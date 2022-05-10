Jeanie Buss on Lakers: 'The team is not for sale'

Will Jeanie Buss ever consider selling the Lakers? What do you think? “In terms of selling the team, I’m not going anywhere. This is exactly what my dad asked me to do,” she said, adding, “The team is not for sale.” She said it’s about far more than an investment, it’s about a journey laid out by Jerry Buss when he handed her the keys. The path had gotten tough, but Jeanie Buss insists — and history has proved — that she can be tougher. “This was something that was important to him, that he wanted me to keep the Lakers in the family,” she said. “I like to say, my dad had his children, but the Lakers were his baby, and he put me in charge of the baby, and I will make sure that the baby thrives.”
Source: Bill Plaschke @ Los Angeles Times
