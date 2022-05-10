Ja Morant done for the rest of playoffs?

Marc J. Spears: Grizzlies say Ja Morant is doubtful for the remainder of the postseason. pic.twitter.com/cjU1bRP5eG
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Grizzlies: Ja Morant likely to miss rest of playoffs with knee injury nba.nbcsports.com/2022/05/10/gri… – 6:21 PM
Jeff Stotts @InStreetClothes
🧵Re: Ja Morant: Knee bone contusions can take a long time to heal, especially if the patella (kneecap) is involved. The positioning of the patella increases the moment arm of the quad tendon, increasing the moment of torque & consequently improving range of motion. 1/4 – 6:18 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Ja Morant will be listed as doubtful for the remainder of the playoffs due to a bone bruise in his right knee, the Grizzlies announced.
Against the Warriors, Morant was averaging 38.3 PPG, 8.3 APG, 6.7 RPG, 4.3 3PG and 3.0 SPG on .518/.451/.797 shooting: basketballnews.com/stories/ja-mor… – 6:08 PM
Ja Morant will be listed as doubtful for the remainder of the playoffs due to a bone bruise in his right knee, the Grizzlies announced.
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Ja Morant injury update: Grizzlies star doubtful to return during playoffs with bone bruise in right knee
cbssports.com/nba/news/ja-mo… – 6:07 PM
Ja Morant injury update: Grizzlies star doubtful to return during playoffs with bone bruise in right knee
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Ja Morant has a bone bruise in his knee and is doubtful for remainder of the playoffs, Grizzlies say. The All-Star point guard averaged 38.3 points, 8.3 assists and 6.7 rebounds on 50.6 percent shooting from the field in three games against the Warriors during the series. – 6:00 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Ja Morant is expected to miss the remainder of the playoffs with a bone bruise, per Grizzlies. – 5:58 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
The Memphis Grizzlies announced that Ja Morant is considered doubtful for the rest of the playoffs. The Grizzlies added that an MRI and subsequent testing revealed a bone bruise in his right knee – 5:58 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Ja Morant has been diagnosed with a bone bruise, the Grizzlies announced. He’s expected to miss the rest of the playoffs. – 5:57 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Ja Morant has a bone bruise in his right knee. Memphis says he is doubtful for the remainder of the postseason. – 5:57 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Grizzlies say Ja Morant has bone bruise in his knee and is doubtful for remainder of the playoffs. – 5:56 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Grizzlies say Ja Morant is doubtful for the remainder of the postseason. pic.twitter.com/cjU1bRP5eG – 5:55 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
For SportsCenter: The Grizzlies were less than two minutes away from stealing Game 4 but they sorely missed the leading scorer in clutch time scoring this postseason. Will they have Ja Morant for Game 5? pic.twitter.com/BSilFwSUkM – 3:44 PM
Sam Amick @sam_amick
The Grizzlies were 20-5 without Ja Morant heading into last night, and the Warriors saw why. They’re a MUCH better defensive team without him. More analysis here, at @TheAthletic
theathletic.com/3303367/2022/0… – 12:18 PM
The Grizzlies were 20-5 without Ja Morant heading into last night, and the Warriors saw why. They’re a MUCH better defensive team without him. More analysis here, at @TheAthletic
Sam Amick @sam_amick
A Grizzlies-Warriors notes column, San Francisco, at @TheAthletic
* Ja Morant is amazing, but…
* On Dillon Brooks finally addressing “the code” – and falling short
* Draymond Green’s heavy heart
theathletic.com/3303367/2022/0… – 12:09 PM
A Grizzlies-Warriors notes column, San Francisco, at @TheAthletic
* Ja Morant is amazing, but…
* On Dillon Brooks finally addressing “the code” – and falling short
* Draymond Green’s heavy heart
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Tyus Jones on letting the lead slip in the final minute and now going into Game 5 potentially without Ja Morant:
“It’s a tough one. This is a tough pill to swallow.” – 1:18 AM
Tyus Jones on letting the lead slip in the final minute and now going into Game 5 potentially without Ja Morant:
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
COLUMN: The Memphis Grizzlies couldn’t close out the Golden State Warriors without Ja Morant and this series could be close to over.
commercialappeal.com/story/sports/c… – 12:56 AM
COLUMN: The Memphis Grizzlies couldn’t close out the Golden State Warriors without Ja Morant and this series could be close to over.
