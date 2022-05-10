Draymond Green commits $100,000 to fund honoring Adreian Payne

As post-game emotions ran high after Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinals, Golden State Warriors forward and former Michigan State star Draymond Green told reporters that he and his wife plan to donate $100,000 to a foundation in honor of the former Spartan basketball player who died Monday. Adreian Payne was shot and killed early Monday morning in Orlando, Florida, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. Payne, a 31-year-old native of Dayton, Ohio, played for the Spartans from 2010-14 and earned second-team All-Big Ten honors his junior and senior seasons.
Draymond Green vows to start fund in memory of Adreian Payne
“I am going to go home and sit on my podcast and talk because I can pause that and cry if I need to cry. I don’t like to cry in front of people, Green said. “What I will say is, Hazel and I are going to donate $100,000 to a fund in Adreian’s name. I call on my Spartan family, coach Izzo, Magic (Johnson), Jaren Jackson, Miles Bridges, all of my Spartan family, let’s do something in honor of Adrien. Whether that’s naming something on the campus after him, if that is some scholarships for some kids to play, whatever that is, I call on my Spartan family to ban together and do something in Adrien’s name.” -via USA Today Sports / May 10, 2022
Mark Medina: Draymond Green is going to reflect on Adreian Payne and the Game 4 win on his podcast because of his heavy emotions. But Draymond announced he and his wife plan to donation $100,000 to a foundation in honor of Payne. pic.twitter.com/6hFgGTR4lc -via Twitter @MarkG_Medina / May 10, 2022
Connor Letourneau: Mike Brown on the death of Draymond Green’s close friend and college teammate, Adreian Payne: “Draymond getting hit with something that impactful. Not only was it tough for him, but we felt it as a group.” -via Twitter @Con_Chron / May 10, 2022
