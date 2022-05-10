Bucks vs. Celtics: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Game previews

May 10, 2022



The Milwaukee Bucks play against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden

The Milwaukee Bucks are spending $81,067,710 per win while the Boston Celtics are spending $69,048,363 per win

Game Time: 12:00 AM EDT on Wednesday May 11, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: TNT
Home TV: N/A
Away TV: N/A
Home Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub
Away Radio: 620 AM/103.3 FM WTMJ

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Nate Duncan
@NateDuncanNBA
New Dunc’d On Prime on a classic Game 4 between Milwaukee and Boston, and a less than classic between Golden State and Memphis. Join @dannyleroux and me: duncdon.supportingcast.fm4:17 AM
Sean Grande
@SeanGrandePBP
One last note from Monday’s “Al Horford Game” as it will forever be remembered…
It was the 100th playoff win for the Celtics in the last 15 years. No NBA team has played, or won more playoff games in that span.
In the previous 15 years, Boston won a total of 18 playoff games. pic.twitter.com/AzfGbO94iQ4:00 AM

