Ja Morant done for the rest of playoffs?

Obviously going to be tough for the Grizz without Ja Morant. But this is a major opportunity for some guys to continue to get playoff experience and make big plays. – 6:31 PM

Ja Morant this postseason leads the Grizzlies in points, rebounds, assists, steals. I know they were terrific without him in the regular season, but that’s a lot of ground to cover if he can’t go – 7:38 PM

Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins says Ja Morant will not play tonight with the knee soreness. They’re taking things day-by-day with further evaluation. – 8:32 PM

Ja Morant is OUT for Game 4 with what the Grizzlies are calling “knee soreness.” – 8:32 PM

Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins sends best wishes to Steve Kerr, sent him a text a while ago after finding out his diagnosis. Also, Ja Morant is OUT tonight – 8:33 PM

Taylor Jenkins again says Ja Morant will be further evaluated and so no update. He is out. – 8:33 PM

Taylor Jenkins says Ja Morant will continue to be evaluated and taken day by day. He said they will continue to work with doctors on Morant’s right knee. – 8:33 PM

Tyus Jones will get the start for the Grizzlies in Game 4 tonight in place of Ja Morant – 8:34 PM

Great slow pace and defense for the Grizzlies sans Ja Morant to hold the Warriors to 20 points in the first quarter. Golden State was 0-for-10 from 3-point range in the first quarter and shot 39.1 percent from the field. – 10:44 PM

For those who thought this would be an easy game to win, the Grizzlies were 20-5 this season without Ja Morant. – 11:02 PM

The Memphis Grizzlies (without Ja Morant) have a 41-38 lead over the Golden State Warriors at halftime. The Warriors are 2-for-19 from beyond the arc and have nearly twice as many turnovers (11) turnovers as the Grizzlies (6). – 11:10 PM

Heavy limp for Ja Morant going to the locker room at halftime. Only one off day between each remaining game in this series. Grizzlies remaining vague on his diagnosis. pic.twitter.com/sKESIXdej1

You can tell by the way Ja Morant is walking he’s in a ton of pain. – 11:26 PM

The Warriors enter the fourth quarter with 62 points. They only need another 80 points in the final 12 minutes to match their Game 3 total. Down seven to a Memphis team without Ja Morant. – 11:52 PM

The Warriors are shooting 35.6% from the field and have missed 24 of 29 3-pointers. Steph and Klay are a combined 2 of 17 from 3-point range. Memphis sans Ja Morant shooting miserably as well but has 25 bench points, 42 points in the point and 13 fast break points. Grizzlies up 7 pic.twitter.com/OOm6cB0fLW

Jenkins said it is “to be determined” on if Ja Morant is available for Game 5. He will get more evaluation when they get back to Memphis. – 12:53 AM

Tyus Jones on letting the lead slip in the final minute and now going into Game 5 potentially without Ja Morant:“It’s a tough one. This is a tough pill to swallow.” – 1:18 AM

def one of the worst feelings for me but proud of my brothers 🤞🏽🐻 – 1:45 AM

Grizzlies say Ja Morant has bone bruise in his knee and is doubtful for remainder of the playoffs. – 5:56 PM

Ja Morant has a bone bruise in his right knee. Memphis says he is doubtful for the remainder of the postseason. – 5:57 PM

Ja Morant has been diagnosed with a bone bruise, the Grizzlies announced. He’s expected to miss the rest of the playoffs. – 5:57 PM

The Memphis Grizzlies announced that Ja Morant is considered doubtful for the rest of the playoffs. The Grizzlies added that an MRI and subsequent testing revealed a bone bruise in his right knee – 5:58 PM

Ja Morant is expected to miss the remainder of the playoffs with a bone bruise, per Grizzlies. – 5:58 PM

Ja Morant has a bone bruise in his knee and is doubtful for remainder of the playoffs, Grizzlies say. The All-Star point guard averaged 38.3 points, 8.3 assists and 6.7 rebounds on 50.6 percent shooting from the field in three games against the Warriors during the series. – 6:00 PM

Ja Morant will be listed as doubtful for the remainder of the playoffs due to a bone bruise in his right knee, the Grizzlies announced.Against the Warriors, Morant was averaging 38.3 PPG, 8.3 APG, 6.7 RPG, 4.3 3PG and 3.0 SPG on .518/.451/.797 shooting: basketballnews.com/stories/ja-mor…

Re: Ja Morant: Knee bone contusions can take a long time to heal, especially if the patella (kneecap) is involved. The positioning of the patella increases the moment arm of the quad tendon, increasing the moment of torque & consequently improving range of motion.

