Kyrie Irving takes another shot at Celtics fans

The Brooklyn Nets star was playing the video game “Grand Theft Auto” on a Twitch stream on Monday night. When trolls showed up in the comments section with pro-Celtics messages, Irving took an opportunity to rag on the Celtics fanbase as a whole and the overused jokes he had heard from them. “‘Oh Kyrie, what are you doing at home?’” said Irving in a mocking voice. “That’s how y’all sound to me. ‘Ooh, you’re going home, you going to Cancun? You at home? Ooh Kyrie, you suck.’ “‘What are you doing? Oh my god, go back to Cleveland,’” Irving continued derisively. “‘Oh my god, Boston hates you, oh my god.’ That’s how y’all sound to me. Cockroaches. That’s how y’all sound to me.”
Source: Larry Brown Sports
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Kyrie Irving’s Hypocrisy, Clyde Frazier’s Brilliance And the Fourth Installment of “The Top 75 Knicks”
(Over the final five games of the 1999 Eastern Conference Finals, Marcus Camby averaged 15.8 points, 12.0 rebounds, 3.2 blocks and 2.6 steals!!)
tommybeer.substack.com/p/kyries-hypoc… – 11:25 AM
Kyrie Irving @KyrieIrving
I love you Mom
I love you Grandma
Happy Mother’s Day to you Angels.
I know y’all enjoying paradise,
Light this whole world UP for me!
Tell all the ancestors!
❤️🥂 – 11:38 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Rumor: Lakers had “internal discussions” about acquiring Kyrie Irving nba.nbcsports.com/2022/05/08/rum… – 12:30 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Lakers considered pursuing Kyrie Irving trade when he was away from Nets, per report
cbssports.com/nba/news/laker… – 11:17 AM
ClutchPoints: “I have no problem with OnlyFans. None. None. You won’t get my debit card though, I’ll tell you that. You won’t even get a free subscription from me, I’m sorry.” Kyrie Irving was WILDIN on the GTA V stream last night. -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / May 10, 2022
Pat McAfee: “I’m told Ben Simmons is feeling a lot better & the goal is for him to be playing basketball in the 2022/2023 season” ~ @ShamsCharania #PMSLive -via Twitter / May 10, 2022
Bleacher Report: “‘Go back to Cleveland, oh my God, Boston hates you, oh my God.’ That’s how y’all sound to me, cockroaches.” Kyrie sounds off on his trolls during a GTA Twitch stream (h/t @GothamGrant) -via Twitter / May 10, 2022
