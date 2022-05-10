Kyle Lowry ruled out for Tuesday's game against Philadelphia

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
NEW: Life without Kyle Lowry resumes for the Heat tonight in Game 5 miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 12:25 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Lowry’s hamstring rules him out of Game 5 of Heat-76ers (from @AP) apnews.com/article/374fd5… – 12:13 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
As asked and (now) answered earlier — ASK IRA: Do Heat have to consider that Kyle Lowry is too compromised? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 12:11 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Hamstring forces Heat’s Kyle Lowry out for Tuesday’s Game 5 vs. 76ers. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 11:38 AM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Glad Lowry isn’t gonna force the issue tonight. Makes no sense that he played in Philly with the team carrying a 2-0 lead, I get how much Kyle would’ve wanted to help his team and play in his home city but he only knows to play one way and that’s not gonna work with a bad hammy. – 11:24 AM
Shandel Richardson @ShandelRich
No Kyle Lowry tonight for Game 5 #miamiheat si.com/nba/heat/miami… – 11:24 AM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Miami says Kyle Lowry (hamstring) will miss Game 5 at home tonight against Philadelphia.
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 11:21 AM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
For what it’s worth, not playing Lowry is the better move for the Heat considering that he was clearly not healthy last game. Priority at this point should be making sure he’s ready for the ECF — Should the Heat make it that far. – 11:19 AM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
Whoa, no Lowry tonight!!! Sixers-Heat just a bizarre series. Everything on the table tonight… Bubble Jimmy dropping 45, Harden going 2-18, Robinson hitting 8 threes, Harden going for 30-15, the Gabe Vincent Game, I’m prepared for anything. – 11:18 AM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Miami Heat star Kyle Lowry (hamstring) is out tonight against Philadelphia 76ers. – 11:14 AM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
Kyle Lowry (hamstring) is out for Game 5 tonight against the Sixers – 11:14 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Do Heat have to consider that Kyle Lowry is too compromised? Latest “Ask Ira” at sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… plus more. – 8:03 AM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Thought Sixers overplayed some defensive possessions Sunday. Here, two man action Lowry-Tucker we get an aggressive help from Embiid worried about Tucker rolling maybe. That leaves Harris to cover both Bam and Butler, takes a foul. Tobias would sit the final 7 min of 3rd. pic.twitter.com/wXFFzRtfHF – 12:51 AM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
need al horford to rent out whatever chamber he’s sleeping in to kyle lowry – 9:00 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Kyle Lowry is questionable for tomorrow’s Game 5 in Miami.
Also questionable are Dewayne Dedmon, Tyler Herro, Caleb Martin, Max Strus, PJ Tucker, and Gabe Vincent.
Joel Embiid and Isaiah Joe are questionable for the Sixers. – 7:27 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Oh, and Joel Embiid is listed as questionable by 76ers for Tuesday, because they ain’t paying no more fines. (His questionable is a lot less questionable than Lowry’s questionable, which is super-questionable.) Only 8 players on Heat playoff roster are NOT listed as questionable. – 6:15 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
All listed as questionable for Heat for Tuesday vs. visiting 76ers:
Kyle Lowry (hamstring)
Dewayne Dedmon (non-Covid illness)
Caleb Martin (ankle)
P.J. Tucker (calf)
Max Strus (hamstring)
Gabe Vincent (knee)
Tyler Herro (ankle)
[Lowry, Dedmon only true question marks.] – 5:38 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
From @Barry Jackson: The latest on Kyle Lowry’s status and the rest of the Heat injury report for tomorrow’s Game 5 miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… Also, a change for Max Strus and other Heat-76ers notes – 5:24 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Kyle Lowry questionable for game 5 tomorrow
Personally feel like he sits unless he’s 100% – 5:17 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Kyle Lowry (hamstring) listed as questionable for Game 5 on Tuesday night. – 5:16 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Based on last night’s postgame audio, sounds like there’s some level of doubt that Kyle Lowry plays tomorrow. Heat -11 w/ him on the court this series. Given his current state, you might even argue the Heat are better with him out. But, plays like this are super valuable. pic.twitter.com/RSwwELUAng – 2:02 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Kyle Lowry aggravates hamstring injury, status for Game 5 unclear nba.nbcsports.com/2022/05/09/kyl… – 1:21 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Kyle Lowry injury update, with his status now uncertain. Plus other takeaways from the Heat’s Game 4 loss in Philadelphia miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Lowry: “If you’re asking if I’m going to try to play. Yes, I’m going to try to play Game 5.” Heat injury report expected later today – 1:06 PM
Anthony Chiang: Kyle Lowry is listed as questionable for tomorrow’s Game 5 with a strained left hamstring. -via Twitter @Anthony_Chiang / May 9, 2022
Nick Friedell: Jimmy on Lowry: “The fact that he wants to play, he wants to compete, he knows our best chance of winning is with him on the floor. We understand that, but we also want our guy to be safe, man. We always have more than enough to win. We always say that. We do believe that.” -via Twitter @NickFriedell / May 9, 2022
