM
Steve Kerr has tested positive for covid. Mike Brown will take over tonight’s head coaching duties. – 8:19 PM
Warriors coach Steve Kerr has tested positive for COVID. Mike Brown will coach tonight. – 8:18 PM
Steve Kerr has tested positive for Covid and will not coach tonight, Warriors just announced. Mike Brown will coach tonight’s game. – 8:18 PM
Warriors said that Steve Kerr tested positive for COVID-19 and won’t coach Game 4 today. Mike Brown will step in as the interim coach – 8:18 PM
Steve Kerr has tested positive for Covid-19, per Warriors. He just found out. Mike Brown will step in as the coach tonight. – 8:18 PM
Steve Kerr tested positive for COVID. Mike Brown will coach for Warriors tonight. – 8:18 PM
Steve Kerr has tested positive for COVID and isn’t coaching tonight. – 8:18 PM
Steve Kerr has tested positive for COVID-19 and will not coach tonight. – 8:18 PM
Steve Kerr has tested positive for COVID-19 and will not coach tonight. – 8:18 PM
Steve Kerr has entered health and safety protocols. Mike Brown will coach the Warriors tonight. – 8:18 PM
Dillon Brooks says he ‘didn’t mean’ to injure Gary Payton II and that he didn’t understand what Steve Kerr meant by ‘broke the code’ comment espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 7:39 PM
Grizzlies guard Dillon Brooks expressed contrition for Gary Payton II suffered an injury off his Flagrant Foul 2. But Brooks disputed Steve Kerr’s assertion that he “broke the code.” Brooks also has to reach out to Gary Payton II directly https://t.co/Nq5KHi07Yd pic.twitter.com/d9YVfYMmkk – 5:32 PM
Dillon Brooks on his reaction that Steve Kerr said he “broke the code” with his foul on Gary Payton II: “No reaction. I don’t even know what that means in the playoffs. I did not even understand what he meant by that.” Brooks stressed he tried to make a play on the ball – 3:45 PM
Dillon Brooks on Steve Kerr saying he broke the code: “I don’t even really know what that means. It’s the playoffs… every play counts. So I don’t know what that means.” – 3:42 PM
“Draymond is just crushed” – Steve Kerr
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/13… – 2:45 PM
Steve Kerr on Mike Brown being hired by the Kings:
“I don’t even know where to begin. What Mike has done for me, for this organization in his six years here, he’s made just an incredible contribution. He’s an amazing coach, amazing friend, and Sacramento made a great choice.” – 2:11 PM
Steve Kerr on Mike Brown being hired by the Kings:
Warriors coach Steve Kerr says F Otto Porter is ‘fine,’ despite being listed on the injury report as ‘probable’ with a right hand contusion. He’ll likely play tonight. – 2:08 PM
Steve Kerr on if the Grizzlies are without Ja Morant (who is listed as doubtful) tonight: “Memphis went 20-5 without him. They’re a hell-of-a-team…We’ll be prepared either way.” – 2:07 PM
Steve Kerr on if Ja Morant doesn’t play for the Grizzlies tonight: “Memphis went 20-5 without him. They’re a hell of a team. … They’re really deep.” – 2:07 PM
Steve Kerr said it’s too early to say how they’ll fill Mike Brown’s upcoming vacancy. Luke Walton and Alvin Gentry are familiar voices. But interesting to see if Warriors look for new voices. In meantime, Brown will continue his assistant coaching duties through rest of playoffs – 2:04 PM
Steve Kerr began today’s presser by offering condolences to Adreian Payne. “Draymond is just crushed,” Kerr said. “Devastating news today.” – 2:02 PM
Steve Kerr on the Kings’ hiring of assistant Mike Brown: pic.twitter.com/CoJlXuMw4o – 2:01 PM
Warriors coach Steve Kerr on Mike Brown’s hiring for the Kings head coaching position pic.twitter.com/M8EU78x4i7 – 2:01 PM
Steve Kerr on the Kings’ hiring of Mike Brown: “He’s an amazing coach and an amazing friend. Sacramento made a great choice. It’s a loss for us, but this is how it’s supposed to go.” – 2:01 PM
Steve Kerr on assistant Mike Brown getting the Kings’ head job: “Sacramento made a great choice. Thrilled for Mike and his family.” – 1:59 PM
Steve Kerr on Mike Brown becoming head coach of the Kings: “He’s an amazing coach, an amazing friend and Sacramento made a great choice.” – 1:59 PM
Steve Kerr on Mike Brown: “He’s amazing coach, amazing man. Sacramento made a great choice” #GoldBlooded #SacramentoProud – 1:59 PM
Steve Kerr opens with condolences on the death of Adreian Payne. “Draymond is crushed. They were the best of friends. We’re thinking of them today. Feeling a lot of grief.” – 1:59 PM
Steve Kerr offered his condolences to Adreian Payne’s family before his today’s presser. He said Draymond Green is “crushed”. #GoldBlooded – 1:58 PM
To me, both coaches have done more than anyone else in cranking up the rhetoric and making this stuff personal. Steve Kerr with the hypocrisy and “code” bullshit w/ self-pitying whiny press conference, Taylor Jenkins insisting that the Morant injury came from Poole’s involvement. – 1:10 PM
Steve Kerr’s perspective vs. Taylor Jenkins’ perspective.
Jenkins says his team is not trying to get caught up in narratives, yet he, Ja Morant, and Jarren Jackson Jr. all insinuated on Saturday that the play was out of line. pic.twitter.com/ZEgmprxrJD – 8:59 PM
