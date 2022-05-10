Kyrie Irving: I would never slight LeBron James

Boardroom: “Shout out to LeBron,” Kyrie said about the comments. “I would never slight him… I respect the hell out of him and we’ve been through our own battles as teammates, as competitors together… that shit… that’s like water under the bridge.”
Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa
‘Lakers Talk’ starts at 7p…
-Who would be a better fit, Quinn Snyder or Doc Rivers?
-Why trading Lebron and/or AD should not be considered for now
Guest: @Jovan Buha from the @The Athletic
@ESPNLosAngeles – 9:53 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Kyrie Irving’s Hypocrisy, Clyde Frazier’s Brilliance And the Fourth Installment of “The Top 75 Knicks”
(Over the final five games of the 1999 Eastern Conference Finals, Marcus Camby averaged 15.8 points, 12.0 rebounds, 3.2 blocks and 2.6 steals!!)
tommybeer.substack.com/p/kyries-hypoc… – 11:25 AM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Jimmy Butler last night:
✅ 40 PTS
✅ 6 AST
✅ 13-20 FG
✅ 12-13 FT
It’s the third time Butler has recorded at least 40p/5a in a playoff game.
He breaks a tie with Dwyane Wade and LeBron James for the most such games in @Miami Heat history. pic.twitter.com/RQvIfOYdcF – 9:31 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Only 3 of the last 19 MVPs have won a championship in the same season.
LeBron in 2012
LeBron in 2013
Steph in 2015 pic.twitter.com/j7b8a0j0tI – 8:59 AM
LeBron James @KingJames
Hate on me, I blew but I’m the same OG
People warned me: “When you’re on top there’s envy” – 11:47 PM
Kyrie Irving @KyrieIrving
I love you Mom
I love you Grandma
Happy Mother’s Day to you Angels.
I know y’all enjoying paradise,
Light this whole world UP for me!
Tell all the ancestors!
❤️🥂 – 11:38 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Jimmy Butler has more 40-point playoff games (4) than LeBron James (3) for the Heat. pic.twitter.com/kBKc6nURXg – 10:31 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
This is how long it’s been since Mike Brown was last a head coach.
This Cavaliers team was also the only time Mike Brown was a head coach on a team that didn’t have LeBron James or Kobe Bryant on it.
He’s seen some things for sure pic.twitter.com/YLLFfonEAd – 7:28 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Rumor: Lakers had “internal discussions” about acquiring Kyrie Irving nba.nbcsports.com/2022/05/08/rum… – 12:30 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Lakers considered pursuing Kyrie Irving trade when he was away from Nets, per report
cbssports.com/nba/news/laker… – 11:17 AM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Giannis Antetokounmpo yesterday:
✅ 42 PTS
✅ 12 REB
✅ 8 AST
He’s recorded at least 30p/10r/5a in 13 playoff games, the sixth-most such games in NBA history:
48 – LeBron James
20 – Elgin Baylor
20 – Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
19 – Larry Bird
14 – Wilt Chamberlain
13 – Antetokounmpo pic.twitter.com/1FUsZckpMT – 10:01 AM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
MIKE BREEN: “Klay Thompson again for three, BANG!”
MARK JACKSON: “Talk about star power, that’s a grown man move.”
JEFF VAN GUNDY: “Lewis Hamilton is the LeBron James of Formula 1.” – 10:15 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
In 2010, LeBron James gave us: “The Decision.”
In 2022, the Kings bring you: “Indecision.” – 9:21 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
ICYMI, Friday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! In which we discuss Phil Jackson’s advisory role with the Lakers, LeBron potentially wanting to go year-to-year rather than extend, and NBA awards voting. @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/rus… – 5:51 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Kyrie Irving on his vaccine-mandate problems: ‘Life of a martyr, bro’ nba.nbcsports.com/2022/05/07/kyr… – 10:02 AM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Last shot? Kobe, MJ or Bron? Which Bull would be the first eaten on a deserted island and who would survive? DeMar DeRozan has thoughts, and let it rip in The Interrogation Room …
Read it:
chicago.suntimes.com/sports-saturda… – 7:57 AM
