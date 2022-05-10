Joe Cronin promoted to full time Blazers' general manager

Adrian Wojnarowski: ESPN Sources: The Portland Trail Blazers are promoting Joe Cronin to general manager with a four-year contract. Cronin, interim GM since December, takes over franchise at a pivotal offseason and has vowed to continue building around Damian Lillard.
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Official: The Blazers today named Joe Cronin as the organization’s 11th general manager. Cronin: “My focus has always been creating a championship team and culture that players, coaches, and staff want to be a part of”. #RipCity – 1:41 PM
Jamie Hudson @JamieHudson_
The Blazers announced that they have named Joe Cronin the franchise’s 11th general manager. Cronin had been interim GM since December 3, 2021. – 1:33 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN story on the Portland Trail Blazers agreeing with Joe Cronin on a four-year contract to become franchise’s new GM: es.pn/3N1Gcs3 – 1:12 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN Sources: The Portland Trail Blazers are promoting Joe Cronin to general manager with a four-year contract. Cronin, interim GM since December, takes over franchise at a pivotal offseason and has vowed to continue building around Damian Lillard. – 1:04 PM
The Portland Trail Blazers today named Joe Cronin as the organization’s 11th general manager. Cronin had been serving as interim GM since December 3, 2021, and will continue leading all aspects of basketball operations. -via NBA.com / May 10, 2022
JD Shaw: The Blazers have officially named interim general manager Joe Cronin as the team’s new full-time general manager. Statements from chair Jody Allen, Cronin and head coach Chauncey Billups: -via Twitter @JShawNBA / May 10, 2022
Cronin has been running the franchise since December, executing several deadline deals that started a full remake of the roster around Lillard. Portland ownership considered the idea of opening up the job to a search, but ultimately were sold on Cronin’s vision for the franchise and his ability to execute it, sources said. Cronin has vowed to continue building the roster around Lillard, an All-NBA guard. -via ESPN / May 10, 2022
