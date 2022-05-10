Portland a potential landing spot for Zach LaVine?

Zach LaVine’s return may not be in the bag for the Chicago Bulls as the two-time All-Star approaches unrestricted free agency. ESPN’s Brian Windhorst reported at the 22:00 mark of his Hoop Collective podcast Tuesday that the initial impression around the NBA was that LaVine was “off the market.” Now, there isn’t as much certainty about him staying in Chicago. Windhorst added that the Portland Trail Blazers have “popped up” as a potential landing spot.
Source: Joseph Zucker @ Bleacher Report
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked On Pelicans is live!
🏀 Do the Pels have cap space for a big free agent like Zach LaVine?
🏀 What is the Mid Level Exception and how does it work?
🏀 Other salary considerations this offseason?
🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzTh35
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBESaga40 pic.twitter.com/KxyL5154Yp – 3:30 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked On Pelicans is live!
🏀 Do the Pels have cap space for a big free agent like Zach LaVine?
🏀 What is the Mid Level Exception and how does it work?
🏀 Other salary considerations this offseason?
🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzTh35
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBESaga40 pic.twitter.com/ugPt8uf7hd – 12:59 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked On Pelicans is live!
🏀 Do the Pels have cap space for a big free agent like Zach LaVine?
🏀 What is the Mid Level Exception and how does it work?
🏀 Other salary considerations this offseason?
🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzBFEv
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBES9YyFq pic.twitter.com/BslWBHpOHU – 11:30 AM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked On Pelicans is live!
🏀 Do the Pels have cap space for a big free agent like Zach LaVine?
🏀 What is the Mid Level Exception and how does it work?
🏀 Other salary considerations this offseason?
🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzTh35
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBESaga40 pic.twitter.com/RV2hKkrbcp – 8:50 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
FG% when guarded by Jrue Holiday this playoffs:
28.6% — Zach LaVine
30.0% — Jayson Tatum
38.1% — DeMar DeRozan
38.5% — Jaylen Brown
Players are shooting 30.6% overall vs Jrue, the lowest by any defender in this playoffs. pic.twitter.com/KmZWh0Du6C – 1:20 PM
In the NBA, it’s rare for long-time friends to get a chance to play on the same team, and it is less likely that, if that does happen, both are star players. But it appears that San Antonio Spurs’ guard Dejounte Murray wants that to become a reality. A couple of days ago, Murray had fans in a frenzy when he tweeted a photoshopped image of Zach LaVine in a Spurs uniform. The image has since been deleted but not before Lavine caught wind of it. According to a Tweet from Jon Greenberg of The Athletic, LaVine stated Murray posting him in a Spurs uniform was him “just messing around.” -via Air Alamo / May 5, 2022
When LaVine was asked by reporters if he plans to re-sign with the Chicago Bulls, he stated he wants to experience free agency. “I plan to enjoy free agency,” LaVine told reporters. “We’re going to have to experience A through Z without making any fast decisions. I think that’s something me and [agent Rich Paul] are going to go through and experience.” -via Air Alamo / May 5, 2022