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Jenkins said it is “to be determined” on if Ja Morant is available for Game 5. He will get more evaluation when they get back to Memphis. – 12:53 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
The Grizzlies have lost 4 games in a row without Ja Morant. pic.twitter.com/tpzso72mpM – 12:35 AM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
The Warriors are shooting 35.6% from the field and have missed 24 of 29 3-pointers. Steph and Klay are a combined 2 of 17 from 3-point range. Memphis sans Ja Morant shooting miserably as well but has 25 bench points, 42 points in the point and 13 fast break points. Grizzlies up 7 pic.twitter.com/OOm6cB0fLW – 11:55 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
The Warriors enter the fourth quarter with 62 points. They only need another 80 points in the final 12 minutes to match their Game 3 total. Down seven to a Memphis team without Ja Morant. – 11:52 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
You can tell by the way Ja Morant is walking he’s in a ton of pain. – 11:26 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Heavy limp for Ja Morant going to the locker room at halftime. Only one off day between each remaining game in this series. Grizzlies remaining vague on his diagnosis. pic.twitter.com/sKESIXdej1 – 11:12 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
The Memphis Grizzlies (without Ja Morant) have a 41-38 lead over the Golden State Warriors at halftime. The Warriors are 2-for-19 from beyond the arc and have nearly twice as many turnovers (11) turnovers as the Grizzlies (6). – 11:10 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
For those who thought this would be an easy game to win, the Grizzlies were 20-5 this season without Ja Morant. – 11:02 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Great slow pace and defense for the Grizzlies sans Ja Morant to hold the Warriors to 20 points in the first quarter. Golden State was 0-for-10 from 3-point range in the first quarter and shot 39.1 percent from the field. – 10:44 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
3 new Grizzlies starters: Tyus Jones, Dillon Brooks, Steven Adams
ICYMI, the lookahead for Game 4 after Grizzlies lost Game 3 and Ja Morant @TheAthletic
https://t.co/BrtX27rfXD pic.twitter.com/SQg7o77QbE – 10:19 PM
3 new Grizzlies starters: Tyus Jones, Dillon Brooks, Steven Adams
ICYMI, the lookahead for Game 4 after Grizzlies lost Game 3 and Ja Morant @TheAthletic
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Following an injury in Game 3, Ja Morant is listed as doubtful for Game 4 with knee soreness against the Warriors on Monday. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/05/08/inj… – 10:00 PM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
Game 4. No Ja Morant. Steven Adams to the rescue. pic.twitter.com/zsGv0za4fo – 9:47 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
The latest on Ja Morant, who’s expected to miss tonight’s game with a knee injury: sfchronicle.com/sports/warrior… – 9:28 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Grizzlies rule Ja Morant out. Taylor Jenkins says the point guard’s status will be evaluated day by day espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 9:23 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
Grizzlies Ja Morant has been downgraded to OUT for tonight’s game 4. – 9:06 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Grizzlies All-Star Ja Morant (knee) and Warriors coach Steve Kerr (COVID) OUT Game 4.
Tyus Jones will start for Morant, Memphis coach Taylor Jenkins said. #NBAPlayoffs2022 – 8:35 PM
Grizzlies All-Star Ja Morant (knee) and Warriors coach Steve Kerr (COVID) OUT Game 4.
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Tyus Jones will get the start for the Grizzlies in Game 4 tonight in place of Ja Morant – 8:34 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Taylor Jenkins listed Ja Morant as “day-to-day.” Tyus Jones will start in Ja’s place. – 8:33 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Taylor Jenkins says Ja Morant will continue to be evaluated and taken day by day. He said they will continue to work with doctors on Morant’s right knee. – 8:33 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Taylor Jenkins again says Ja Morant will be further evaluated and so no update. He is out. – 8:33 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins sends best wishes to Steve Kerr, sent him a text a while ago after finding out his diagnosis. Also, Ja Morant is OUT tonight – 8:33 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Ja Morant will be OUT tonight for Game 4. He’s considered day to day. – 8:32 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Ja Morant is OUT for Game 4 with what the Grizzlies are calling “knee soreness.” – 8:32 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins says Ja Morant will not play tonight with the knee soreness. They’re taking things day-by-day with further evaluation. – 8:32 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins said Ja Morant will be out tonight in Game 4. – 8:32 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Per Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins on Ja Morant vs Warriors: he’s out – 8:32 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Ja Morant this postseason leads the Grizzlies in points, rebounds, assists, steals. I know they were terrific without him in the regular season, but that’s a lot of ground to cover if he can’t go – 7:38 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Obviously going to be tough for the Grizz without Ja Morant. But this is a major opportunity for some guys to continue to get playoff experience and make big plays. – 6:31 PM
