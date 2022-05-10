Al Horford on Giannis Antetokounmpo: The way he was looking at me didn't sit right with me

Keith Smith: Al Horford on if Giannis Antetokounmpo staring him down got him motivated: “The way he was looking at me and the way he was going about things, it didn’t sit right with me. And yeah, that sort of flipped a switch at that moment.” Good call @AnnaHorford! You know your brother!
Source: Twitter @KeithSmithNBA
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Jay King @ByJayKing
Al Horford heard it all in PHI. During a chat earlier this season, he told me he set out to prove his critics wrong. In a different situation, he knew he could still play at the same level.
“I’ll make sure that I show people,” he said.
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Giannis Antetokounmpo dunk ignites Al Horford, who carried the C’s to a series-changing win
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Radio Roulette is LIVE @UnderdogFantasy
– Warriors escape Game 4
– Dillon Brooks’ epic performance
– Al Horford’s career night
– Jayson Tatum delivers
– One of the worst bad beats ever
– Avs good
– Free $100 giveaway to a viewer
Join us!⬇️
John Karalis @John_Karalis
BSJ Game 4 Report: Celtics 116, Bucks 108 – Horford, Tatum bury Bucks down the stretch to reclaim home court
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Al Horford was supposedly washed, OKC got picks to take him, he was great in OKC, OKC got picks to trade him, killing it these playoffs.
CP3 was “washed”, OKC got picks to take him, he was great in OKC, OKC got picks to trade him, killing it these playoffs.
Russ is “washed”… – 12:27 AM
Al Horford was supposedly washed, OKC got picks to take him, he was great in OKC, OKC got picks to trade him, killing it these playoffs.
CP3 was “washed”, OKC got picks to take him, he was great in OKC, OKC got picks to trade him, killing it these playoffs.
Russ is “washed”… – 12:27 AM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Poster on Giannis? ✅
Playoff career high? ✅
Team record for 4th quarter points? ✅
How Al Horford stared down the best player in the world to power the Celtics to a crucial Game 4 road win.
✍️ @Ananth Pandian
Mark Murphy @Murf56
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Lori Nickel @LoriNickel
When @Giannis Antetokounmpo 😤 made a face at Al Horford – and earned a tech – it didn’t sit well with Horford.
He wasn’t sure what exactly Giannis said.
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Mark Murphy @Murf56
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
StatMuse @statmuse
Greg Dickerson @gregdickerson13
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1
StatMuse @statmuse
Matt Williams @StatsWilliams
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
StatMuse @statmuse
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
Andrew Sharp @andrewsharp
StatMuse @statmuse
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Felt like the Bucks missed Middleton tonight more than ever. No release for Giannis and he was gassed in the end. Celtics pulled away. Hard to see even him being able to keep this up. – 10:06 PM
Felt like the Bucks missed Middleton tonight more than ever. No release for Giannis and he was gassed in the end. Celtics pulled away. Hard to see even him being able to keep this up. – 10:06 PM
Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA
StatMuse @statmuse
Ryan McDonough @McDNBA
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
StatMuse @statmuse
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Chris Vernon @ChrisVernonShow
Tom Westerholm @Tom_NBA
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Greg Dickerson @gregdickerson13
Mike Lynch @SportInfo247
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
Dan Favale @danfavale
Lori Nickel @LoriNickel
Smart and Antetokounmpo get tangled up for a bit and crash.
As likeable or as friendly @Giannis Antetokounmpo is and can be, though, he never ever assists anyone in getting up after an entanglement.
He ghosts that guy immediately.
Competitive or refocusing on next play.
Smart is like 😑 pic.twitter.com/GqNqaXupU5 – 9:49 PM
Smart and Antetokounmpo get tangled up for a bit and crash.
As likeable or as friendly @Giannis Antetokounmpo is and can be, though, he never ever assists anyone in getting up after an entanglement.
He ghosts that guy immediately.
Competitive or refocusing on next play.
Smart is like 😑 pic.twitter.com/GqNqaXupU5 – 9:49 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Yaron Weitzman @YaronWeitzman
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Spencer Percy @QCHspencer
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Ryan McDonough @McDNBA
Lori Nickel @LoriNickel
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Greg Dickerson @gregdickerson13
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Tom Westerholm @Tom_NBA
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Chris Vernon @ChrisVernonShow
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Tom Westerholm @Tom_NBA
StatMuse @statmuse
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
Jay King @ByJayKing
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Dan Favale @danfavale
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Mike Richman @mikegrich
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Sean Highkin @highkin
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Greg Dickerson @gregdickerson13
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Steve Aschburner @AschNBA
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Yaron Weitzman @YaronWeitzman
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Mark Murphy @Murf56
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Mark Murphy @Murf56
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Looking forward to seeing how Jayson Tatum deals with Wesley Matthews’ defense tonight.
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
My guesses for Rob-less Celtics tonight:
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Both Embiid and Jokic were awesome this season
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Jabari Davis @JabariDavisNBA
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
